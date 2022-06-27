Featured Properties
The Imperial Hotel, Kyoto has transformed a 90-year-old theater in the Gion neighborhood into a 55-room hotel, using its local connections to open doors that can be difficult for visitors to access.
After 10 years as a hotel and two centuries as a farm, São Lourenço do Barrocal in Portugal’s Alentejo region has never felt more alluring.
The former playground of pastis pioneer Paul Ricard has returned as Zannier Île de Bendor, having traded some of its old-school hedonism for understated luxury and serious wellness.
With a spectacular Pacific Coast setting, a 28,000-square-foot spa, and Huichol influences throughout, Siari Riviera Nayarit, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, reflects the region in details from its design to its food.
The renovated Kai Hakone near Tokyo has tatami floors, kaiseki dinners, and hot spring bathing, along with updates that make the experience accessible to a wider range of travelers.
An exclusive-use lodge in British Columbia’s Great Bear Rainforest, Fawn Bluff combines exceptional wilderness access with a nonprofit model that channels all net profits into Homalco First Nation community initiatives.
Set on 108 acres in the Great Smoky Mountains, Elk & Embers has seven cabins and tents—and some of the best views around. Best of all: It’s only an hour’s drive from Asheville.
Backed by chef Charlie Palmer, the recently launched boutique hotel brand Appellation has unveiled its flagship location in the heart of Sonoma County.
Opened in February 2026, the Newman is an independent hotel that puts guests in the heart of Fitzrovia, a character-rich London neighborhood that visitors often overlook.
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