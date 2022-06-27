Hotels
Hotels by Destination
Find the best place to stay for your next getaway.
27/06/2022 às 16:54

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The 55-room Imperial Hotel, Kyoto executive lounge garden with beige carpets and wood furnishings
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This New Kyoto Hotel Takes Guests Inside the Traditions of the City’s Geisha District
The Imperial Hotel, Kyoto has transformed a 90-year-old theater in the Gion neighborhood into a 55-room hotel, using its local connections to open doors that can be difficult for visitors to access.
August 31, 2026 01:02 PM
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Nicola Chilton
Cobblestones and whitewashed walls covered with vines at São Lourenço do Barrocal in Portugal
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One of Portugal’s Most Enchanting Slow-Travel Retreats Is a 200-Year-Old Working Farm
After 10 years as a hotel and two centuries as a farm, São Lourenço do Barrocal in Portugal’s Alentejo region has never felt more alluring.
August 27, 2026 02:50 PM
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Jennifer Flowers
Blue boat in front of a terracotta roofed building
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This French Riviera Island Where Dalí and Josephine Baker Once Vacationed Is Now a Luxury Resort
The former playground of pastis pioneer Paul Ricard has returned as Zannier Île de Bendor, having traded some of its old-school hedonism for understated luxury and serious wellness.
August 19, 2026 03:07 PM
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Aoife O’Riordain
The terracotta buildings at Siari Riviera Nayarit, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, are designed to blend into the surrounding hillsides of Mexico's Riviera Nayarit.
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Is Mexico’s Newest Ritz-Carlton Reserve Worth the Trip?
With a spectacular Pacific Coast setting, a 28,000-square-foot spa, and Huichol influences throughout, Siari Riviera Nayarit, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, reflects the region in details from its design to its food.
August 13, 2026 02:42 PM
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Chris Dong
Public Hot Spring
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This Ryokan Is the Perfect Pause Between Tokyo and Kyoto
The renovated Kai Hakone near Tokyo has tatami floors, kaiseki dinners, and hot spring bathing, along with updates that make the experience accessible to a wider range of travelers.
August 3, 2026 10:08 AM
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Lindsey Tramuta
Timber interiors and picture windows framing forest views, with rug and wooden floors
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At This British Columbia Wilderness Lodge, Luxury Has a Larger Purpose
An exclusive-use lodge in British Columbia’s Great Bear Rainforest, Fawn Bluff combines exceptional wilderness access with a nonprofit model that channels all net profits into Homalco First Nation community initiatives.
July 30, 2026 02:57 PM
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Mary Holland
Left: a luxury tented villa at Elk & Embers glamping resort, in North Carolina, surrounded by fall foliage. Right: A view of the Great Smoky Mountains from a high vantage point.
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At This Glamping Retreat in Western North Carolina, the National Park Starts in Your Backyard
Set on 108 acres in the Great Smoky Mountains, Elk & Embers has seven cabins and tents—and some of the best views around. Best of all: It’s only an hour’s drive from Asheville.
July 21, 2026 06:07 PM
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Hannah Walhout
Folia Bar + Kitchen
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This New California Wine Country Hotel Is Built Around Great Food
Backed by chef Charlie Palmer, the recently launched boutique hotel brand Appellation has unveiled its flagship location in the heart of Sonoma County.
June 26, 2026 11:54 AM
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Michelle Baran
Terrace rooms and Brasserie Angelica showcase the Newman's blend of design, dining, and neighborhood connection.
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This New Hotel Feels Like London at Its Most Local
Opened in February 2026, the Newman is an independent hotel that puts guests in the heart of Fitzrovia, a character-rich London neighborhood that visitors often overlook.
June 19, 2026 12:14 PM
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Lucy Kehoe
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