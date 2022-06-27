Hotels
Hotels by Destination
Find the best place to stay for your next getaway.
June 27, 2022 04:54 PM

Featured Properties

Botánika Osa Peninsula sits within the Osa Peninsula's rainforest.
Hotel Reviews
Stay Here Next: Botánika Osa Peninsula in Costa Rica
Located on the green Osa Peninsula, this resort offers a comfortable base for nature-filled adventures.
February 16, 2023 11:16 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
The National Exchange Hotel was built more than 150 years ago.
Hotel Reviews
Stay Here Next: The National Exchange Hotel in Nevada City, California
After an extensive three-year renovation, a historic hotel in Northern California’s gold country welcomes a new generation of guests.
February 08, 2023 03:32 PM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
The living room in a deluxe king suite at the Hotel Chelsea in New York. A rich purple sofa faces an ornate fireplace. Tiger print chairs are set around a dining table, and another set of chairs sit by a balcony with window doors.
Hotel Reviews
Stay Here Next: Hotel Chelsea in New York City
After a decade of closure, the revived NYC landmark is welcoming a new generation of travelers and local creatives into its legend-filled spaces.
February 24, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
Billie Cohen
A photo of a guest room at the Muir hotel in Halifax, with a tartan blanket designed exclusively for the hotel on the bed.
Hotel Reviews
Stay Here Next: The Muir Hotel in Halifax, Nova Scotia
A new addition to the Halifax waterfront channels Nova Scotia’s maritime history—and future.
February 28, 2023 08:45 PM
 · 
Aislyn Greene
Some of Playa Viva's accommodations are treehouses that hover six feet off the ground.
Hotel Reviews
Stay Here Next: Playa Viva in Juluchuca, Mexico
This resort on Mexico’s Pacific Coast just became a certified B Corporation for its environmentally and socially responsible hospitality.
February 27, 2023 06:15 PM
 · 
Kathryn Romeyn
The Alpina Gstaad is located a short walk from the center of town.
Hotel Reviews
Stay Here Next: The Alpina Gstaad in Switzerland
With a sexy new Japanese whisky bar and an extended summer season, the Alpina Gstaad remains a standard bearer in the Swiss Alps for design lovers and après aficionados.
February 28, 2023 08:23 PM
 · 
Jennifer Flowers
