Destination Spotlight

Chicago’s Neighborhoods Not to Miss
Chicago has some 77 neighborhoods, and numerous more sub-neighborhoods, each with its own charm. Explore a handful for a real insight into the third largest U.S. city.
July 01, 2022 05:01 PM
The 8 Best Things to Do in Kansas City
From historic architecture and major museums to exciting shopping, street art, and spirits, KC has much to offer beyond its signature sauce.
June 29, 2022 05:18 PM
Jill Dutton
10 Unique Places to Visit in Germany
Whether you’re celebrating at Carnival or exploring a Baroque palace, these German cities’ landmarks, cultural activities, and traditions make for memories you won’t find anywhere else.
December 17, 2021 03:18 PM
Where to Go in Canada: 26 Great Places for Your Next Trip
What makes Canada so spectacular is more than what you might imagine. From Montreal’s bagels to the Northern Lights, these are the best places to visit in Canada to authentically immerse yourself in the country.
November 17, 2021 07:49 AM
Destination Canada
Discover the Natural and Creative Wonders of Bergen
Travelers searching for personal enrichment are guaranteed to be moved by this Norwegian city’s jaw-dropping scenery and strong artistic community.
October 29, 2021 10:14 AM
Why Tohoku’s Many Colors Make it One of Japan’s Most Inspiring Destinations
From pink cherry blossoms and emerald forests to hot springs in the silvery snow, the kaleidoscopic hues of this Japanese region are a magnificent setting for outdoor activities, vibrant culture, and more.
October 18, 2021 10:25 AM
The Best Things to Do in Minnesota
Home to more than 10,000 lakes, the North Star State also offers world-class museums, historic residences, and lots of great places to drink.
September 28, 2021 05:21 PM
The Best Hotels and Resorts in Minnesota for a Truly Local Stay
Find your home away from home at these unique stays, from rural resorts and cozy B&Bs to stylish hotels in the center of the city.
September 28, 2021 05:18 PM
8 Ways to Travel Deeper in Ireland, According to Locals
Slow down and immerse yourself in Derry/Strabane and Leitrim with tips from the people who know it best—the walkers, craft brewers and distillers, “slow adventure” guides, and others who call this gorgeous part of the country home.
September 07, 2021 01:03 PM
My Slow Adventure in Ireland’s Under-the-Radar Northwest
A banker-turned-travel-writer’s firsthand account of slowing down to soak up the gorgeous scenery, farm-to-table cuisine, and other pleasures of Derry/Strabane and Leitrim.
September 07, 2021 12:48 PM
The 8 Best Things to Do in Curaçao
Reach beyond the beach and soak up local food, art, culture, and more.
July 07, 2021 12:14 PM
Life In The Slow Lane on Tahiti
Why Tahiti’s spectacular natural and cultural experiences are the ultimate way to embrace the slow travel movement
May 03, 2021 12:59 PM
Attractions You Can Only Find in Asheville
From a hemp farm with goat yoga to a wedding chapel with vintage clothing for sale, these businesses make Asheville unlike anywhere else.
April 03, 2021 11:46 AM
The 10 Best Things to Do in Asheville
This North Carolina city stands out with its singular culture—celebrating craft beer and culinary upstarts, artists and free spirits—and a rich history.
April 01, 2021 02:18 PM
The Best Things to Do in St. Petersburg–Clearwater
From beaches and breweries to museums and markets, there’s an endless supply of things to see in this sunny region.
August 04, 2020 08:34 PM
Terry Ward
This Small Uruguayan Town Is the Next Marfa
The former staging post founded in 1892 allows artists to disconnect and create.
March 13, 2017 01:57 PM
Casey Hatfield-Chiotti
Get Off the Beaten Path in Vietnam
AFAR staffer Alex Palomino got off the tourist track in Vietnam—this is what she discovered.
February 23, 2017 03:36 PM
Alex Palomino
How to Explore Iceland Like a Local
When in Reykjavík, do as the Vikings do.
December 29, 2016 10:08 AM
Maggie Fuller
Five Lesser-Known Treasures to Visit in Canada
Stargaze in the middle of a desert, dig for clams, or dine well without breaking the bank in Canada.
December 11, 2015 02:40 PM
Renee Suen
See A Different Side of Haiti in 9 Stunning Instagrams
October 27, 2015 07:06 PM
Maggie Fuller
6 Lesser-Known Things to Do in Estonia
Estonia is a multifaceted country that has more to learn about than what meets the eye.
October 14, 2015 04:15 PM