Destination Spotlight
Explore in-depth coverage of what to do, where to stay, and what to eat in incredible travel destinations around the world.
Chicago has some 77 neighborhoods, and numerous more sub-neighborhoods, each with its own charm. Explore a handful for a real insight into the third largest U.S. city.
From historic architecture and major museums to exciting shopping, street art, and spirits, KC has much to offer beyond its signature sauce.
Whether you’re celebrating at Carnival or exploring a Baroque palace, these German cities’ landmarks, cultural activities, and traditions make for memories you won’t find anywhere else.
What makes Canada so spectacular is more than what you might imagine. From Montreal’s bagels to the Northern Lights, these are the best places to visit in Canada to authentically immerse yourself in the country.
Travelers searching for personal enrichment are guaranteed to be moved by this Norwegian city’s jaw-dropping scenery and strong artistic community.
From pink cherry blossoms and emerald forests to hot springs in the silvery snow, the kaleidoscopic hues of this Japanese region are a magnificent setting for outdoor activities, vibrant culture, and more.
Home to more than 10,000 lakes, the North Star State also offers world-class museums, historic residences, and lots of great places to drink.
Find your home away from home at these unique stays, from rural resorts and cozy B&Bs to stylish hotels in the center of the city.
Slow down and immerse yourself in Derry/Strabane and Leitrim with tips from the people who know it best—the walkers, craft brewers and distillers, “slow adventure” guides, and others who call this gorgeous part of the country home.
A banker-turned-travel-writer’s firsthand account of slowing down to soak up the gorgeous scenery, farm-to-table cuisine, and other pleasures of Derry/Strabane and Leitrim.
Reach beyond the beach and soak up local food, art, culture, and more.
Why Tahiti’s spectacular natural and cultural experiences are the ultimate way to embrace the slow travel movement
From a hemp farm with goat yoga to a wedding chapel with vintage clothing for sale, these businesses make Asheville unlike anywhere else.
This North Carolina city stands out with its singular culture—celebrating craft beer and culinary upstarts, artists and free spirits—and a rich history.
From beaches and breweries to museums and markets, there’s an endless supply of things to see in this sunny region.
The former staging post founded in 1892 allows artists to disconnect and create.
AFAR staffer Alex Palomino got off the tourist track in Vietnam—this is what she discovered.
Stargaze in the middle of a desert, dig for clams, or dine well without breaking the bank in Canada.
See A Different Side of Haiti in 9 Stunning Instagrams
Estonia is a multifaceted country that has more to learn about than what meets the eye.