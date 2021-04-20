The Best Hotels in Vienna
Whether you want to stay in a former palace, a stylish spot, or a more affordable option, Vienna has a hotel for every traveler. Many of the best options are also centrally located, putting you within walking distance of the city’s main attractions.
Wiedner Hauptstraße 12, 1040 Wien, Austria
During the 18th century, Das Triest was a stable on the horse-drawn postal service line between Vienna and Trieste. In 1996, British designer Sir Terence Conran applied his aesthetic of simple elegance to the then decrepit Vienna building to create a clean, contemporary design that meshes well with a few traditional elements, such as the vaulted ceilings left from the original stables. Today this five-star hotel provides spacious rooms, large beds, attentive staff, and an excellent restaurant.
Its close proximity to the Naschmarkt, Opera House, MuseumsQuartier, and Belvedere Palace means these top-notch sights are within easy walking distance. Keep an eye out for celebrities who are drawn to its fashionable style and impeccable service.
Kärntner Ring 1, 1010 Wien, Austria
Located just across from the famous Vienna State Opera, Hotel Bristol exemplifies classic Viennese charm and grandeur. A part of the Luxury Collection, Hotel Bristol offers the chance to stay in elegant art deco style or more classic Viennese period rooms with a noble ambience. A restoration by interior designer Pierre-Yves Rochon has revived some of the original art deco style and underlines the elegance the hotel has been known for since its opening in 1892. Five new spacious Bristol Suites, designed by Pierre Yves Rochon, offer floor-to-ceiling windows and a panoramic view of the Opera and bustling Ringstraße.
While all the rooms are stunning, guests will want to explore. Open spaces—the foyer, salons, and stairways—reflect beautiful design details, marble floors, and artwork. Take time to savor a meal in the Bristol Lounge, or gather for drinks after the opera in the intimate and plush Bristol Bar.
Kärntner Ring 16, 1015 Vienna
Originally built as a residence for Prince Philip of Württemberg in 1863, this grand structure was opened as the Hotel Imperial in 1873. It indeed still resembles a palace, with Greek statues, chandeliers, and high, intricately designed stucco ceilings. The rooms bring imperial Vienna back to life, particularly in the suites. Visitors here feel like royalty, and sometimes they are. Guests have included a who’s who of celebrities and dignitaries, including Queen Elizabeth II, Indira Gandhi, and Michael Jackson.
It’s rumored that an apprentice chef at the hotel invented the well-known Imperial Torte in honor of Emperor Franz Josef I, a must-have for any sweet tooth. For some sweet sounds, be sure to check for Bösendorfer piano concerts in the 1873 HalleNSalon.
Philharmoniker Str. 4, 1010 Wien, Austria
Sacher is synonymous with luxury in Vienna. It’s the name of not just the hotel, but also Austria’s most famous cake, the delectable Sacher-Torte. Eduard, son of Sacher-Torte creator Franz Sacher, opened the hotel in 1876, though it was his young widow Anna who really established the property after he died. In 1934, a few years after her death, the Gürtler family took over the hotel—and continues to maintain it to this day.
Notable personalities like John F. Kennedy and Queen Elizabeth II have walked the halls of this Vienna institution. It was also here that John Lennon and Yoko Ono introduced “Bagism” to the press while inside a giant bag, an event chronicled in the Beatles’ Ballad of John and Yoko. The Belle Epoque–influenced rooms are a symbol of elegance and comfort, while the two restaurants, two bars, and illustrious Café Sacher make it possible to enjoy the hotel’s timeless charm without even being a guest. Be sure to try the famous torte—it’s an essential Vienna treat.
Coburgbastei 4, 1010 Vienna
Built between 1840 and 1845 by Prince Ferdinand of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, an extremely influential royal family in Europe, the Palais Coburg is a bright and spacious bit of luxury. Opened in 2003 after extensive restoration, the palais has suites (and only suites) that are clean and classy, sometimes even grandiose with antique furniture and vibrantly lit chandeliers. Many suites are named in honor of important members of the family such as Queen Victoria and Albert of England, and King Leopold I of Belgium, so guests will get a lesson in the history of Europe’s intermarried royal families.
Outside is a quiet garden with a water basin, shade trees, and magnolias. The outdoor café provides sanctuary from the city and is a great place to enjoy breakfast. In addition to two marvelous restaurants, Palais Coburg has an excuisite wine cellar with some 60,000 from four different centuries.
Park Hyatt Vienna
Am Hof 2, 1010 Wien, Austria
Opened in 2013 in a 100-year-old former bank building, the Park Hyatt has utilized the space well, with a restaurant in the former cashier’s hall and a pool in the former vault. The suites are spacious, and all rooms have more than just the basic requirements for your average traveler, including safes large enough for laptops. While the marvelous Grand Salon is typically used for banquets and business meetings, guests should definitely try and take a peek at this beautifully designed room. The prime location in the historic Innere Stadt, or first district, means most major sights are within walking distance.
Ritz-Carlton Vienna
Schubertring 5-7, 1010 Wien, Austria
The Ritz-Carlton conjured true Viennese grandeur by occupying not one, but four former 19th-century palaces along the Ringstraße for its first Austrian location. Upon entering, guests will be suitably impressed by the beautifully ornate ceiling of the Melounge Lobby Lounge, where they can enjoy a light meal, tea, cocktails, and sweets. Rooms face either a courtyard or out to the city, and all offer plush beds and marble baths. All suites have a terrace or balcony from which to look out on this magical city. The extravagance reaches new heights with the incredible views from the Atmosphere Rooftop Bar, where stylish locals and visitors mingle. During the holiday season, it turns into the city’s most elevated and most exclusive Christmas market.