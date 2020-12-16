The Best Resorts in Belize
Collected by Erin De Santiago , AFAR Local Expert
Interested in eco-adventure, but don't want to sacrifice luxury? How about a romantic getaway? No worries! One of Belize's best attributes is its lack of massive all-inclusive resorts where you battle for pool loungers and reservations at restaurants. Instead, the country offers a number of boutique and luxury resorts situated beachside on the Caribbean, or nestled in Central American rain forest.
Save Place
A short boat ride north from San Pedro will deposit you onto a portion of Ambergris Caye that feels worlds away from any town or city. Once ensconced in a private bungalow on a private beach, there isn’t much to distract the guest from complete...
Save Place
6 Miles North Ambergris Caye San Pedro, Belize
You don’t have to head far on Ambergris Caye to find yourself a secluded slice of heaven. Portofino Beach Resort is 6 miles north of San Pedro and offers guests a laid-back style of luxury. Here you will find all the amenities you would expect in...
Save Place
4 Cooma Cairn Road, Mountain Pine Ridge Cayo, Belize
Over 7,000 acres of adventure await visitors to Hidden Valley Inn and Reserve. This intimate luxury resort is situated in a guest-exclusive reserve in the Mountain Pine Ridge area of the Cayo District. The boutique property features 10 Estate...
Save Place
Mountain Pine Ridge Reserve, Belize
Movie director Francis Ford Coppola had traveled the world, but when he visited Belize in the 1980s, in search of a “jungle paradise” like the one where he had filmed Apocalypse Now, he was taken by the untamed land and bought Blancaneaux, the...
Save Place
Barrier Reef Dr San Pedro, Belize, San Pedro, Belize
The Phoenix, a little slice of paradise on the edge of San Pedro, features more modern architecture than most buildings in town, as well as modern amenities. Rooms are one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom condominium suites that feature...
Save Place
Placencia, Belize
Turtle Inn is one of two upscale resort properties in Belize owned by American movie director Francis Ford Coppola. (The other is Blancaneaux.) This inn is in the town of Placencia, but despite its proximity to the town's services, the privacy...
Save Place
The 20 or so guest cabanas that make up the living quarters for Lamanai Outpost Lodge are scattered over a small area on the banks of Crab-Catcher lagoon not far from the boundaries of the ruins of Lamanai. It’s a rustic-looking complex at first...
Save Place
Though Belize is replete with Maya sites, including some spectacular archaeological examples that are open to the public, Chan Chich may well be the only hotel in the country that can claim to sit atop a known former Maya site. In the late 1980s,...
Save Place
North Beach, Belize
The elegant casitas have a hammock out front, nice toiletries, and a wonderful bed that is studded with small blossoms by the chamber maids.
Save Place
San Ignacio, Chaa Creek Road, Belize
Often referred to as Belize's original eco-lodge, Chaa Creek opened in 1981 as a simple rain forest hotel. In the decades since, it has become one of the country's most popular options for upscale jungle accommodations, winning awards for its...
Save Place
Negroman Rd, San Ignacio, Belize
Black Rock Lodge is the ultimate Belizean jungle lodge, located a few miles outside San Ignacio and down a dirt road that leads you into a high-walled, karstic river valley. All the cabinas are perched on the hillside with spectacular river views...
Save Place
Western Hwy, Belize
Ka'ana is described as a “boutique resort,” and it appeals to guests who want a sense of being in the Belizean rain forest while also enjoying the comforts and amenities of a full-service resort. Rooms and villas here seem to blend...
Save Place
San Pedro, Belize
South of San Pedro is the award-winning luxury resort of Victoria House. The plantation style property is unlike any other on Ambergris Caye, offering some of the best views of the Caribbean Sea. Despite being one of the larger properties with 42...
Save Place
North Rd, Hopkins, Belize
Hopkins Bay Resort is located on the beach right near the town of Hopkins; accommodations include one-, two-, and three-bedroom beach houses. Local art and polished mahogany furniture signal that this is no cookie-cutter chain hotel. The spacious...
Save Place
2284 Placencia Peninsula Road, Placencia 00000, Belize
Placencia’s Chabil Mar continues to impress guests from around the world with its stunning beachfront location, private villas, and its proximity to Placencia Village. With only 19 luxury villas and one honeymoon suite, Chabil Mar feels very...
Save Place
Buena Vista Street, Cayo District, San Ignacio, Belize
Centrally located in the heart of the Cayo District, the award-winning San Ignacio Resort Hotel offers guests convenient access to the region’s best sights and activities. San Ignacio Resort Hotel features 24 rooms and has the distinction of being...
Save Place
Wilson Road, Punta Gorda, Belize
Formerly Belcampo.
Each of the 16 rooms at Copal Tree Lodge is a spacious villa-style suite set on the edge of the jungle, which gives a sense of privacy and peacefulness. Guests shouldn't be surprised to see coatimundi, agouti, and other wildlife...
Each of the 16 rooms at Copal Tree Lodge is a spacious villa-style suite set on the edge of the jungle, which gives a sense of privacy and peacefulness. Guests shouldn't be surprised to see coatimundi, agouti, and other wildlife...
Save Place
Mile 17.5 Placencia Peninsula, Placencia, Belize
It would be hard to find a more idyllic spot for recharging than Naïa Resort and Spa, Placencia's newest (and, we'll say it, most comfortable) resort. Stay in your own studio, one-, two-, or three-bedroom beach house, all of which come equipped...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25