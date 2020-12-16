The Best Hotels in Bali
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
The hotels of Bali complement the island’s beauty, from boutiques nestled in verdant rice terraces to sprawling beach resorts. They also bring out its unique culture with a host of immersive experiences that highlight the traditional Balinese way of life.
Amankila, Manggis, Kabupaten Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia
Nestled between jungle and sea in theremote Karangasem Regency, Amankila evokes the shapes of the nearby Ujung Water Palace yet also captures the spirit of everyday Bali. Modeled after traditional Balinese beach houses, the 34 suites are stilted...
From its beachfront locale to the sweeping terraces and sliding-glass doors, everything about this hotel is aimed at maximizing views of Bali’s most sought-after shoreline. Local stone and wood put an Indonesian twist on the resort’s Thai design,...
Jl. Banjar Baung Desa, Sayan, Ubud, Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Translated as “beautiful bamboo,” Bambu Indah is the passion project of jewelry designers John and Cynthia Hardy. The couple—Canadian and American expats living in Bali for more than 30 years—bought 11 teakwood bridal...
Jl. Goa Lempeh, Banjar Dinas Kangin, Uluwatu, Pecatu, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
The second property in the Bvlgari Hotels collection is an Italianate stunner perched on the cliffs of Uluwatu, a region at the southern tip of the Bukit peninsula. While the hotel’s vibe stays true to the brand’s roots, hand-hewn...
Why we love it: A tented rain forest hideaway just 20 minutes from Ubud
The Highlights:
- Gorgeous Bill Bensley decor
- A tented camp set-up not common in Bali
- Locally focused programming like traditional storytelling and Balinese movie nights
The...
Jl. Surapati, Tua, Marga, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 80116, Indonesia
With Indonesian names that translate to earthy concepts like “wind song” or “forest in the mist,” the terracotta and thatched-roof residences at the 22-acre Como Shambhala Estate encourage quiet reflection. They jut from...
Canggu, North Kuta, Badung Regency, Bali 80361, Indonesia
It’s hard to believe Desa Seni is only a short drive from the crowded beaches and shopping strips of North Kuta and Seminyak. Amid a lush landscape of native plants and waterways, the resort’s antique wooden homes are arranged around a...
Jimbaran, South Kuta, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia
One of the top properties in southern Bali, the Four Seasons at Jimbaran Bay is laid out like a Balinese villagethat tumbles down to the sea. Villas are separated into clusters of 20 to 25 thatched-roof units enclosed by a courtyard wall, making...
Sayan, Ubud, Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia
Set along the sacred Ayung River, Four Seasons Resort at Sayan is a tropical paradise shrouded in giant palms and ferns. Designed by John Heah, the property was built and decorated using regional materials almost exclusively, from shells and...
Jl. Bisma, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Nestled in the jungle near the center of Ubud, Komaneka at Bisma is a minimalist boutique hotel that celebrates Balinese artistic expression. Local artisans made most of the wooden objects and furnishings in the suites and villas, which emphasize...
Jl. Sarinande No.20, Seminyak, Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Forget the thatched-roof villas and beachfront chains that define the Bali hotel scene. Luna2 is such a departure, guests might feel like they’ve landed in outer space. Founder and designer Melanie Hall took cues from modernism and 1960s pop art...
Jl. Raya Kedewatan No.7, Kedewatan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
If Mandapa feels more like a community than a hotel, that’s because it is. The resort occupies 24 lush acres on property previously owned by a group of neighboring families who retain access to the land and its resident temple; as a result,...
Banjar Dukuh, Desa Kelating, Kerambitan, Kelating, Kec. Tabanan, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 82161, Indonesia
Terraced like the surrounding rice paddies, Soori Bali occupies an undeveloped stretch of fertile coastline roughly 25 minutes from Tabanan, a town northwest of Denpasar known for traditional farming and artisan crafts. The resort’s modern design...
Jl. Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Kawasan Sawangan, Nusa Dua, Benoa, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80363, Indonesia
This sprawling resort features three luxury properties on one Nusa Dua site: the Mulia, the Mulia Resort, and the top-tier Mulia Villas. Choose a full board or half board package for an all-inclusive experience, complete with butler service (at...
