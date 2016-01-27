4 Game-Changing Hotels in Tel Aviv

By Sivan Askayo
Jan 27, 2016
The Brown Beach House
Tel Aviv's hotel scene gets a much-needed refresh
Large chains have dominated Tel Aviv’s hotel landscape for the last few decades. But with the recent opening of boutique hotels that fuse impeccable service with on-point décor, the city is even more worthy of your next chic Mediterranean getaway.
Montefiore Hotel
Stepping inside Montefiore, a once-private residence built in 1922 in the eclectic style, is like being invited to your favorite aunt’s marvellously revamped mansion—one where art by local artists grace the walls, where perfectly worn leather armchairs entice you to sit a while with a book, and where a perfectly mixed cocktail is always at the ready. There are just 12 suites and each is uniquely furnished with period pieces and floor-to-ceiling bookshelves stocked with tomes in various languages. Don’t miss dinner at the restaurant, where Chef Moran Yanai reinvents Israeli dishes with an Asian influence.—36 Montefiore Street, Tel Aviv, hotelmontefiore.co.il
Brown Beach House
In a city where most beachfront hotels are of the large chain variety and decorated with zero personality, the Beach House (pictured at top) is a breath of fresh air. Set on five floors with views of the Mediterranean, the vibe here is a whimsical fusion of Palm Springs meets Miami Beach, thanks to 1950s retro furnishings, black-and-white chevron area rugs, canary yellow sofas, and large verdant potted palms. The open-air, cube-shaped Flamingo Bar + Lounge is a hotspot for locals and guests, who rub elbows under the pink neon light of a flamingo while live DJs spin intoxicating beats.—64 Ha’Yarkon Street, Tel Aviv, brownhotels.com/beach
Upcoming
Opening later in 2016 are the W Hotel Jaffa by architect John Pawson, and the Karim Rashid-designed Poli House Hotel.
