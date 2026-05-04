Journeys
Explore expert-curated travel itineraries around the world.
FEATURED PARTNER: VISIT MAINE
Outdoor Adventure
This itinerary pairs standout seafood with art museums, coastal hikes, and peaceful island landscapes.
EXPLORE MINNESOTA
EXODUS ADVENTURE TRAVELS
Journeys: Europe
Gain rare access to the region’s time-honored traditions and meet local families during this exclusive journey.
EXPLORE ASHVILLE
Journeys: History
Spend a long weekend supporting Black businesses and diving into the Black community’s impact on Asheville.
Journeys: United States
A four-day guide to Asheville’s venues, vinyl, and local talent.
Journeys: Nature + Outdoors
Discover firelit rooms, comforting food, and calm winter scenery.
Journeys: Wellness
You’ll leave this mountain town more rested and more balanced than when you arrived.
LOOKING FOR MORE TRAVEL INSPIRATION?
From multi-day, family-friendly itineraries in Europe to Caribbean cruises that are all about the food and drink, these additional Journeys by Afar will help you find—and book—the perfect trip.
EXPLORE MORE DESTINATIONS