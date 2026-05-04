Journeys

Explore expert-curated travel itineraries around the world.

FEATURED PARTNER: VISIT MAINE
Boothbay Harbor is along Maine’s Midcoast.
Outdoor Adventure
A Slower Side of Coastal Maine to Explore
This itinerary pairs standout seafood with art museums, coastal hikes, and peaceful island landscapes.
Sponsored by
Camden, Maine
Food + Drink
A Scenic Food Weekend in Portland, Maine
Sponsored by
Portland Head Light in Cape Elizabeth, Maine
Outdoor Adventure
How to Pair Portland, Maine With a Sebago Lake Escape
Sponsored by
Schooner Head in Acadia National Park, Maine
Road Trips
A Road Trip Through Northern Maine’s Small Towns
Sponsored by

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EXPLORE MINNESOTA
Split Rock Lighthouse is one of many scenic destinations on Lake Superior’s North Shore.
Journeys: Nature + Outdoors
8 Days Finding Minnesota’s Most Beautiful Lakes
May 4, 2026 04:31 PM
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Explore Minnesota
Crowds gather in Lake Superior and along its shoreline for the popular summer Glensheen Concerts on the Pier in Duluth, MN.
Journeys: Food + Drink
4 Days of Record Shops and Live Music in Minnesota
May 4, 2026 12:01 PM
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Explore Minnesota
A stand-up paddleboarder glides beneath Winona’s towering Sugar Loaf bluff
Journeys: Nature + Outdoors
A 3-Day Itinerary for Minnesota Bluff Country
May 4, 2026 12:00 PM
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Explore Minnesota
Sailing aboard the North House Folk School’s Hjordis schooner on Lake Superior
Journeys: Nature + Outdoors
7 Days of Waterfalls and Small Towns on Lake Superior
May 4, 2026 11:58 AM
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Explore Minnesota
A tray of fresh pastries from Diane's Place, where James Beard Award–nominated pastry chef Diane Moua brings her fine dining skills to recipes of her Hmong heritage.
Journeys: Food + Drink
4 Days in the Twin Cities for Food and Art Lovers
May 4, 2026 11:57 AM
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Explore Minnesota
Kids with one of Minnesota’s troll sculptures by Thomas Dambo.
Journeys: Family
A Family Travel Guide to Minnesota Lakes and Resorts
May 4, 2026 08:00 AM
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Explore Minnesota

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EXODUS ADVENTURE TRAVELS
View of a vineyard in Tuscany.
Journeys: Europe
8 Days in Tuscany With Wineries, Truffles and Farms
Gain rare access to the region’s time-honored traditions and meet local families during this exclusive journey.
Journeys: Africa + Middle East
9 Days in Jordan With Petra, Stargazing, and Bedouin Life
Sponsored by
Journeys: Asia
9 Days Immersed in Southern India
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Journeys: Mexico + Central America
A Wilder Way to Spend 9 Days in Costa Rica
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EXPLORE ASHVILLE
As spread of dishes at Good Hot Fish.
Journeys: History
3 Days Exploring Black History in Asheville
Spend a long weekend supporting Black businesses and diving into the Black community’s impact on Asheville.
Sponsored by
Elevated view of downtown Asheville with the Blue Ridge Mountains in the distance and blooming rhododendron in the foreground.
Journeys: United States
A Long Weekend in Asheville for Music Lovers
A four-day guide to Asheville’s venues, vinyl, and local talent.
Sponsored by
Asheville’s mountain scenery awaits.
Journeys: Nature + Outdoors
6 Days of Cozy Stays and Scenic Drives in Asheville
Discover firelit rooms, comforting food, and calm winter scenery.
Sponsored by
View of the indoor pool at The Omni Grove Park Inn’s spa.
Journeys: Wellness
A Weekend of Saunas, Sound Baths, and Hiking in Asheville
You’ll leave this mountain town more rested and more balanced than when you arrived.
Sponsored by
LOOKING FOR MORE TRAVEL INSPIRATION?

From multi-day, family-friendly itineraries in Europe to Caribbean cruises that are all about the food and drink, these additional Journeys by Afar will help you find—and book—the perfect trip.

EXPLORE BY THEME
Cruise
Family-Friendly Trips
Food + Drink
History
Nature + Outdoors
Romance
Shopping
Sports + Adventure
Friend Getaways
Wellness
Resorts
EXPLORE MORE DESTINATIONS
Africa + Middle East
Antarctica
Arctic
Asia
Oceania
Canada
Caribbean + Atlantic
Europe
Mexico + Central America
South America
United States