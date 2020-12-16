Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Best Hotels in Antigua

Collected by Afar Magazine
The best hotels in Antigua are all about beach access and poolside lounging. Fulfill your private island fantasies at Jumby Bay, set on a private 300-acre island 10 minutes by boat from Antigua. Antigua’s Curtain Bluff Resort has one of the island's most envious settings straddling two beaches, while guests at the St. James Club & Villas hotel have to choose between the beach or six different swimming pools. Foodies should be sure to book a reservation at the restaurant at Carlisle Bay.
Save Place

Galley Bay Resort & Spa

Five Islands Village, St John's, Antigua & Barbuda
Soaking tubs big enough for two and double walk-in showers provide a clue that this beachfront all-inclusive, located less than 20 minutes from the airport on a peninsula just to the southwest of St. John’s Harbour, encourages families to look...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Sugar Ridge

Tottenham Park ,Jolly Harbour, Valley Rd, Antigua and Barbuda
Sugar Ridge is much about the view. One of those rare Caribbean hotels that doesn’t sit at the edge of the sand, this boutique luxury resort, ranging up a hillside on Antigua’s west coast, not only overlooks palm-lined beaches and the marina at...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

St. James Club & Villas

Mamora Bay, St. Paul's, Antigua and Barbuda
One of the largest, and most laid-back, of Antigua’s resorts, St. James Club & Villas, on Mamora Bay, about five minutes from English Harbour, has long been a favorite of couples and families. As at many all-inclusives, the dining can...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Jumby Bay, A Rosewood Resort

Jumby Bay Island, Antigua and Barbuda
A private-island resort six minutes by boat off the coast of Antigua, Jumby Bay is one of the Caribbean’s top luxury, all-inclusive stays, and one of its most environmentally aware. A $28 million renovation in 2010, which included the addition of...
More Details >
Save Place

Inn at English Harbour

Freeman's Bay, no 1, English Harbour, Antigua and Barbuda
Even during Antigua Sailing Week, when English Harbour is chock-a-block with yachts from all over the world, the 28-room Inn at English Harbour remains serenely detached from the chaos. The inn is five minutes by water taxi from the center of...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Hermitage Bay

By law, every beach in Antigua is public. But at this all-inclusive resort surrounded by 140 acres of undeveloped land on the island’s west coast, guests feel “their” beach belongs almost exclusively to them. The hotel is a 35-minute drive from...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Curtain Bluff Resort

Carlisle Bay, P.O. Box 288 St. John's, Old Rd, Old Road, Antigua and Barbuda
Opened in 1962, Curtain Bluff is Antigua’s oldest luxury resort, and one of the island’s finest. It is the kind of place guests return to through the generations, with the same expectation of timelessness they’ve experienced for as long as they...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Carlisle Bay

Old road, Antigua and Barbuda
Opened in 2003, Carlisle Bay is set on a lush, isolated section of Antigua’s south coast and has a 21st-century design that feels more contemporary than Caribbean. With muted shades of grays, whites, and greens, the hotel projects an uncluttered,...
More Details >
Check Availability >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without