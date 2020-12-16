The best hotels in Antigua are all about beach access and poolside lounging. Fulfill your private island fantasies at Jumby Bay, set on a private 300-acre island 10 minutes by boat from Antigua. Antigua’s Curtain Bluff Resort has one of the island's most envious settings straddling two beaches, while guests at the St. James Club & Villas hotel have to choose between the beach or six different swimming pools. Foodies should be sure to book a reservation at the restaurant at Carlisle Bay.