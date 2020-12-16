The Best Hotels in Philadelphia
Philadelphia is full of history but has also a foot in the modern world with seriously good restaurants, indie shops, and a great music scene. Hotels, too, have come to the forefront with modern design, top-notch amenities, and world-class service.
Kimpton Hotels’ first foray into Philadelphia breathed fresh life into a 1929 tower that once housed the American Institute of Architects. The art deco building was transformed into the hip, LEED Gold-certified Hotel Palomar in 2009, setting the...
The bustling corner of Walnut and 17th streets is anchored by the Latham, a stone-and-brick tower built in 1907 as luxury apartments for moneyed Philadelphians. While other Center City historic structures met their demise in the late 1960s, a...
The historic square from which this luxe city escape takes its name is a masterpiece of urban planning by Beaux Arts architect Paul Cret. When completed, Cret’s French-flavored park was a hub of city living lined by Georgian mansions and stone...
Set within a century-old, Pantheon-inspired former bank building, the Ritz-Carlton, Philadelphia raises Center City living to classical heights. When the building opened in 1904, the Girard Trust marble dome was the largest in the country, and its...
The Morris family’s roots are among the deepest in colonial Pennsylvania. Anthony Morris settled here in 1685 and would become one of the city’s first mayors. A century later, his grandson Samuel served as a captain of the Continental Army’s ...
Among the original guests to pop in at Dr. Thomas Bond’s 1769 Georgian home on South Second Street was none other than Benjamin Franklin. Together the duo chartered Pennsylvania Hospital, the first public hospital in America, and Bond was an...
We hold these truths to be self-evident: Life, liberty, and the pursuit of a bubble bath with a view of Independence Hall. It’s all possible at this luxe hotel, a 2013 addition to the Old City scene. Hotel Monaco is set in the historic 1907...
Set across from the University of Pennsylvania, the Inn at Penn holds its own against the new Center City crop and is one of the most technologically advanced hotels in Hilton’s portfolio. Built in 1999, the hotel was renovated...
When the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia moved out to the Comcast tower, the hotel was transformed into The Logan, a contemporary and city-centric hotel. Guestrooms decorated with unique local artwork have marble bathrooms, Bluetooth connections,...
