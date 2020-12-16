The Best Hotels in Osaka

Osaka is known for its modern architecture and insanely good street food. Both can be found at the city's top hotels. Starchitect Tadao Ando masterminded the Harmonie Embrassee hotel. ANA Crown Plaza boasts the first branch of the Kyoto's beloved kaiseki restaurant, Tankuma Kitamise. Music lovers will want to book a stay at the Rock Star Hotel—each room is themed after an iconic global rock artist or group.