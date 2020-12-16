The Best Hotels in Osaka
Collected by Afar Magazine
Osaka is known for its modern architecture and insanely good street food. Both can be found at the city's top hotels. Starchitect Tadao Ando masterminded the Harmonie Embrassee hotel. ANA Crown Plaza boasts the first branch of the Kyoto's beloved kaiseki restaurant, Tankuma Kitamise. Music lovers will want to book a stay at the Rock Star Hotel—each room is themed after an iconic global rock artist or group.
3 Chome-2-136 Umeda, Kita-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 530-0001, Japan
The former ANA Hotel Osaka, rebranded to ANA Crowne Plaza in 2008, is a white block with slender bands of windows that wrap around the facade. As part of the renaming, renovations included a new lobby and lounge, new restaurants, and a club floor....
Japan, 〒530-0013 Ōsaka-fu, Ōsaka-shi, Kita-ku, Chayamachi, 7, 大阪市北区茶屋町７−２０
Starchitect Tadao Ando (who designed Fort Worth’s sublime Museum of Modern Art) masterminded the concrete building that’s home to Japan’s largest bookstore and this romance-themed hotel. Popular especially with wedding groups,...
3-60 Ōfukachō, Kita-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 530-0011, Japan
This contemporary property opened in 2013 on floors 20–32 of the Grand Front Osaka mixed-use complex. It connects directly to transportation hub Osaka Station, and utilizes materials such as Japanese glass, wood, and stone. The experience...
Japan, 〒550-0011 Ōsaka-fu, Ōsaka-shi, Nishi-ku, Awaza, 1 Chome−4, 阿波座１丁目４−１１
Following a complete overhaul of a deteriorating multi-tenanted building two miles west of Osaka Castle, Rock Star Hotel opened in December 2013. Its stark white entrance belies vibrant interiors that showcase rock ‘n’ roll art,...
1 Chome-13-１１ Nankōkita, Suminoe-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 559-0034, Japan
Billed as a city resort when it opened in June 1994, this 480-room property beckons to leisure and corporate travelers, the former attracted by the property’s proximity to Universal Studios Japan, the latter by the extensive meetings...
5 Chome-1-60 Nanba, Chuo Ward, Osaka, Osaka Prefecture 542-0076, Japan
Sitting above Namba Station, with direct trains to Kansai International Airport, this 12-year-old property provides easy access to the attractions of Namba, Osaka’s prime entertainment, shopping, and dining district. The 36-story tower has...
3 Chome-6-１２ Honmachi, Chūō-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 541-0053, Japan
Bordering Midosuji Avenue, a north-south city artery brimming with businesses and gingko trees, the St. Regis Osaka inhabits a 27-story building that required special permits in its predominantly mid-rise environs. The property prides itself on...
2 Chome-5-２５ Umeda, Kita-ku, Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu 530-0001, Japan
Situated in Nishi-Umeda, Osaka’s transportation gateway and its developing hub of business, commerce, shopping, and culture, the Ritz-Carlton is in the Herbis Osaka complex of business offices, retail facilities, and gardens. The location...
Minoh, Osaka Prefecture, Japan
Located in a quasi national park about 20 kilometers due north of Osaka, this 87-year-old ryokan-style property has maple trees as neighbors. The park teems with nature, home to 1,300 plant species and 3,500 insect species. Despite its proximity...
1-1-43, １丁目-１ 阿倍野筋 阿倍野区 大阪市 大阪府 545-0052, Japan
Occupying a big chunk of the mixed-use, 60-story, César Pelli–designed Abeno Harukas tower, Japan’s tallest building, the Marriott comes with spectacular views. It opened in March 2014, in concert with the building opening,...
