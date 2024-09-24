With its antebellum architecture, laid-back beaches, and top-notch dining scene, it’s no wonder Charleston has shot up in popularity over the past decade. The city now attracts everyone from weekenders and groups of girlfriends to road-tripping families and couples looking for a romantic getaway—and the hotel industry has responded accordingly.

For a relatively small city, Charleston has a large number of hotels—inns housed in historic mansions, boutique hotels exuding character, and larger chains. Wading through all the options is a challenge. For Afar’s latest installment of Hotels We Love, we’ve done the work for you, choosing the 18 properties that ensure a sense of place and celebrate the special city that is Charleston. At these hotels, you’ll never forget you’re in the Holy City.

The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina

A King room at the Beach Club in Charleston Courtesy of the Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina

Neighborhood: Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant Why we love it: A resort escape within the city limits

A resort escape within the city limits From $299

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A resort within the city, the Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina has all the amenities of a waterfront getaway: heated adult and family pools, a bocce court, a full-service spa, and a 30-seat movie theater. Little ones will also enjoy the Mini Mariners kids club, which focuses on nature activities. When guests are ready to explore downtown, they can take a water taxi right from the private marina. Return to one of the 92 guest rooms, which feature blue-and-white coastal-inspired decor, artwork by local John Carroll Doyle, and panoramic views of Charleston Harbor from in-room balconies or wraparound porches. Dine at the seafood-focused Charleston Harbor Fish House or have a drink by the pool’s tiki bar or at the rooftop Bridge Bar overlooking the marina and Holy City skyline.

The Charleston Place

The exterior of the Charleston Place Cameron Wilder/The Charleston Place

Neighborhood: Meeting Street

Meeting Street Why we love it: Large rooms with a classic Southern aesthetic

Large rooms with a classic Southern aesthetic From $575

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The largest luxury hotel in the city, the Charleston Place takes up a full city block with entrances on King and Meeting streets; the latter leads to the grand lobby, with its imperial open-arm staircase, 12-foot crystal chandelier, and Italian marble floors. Its 433 large guest rooms have old-fashioned Southern details like mahogany and damask furnishings. The hotel’s lower level houses fine-dining restaurant Charleston Grill, an attractive hotel bar, a large indoor saltwater pool with a retractable glass roof, and a shopping arcade with designer stores. The hotel recently began a $150 million renovation but will remain open as the property is upgraded from stem to stern.

The Dewberry

The John Derian Flat at the Dewberry Courtesy of the Dewberry

Neighborhood: Garden District

Garden District Why we love it: Sumptuous midcentury modern interiors

Sumptuous midcentury modern interiors From $439

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If you’re looking for something other than antebellum style, the Dewberry is the ticket. Located inside the 1960s L. Mendel Rivers Federal Building on Marion Square, the hotel instead embraces a midcentury-modern vibe. The wood-paneled lobby gives way to a cozy living room straight out of Mad Men, featuring live music and a brass bar serving classic cocktails and deviled eggs with caviar. The second-floor spa offers tufted-velvet recliners and treatments that incorporate Lowcountry flora, plus a fitness center.

In the 154 light-filled rooms, guests find Irish linens, marble baths, and armoires clad in custom-printed linen by local illustrator Becca Barnet. The Citrus Club is the hotel’s rooftop lounge with craft cocktails and light bites overlooking the Holy City’s skyline. Rounding things out are amenities like the Volvo house car service and a new boutique that opened in March 2024 selling jewelry, art, and antiques, including items sourced from Dewberry owners Jaimie and John Dewberry’s travels over the years.

The Dunlin, Auberge Resorts Collection

A suite at the Dunlin, Auberge Resorts Collection, in South Carolina Courtesy of the Dunlin, Auberge Resorts Collection

Location: Kiawah River

Kiawah River Why we love it: Laid-back luxury near the city on picturesque Johns Island

Laid-back luxury near the city on picturesque Johns Island From $949

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A coastal escape 40 minutes from downtown, the Dunlin, Auberge Resorts Collection, brought Auberge Resorts’ signature formula of laid-back luxury to Johns Island when it opened in August 2024. With 20 miles of waterfront, 20 miles of green hiking and biking trails, and marshlands full of wildlife in the exclusive Kiawah River community, this resort puts nature front and center. There are 72 cottage-style accommodations, two restaurants, and a destination spa. Rooms, which all feature Southern-style porches, were designed by Amanda Lindroth with elements including wicker, wood, and textured linen with mint-green accents and sunny batik prints. The massive suites feature large living rooms and dining nooks, while soaking tubs in the bathroom offer river views (some are even outdoors).

The main River House features a wraparound porch, while the signature restaurant, Linnette’s, offers wood-fired Southern fare with ingredients from local purveyors, like Barrier Island Oysters and Storey Farms. For sybarites, the Aster, an Auberge Spa, has treatments that use Farmaesthetics and Biologique Recherche products. Daily fitness classes and wellness workshops are available to guests, as are outdoor experiences like fishing and kayaking. Families with kids can check out the Minnows Club, which has age-appropriate versions of many activities.

Emeline

Stay at Emeline for thoughtful details like record players and Charleston guides in every room. Courtesy of Emeline by Lindsey Shorter

Neighborhood: Ansonborough

Ansonborough Why we love it: Modern interiors with Southern touches in the city’s historic district

Modern interiors with Southern touches in the city’s historic district From $460

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Emeline opened in July 2020 in the city’s historic district, inside a building that dates back to 1852. While the interiors are thoroughly modern, the 212-room hotel does include Southern touches that ensure a sense of place, like woven-cane furniture, a massive brick fireplace in the breezy courtyard, and a classic grand entrance. Other details we love? A Crosley record player and selection of vinyl in each of the suites, a nook on each floor with complimentary still and sparkling water, custom ceramic accessories by local artist Susan Gregory, and Wildsam Field Guides to Charleston by every bedside.

On-site restaurant Frannie & the Fox serves wood-fired dishes made with regional ingredients, while cozy café Clerks Coffee Company has coffee from Charleston roaster Second State. Be sure to stop by Keep Shop, the hotel boutique with clothing, accessories, and home goods by more than 40 local makers.

HarbourView Inn

The first waterfront hotel in the Historic District, HarbourView Inn has a fresh new look. Courtesy of HarbourView Inn, a Charlestowne managed property

Neighborhood: French Quarter

French Quarter Why we love it: A waterfront retreat with expansive rooftop views

A waterfront retreat with expansive rooftop views From $288

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HarbourView Inn was the first waterfront hotel in the Historic District when it opened inside a former indigo cotton warehouse in 1998. In Spring 2021, it unveiled a $1 million refresh by South Carolina interior designer Jenny Keenan: Now it features a light, airy design that retains the Southern aesthetic. Keenan brought in new armoires and fresh custom drapery and carpets and commissioned charcoal drawings by local artist David Boatwright to adorn each of the 52 rooms, some of which have balconies. The beloved rooftop terrace features harbor and skyline views. Perks for guests include nightly milk and cookies and an evening wine and cheese reception, plus a complimentary gourmet breakfast each morning.

Hotel Bennett

The Hotel Bennett in Charleston Drew Castelhano/Hotel Bennett

Neighborhood: Garden District

Garden District Why we love it: A European-style retreat with plenty of places to play in

A European-style retreat with plenty of places to play in From $499

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Built where the Charleston Public Library once stood on the edge of Marion Park, Hotel Bennett opened in January 2019 and quickly became one of the Holy City’s most opulent hotels. In addition to an art deco–themed Champagne lounge featuring pink marble salvaged from the library building, this European-style grand dame impresses with crystal chandeliers, marble floors, and wrought iron railings. The 179 dog-friendly guest rooms range in size from modest to expansive, but all share a palette of pale pink, white, and tan plus details like marble vanities, deep-soaking tubs, plush bedding, and locally inspired artwork.

It’s easy to keep busy without leaving the hotel: Reserve a cabana at the heated pool, indulge in a restorative massage or facial at the spa, satisfy your sweet tooth with homemade macarons and éclairs at La Pâtisserie, or have a sunset cocktail at the rooftop bar. Just be sure to save room for dinner at Gabrielle (don’t miss the grilled prime rib eye and bourbon-brined chicken).

The John Rutledge House Inn

A guest room at the John Rutledge House Inn in Charleston Courtesy of the John Rutledge House Inn

Neighborhood: Harleston Village

Harleston Village Why we love it: A lovingly restored retreat in a historic landmark

A lovingly restored retreat in a historic landmark From $400

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The John Rutledge House Inn is located in one of Charleston’s most historic buildings—which is saying a lot in a city full of landmarks. John Rutledge, a signer of the U.S. Constitution and the first governor of South Carolina, built the stately townhouse on Broad Street in 1763. It later served as the state’s first White House and bears a scar left by a Union cannonball during the Civil War.

In the 1980s, the house was lovingly restored (with lots of space reserved for cabinets full of artifacts and photos) and converted to an inn, with guest rooms across the main house and two carriage houses on the property. Many have towering ceilings, carved marble mantelpieces, canopied beds, and working gas fireplaces. Guests can enjoy nightly port, brandy, and sherry; tea and hors d’oeuvres every afternoon; and an extensive breakfast that can be brought to your room or served in the garden or ballroom.

The Loutrel

The living area of a premier suite at the Loutrel in Charleston Courtesy of the Loutrel

Neighborhood: French Quarter

French Quarter Why we love it : An elegant retreat with plenty of Charleston touches

: An elegant retreat with plenty of Charleston touches From $359

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The 50-room Loutrel is inspired by Charleston’s public and private gardens. Rooms are modern and elegant, featuring Matouk bedding, Deep Steep bath products, Dyson hairdryers, and complimentary minibars filled with local snacks and drinks. Some rooms have California king beds and Juliette balconies.

The lobby brings the Southern porch experience inside with a swing, plenty of greenery, and a statement art piece honoring the region’s landscape by local artist Linda Fantuzzo, while the Veranda Lounge contains a large bar accented with bronze and wood. A rooftop terrace provides sweeping views, and the private Clubroom exclusively for guests has a curated selection of books from Charleston’s Buxton Books, along with games and locally sourced drinks and bites.

The Mills House Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton

An indoor porch lined with wrought iron windows at the Mills House Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton Courtesy of the Mills House Hotel

Neighborhood: French Quarter

French Quarter Why we love it: Residential-feeling rooms and a secret garden

Loyalty program: Hilton Honors

Residential-feeling rooms and a secret garden Hilton Honors From $399

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The Mills House Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton has a storied past in Charleston, its iconic pink facade dating back more than 170 years. At the end of 2022, the hotel became part of Hilton’s Curio Collection following a full renovation that redesigned all 218 guest rooms to have a residential feel, with original artwork by Southeastern artist Tracy Murrell.

New additions to the property include a secret garden in the courtyard and a terrace bar by the popular pool that’s lined with cabanas and green landscaping. Two new restaurants include the Black Door Café, located at street level and serving coffee, pastries, and sandwiches, and the Iron Rose, which is set inside the garden, with an outdoor fireplace, and offers seasonal modern Southern fare. Also new are guest experiences such as daily wellness classes on the terrace and a Cook Your Catch experience with crab expert Tia Clark, who takes guests fishing and crabbing. Afterward, the Iron Rose will set up a Lowcountry boil with all the fixings.

Palmetto Hotel

The lobby at the Palmetto Hotel in Charleston Courtesy of the Palmetto Hotel

Neighborhood: French Quarter

French Quarter Why we love it: A new, character-filled boutique hotel

A new, character-filled boutique hotel From $254

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The 45-room Palmetto Hotel is one of the city’s newest boutique options (it opened in March 2023), and it highlights Charleston’s character with design accents like palmetto print wallpaper, sweetgrass baskets, local artwork from the early 1900s, and a showstopping gilded cut-crystal chandelier in the shape of a palmetto tree in the lobby.

Guest rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows, comfy king beds, luxurious Bamford bath products, and monogrammed robes and slippers. The Penthouse Suite has a full wet bar, a large living room, and a 500-square-foot rooftop terrace with lounge seating and panoramic city views. The Lobby Bar is ideal for a quick drink or snack, as it offers a menu of Charleston-inspired classic cocktails and a curated selection of bites such as charcuterie and caviar.

The Pinch

The living room of a townhouse accommodation at the Pinch in Charleston Courtesy of the Pinch

Neighborhood: King Street

King Street Why we love it: An inviting retreat in two Victorian-style buildings with standout dining

An inviting retreat in two Victorian-style buildings with standout dining From $519

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Located at the prime intersection of King and George Streets, this luxury boutique hotel is housed inside two original Victorian-style structures dating back to 1834, alongside one newly constructed building. The 25 guest rooms include three residences for longer-term stays, which have full size kitchens with marble countertops and washers and dryers.

All the cozy rooms feature handcrafted furniture, high-end statement lighting, decorative ceramics, hand-painted wallpaper, vintage woven rugs, and cocktail kits to complement the well-stocked minibar. A tranquil one-room spa offers treatments using Davines products from Italy. There are two restaurants helmed by James Beard–winning chef Jason Stanhope (formerly of Charleston’s acclaimed Fig). The Quinte is an inviting oyster bar, and Lowland is an upscale Southern tavern occupying two floors of the historic Lequeux-Williams House that features local ingredients and purveyors. The Pinch is the second Method Co. hotel to open outside of Philadelphia; Method Co. is the company behind the stylish Wm. Mulherin’s Sons and Roost Apartment Hotels.

The Restoration

A residential suite at the Restoration in Charleston The Restoration

Neighborhood: Harleston Village

Harleston Village Why we love it: Sleek rooms that sit next to a tranquil courtyard

Sleek rooms that sit next to a tranquil courtyard From $379

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Opened in 2010 and renovated in 2016, the Restoration consists of five charming historic buildings bordering a courtyard. Sleek and modern rooms with exposed brick and high ceilings range from 500-square-foot studios to a three-bedroom residential suite with a full kitchen. Also at the hotel: a rooftop pool and bar known for sunset views, a farm-to-table rooftop restaurant called the Watch with excellent sunset views, an Assouline Library, and a coffee shop. In-room spa treatments are also available.

The Ryder

The Ryder draws a cool crowd with a beachy design and rooftop pool. Courtesy of the Ryder

Neighborhood: King Street

King Street Why we love it: A laid-back hotel with a beachy vibe in the Historic District

A laid-back hotel with a beachy vibe in the Historic District From $309

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The Ryder Hotel opened in spring 2021 in the Historic District with a beachy, relaxed vibe. The 91-room boutique hotel was designed by local firm Cortney Bishop Design and features earth tones and coastal-inspired details like natural wood headboards and rattan furniture. Little Palm and The Backyard, the on-site restaurant and outdoor courtyard, channel vintage Miami with tropical drinks, a sherbet color palette, and lots of palm fronds. The sparkling pool always beckons, and the hotel offers yoga classes through its guest room TVs, courtesy of Charleston Community Yoga. The Coffee Counter is the perfect morning and all-day gathering spot and guests can visit the Gear Garage, stocked with bikes, longboards, fishing rods, folding chairs, and Polaroid cameras.

The Spectator Hotel

Guests at the Spectator have access to a personal butler who can draw baths, make dinner reservations, and more. Courtesy of the Spectator Hotel, a Charlestowne Hotels managed property

Neighborhood: French Quarter

French Quarter Why we love it: Art deco-inspired digs with thoughtful amenities

Art deco-inspired digs with thoughtful amenities From $389

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Local interior designer Jenny Keenan spearheaded the Spectator’s art deco–inspired aesthetic, which includes thoughtful details like hand-painted wallpaper and a three-tiered chandelier that sparkles with 1,800 hand-strung glass crystals. The 41 airy guest rooms show equal care, evident in amenities like local Southern Lady mattresses, custom Harris pillows, and Deep Steep bath products.

When morning rolls around, it’s best to stay in bed—a locally sourced in-room breakfast is provided with each night’s stay. Guests here also have access to a personal butler, who can take care of anything from drawing a bath to shining your shoes to scoring dinner reservations at Husk. Before you head out for the night, have a drink at the Bar, a Prohibition-inspired spot with creative cocktails and small bites.

The Vendue

A guest room at the Vendue in Charleston Courtesy of the Vendue

Neighborhood: French Quarter

French Quarter Why we love it: An arts-focused hotel with more than 200 artworks

An arts-focused hotel with more than 200 artworks From $255

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This boutique hotel is all about the arts. With on-site docents ready to guide you around the property’s exhibition spaces, an artist-in-residence program, and more than 200 artworks throughout the hotel, creative forces are at play everywhere you look. Set in a suite of former warehouses in the city’s French Quarter, the Vendue occupies two separate buildings across the street from one another. Guest rooms vary widely in style; at the Vendue, rooms have a more contemporary vibe, with bursts of vibrant reds and subway-tiled walk-in showers, while the Enclave rooms have exposed brick and a yellow, black, and gold color palette. Head to the rooftop for lunch or a drink with river views as your backdrop.

Wentworth Mansion

Wentworth Mansion in Charleston The Wentworth Mansion

Neighborhood: Harleston Village

Harleston Village Why we love it: A Gilded Age grande dame with excellent dining

A Gilded Age grande dame with excellent dining From $585

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Built for a cotton merchant and his bride in the 1880s, this Gilded Age mansion first opened as a hotel in 1998. Since then, it’s been a top accommodation in Charleston, thanks to the meticulous preservation and simultaneous updating of the building. Intricate wood paneling, Tiffany-style stained glass, period furniture, and gas fireplaces are complemented by modern conveniences like whirlpool tubs and gratis valet parking.

The Circa 1886 restaurant highlights South Carolina ingredients in dishes like Broken Arrow antelope with Anson Mills grits, while the spa, with exposed brick and rustic beams, offers massages and facials in the mansion’s old stables. Cocktail-making classes, wine-tasting workshops, and a ride in a 1928 Ford Model A are a few of the exclusive experiences offered here.

Zero George

For a long-term stay in Charleston, you can’t do better than the new Residences at Zero George. Photo by Ellis Creek Photography

Neighborhood: Ansonborough

Ansonborough Why we love it: A handsome retreat with top-notch dining

A handsome retreat with top-notch dining From $499

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An intimate boutique hotel in the Ansonborough neighborhood, Zero George occupies three restored residences and two brick carriage houses from 1804 that surround a plant-filled interior courtyard. The hotel embodies understated luxury with period furnishings and hardwood floors, and many rooms have private or shared verandas. Daily breakfast, wine and cheese happy hour, and complimentary bicycles are included in every stay. The Restaurant at Zero George offers a multi-course, seasonally inspired tasting, while the Caviar Bar serves Regiis Ova Caviar with various accompaniments. The Residences at Zero George, five spacious suites in a restored 19th-century adjoining home featuring designer furnishings and kitchens, are meant for long-term stays.

This article was originally published in November 2022; it was updated in September 2024.