A visit to the Galapagos is all about getting up close with nature and the best hotels make guests feel like Charles Darwin, providing incredible access to wildlife. Guests feel like true explorers at Galapagos Safari Camp where accommodations include "glamping" tents. For the best of land and sea, book a stay at Finch Bay Eco Hotel or Pikaia Lodge. Both sustainably-minded properties have their own yachts staffed with naturalists and stocked with snorkeling gear.