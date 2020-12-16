The Best Hotels in Siem Reap
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
The gateway to the ruins of Angkor, Siem Reap draws temple tourists from around the globe. From Ta Prohm, Angkor Wat, and Banteay Srei, the temples of Angkor date back to the 12th century, if not farther back.
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
On the tree-lined banks of the Siem Reap River, in the heart of the bustling tourist town of the same name, a walled compound harks back to a more refined era.Its sloping terracotta roofs, louvered doors, and teak and basalt accentsdraw onboth...
Wat Polanka, Heritage Rd, Krong Siem Reap 93101, Cambodia
How often does a king’s car pick you up at the airport? Arrival at Heritage Suites begins with a vintage 1962 or 1968 Mercedes—one of which used to belong to the late King Norodom Sihanouk—before you're promptly whisked off to a...
Neelka Way, Krong Siem Reap 17000, Cambodia
Why we love it:A serene stay just outside of town that captures the spirit of Cambodia
The Highlights:
- A breathtaking setting amid gardens and rice paddies
- Standalone villas with private terraces or plunge pools
- A cocktail and cigar bar with a...
1 Vithei Charles de Gaulle Khum, Krong Siem Reap 17251, Cambodia
Opened in 1932 in the historic Royal Khmer compound, this landmark hotel was the first luxury lodging in the area, catering to well-heeled adventurers intent on visiting the storied ruins of the temples at Angkor. Everyone from Charlie Chaplin and...
Rambutan Ln, Krong Siem Reap 17259, Cambodia
Salakomreuk, no. 498, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
A love for the lush Cambodian countryside and its charming rural architecture led four Swiss and French friends to open Sala Lodgesin 2012. They amassed 11 stunning examples of the wooden homes on stilts that punctuate the Khmer landscape, hiring...
Oum Khun St, Krong Siem Reap 17252, Cambodia
Given the abundance of hotels in Siem Reap, it’s hard to imagine that when the Shinta Mani opened in 2003 there were few—if any—comparable boutique properties in town. It set the bar for those seeking a smaller-scale, personable, and indulgent...
Sojourn Lane,, Treak Village, Sojourn Ln, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Hidden away in the lush jungle south of Siem Reap, the sleepy village of Treak is home to one of Cambodia’s best-kept secrets. In such a tourist-flooded destination, it’s easy to get swept away in the sightseeing infrastructure—both luxury and...
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
If you’ve come to Siem Reap, you’ve already got architectural wonders on the mind. And though you’ll spend your days learning about a 1,000-year-old civilization, a stay at Viroth's Villa allows a more recent era of Khmer creativity to be...
