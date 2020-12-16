The Best Hotels in Atlanta
Big-city luxury meets Southern hospitality in Atlanta’s heritage hotels and five-star chain properties. Expect world-class service and amenities, restaurants serving modern takes on regional cuisine, and stylish rooms that reflect the city’s welcoming vibe.
75 14th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
Modern luxury meets southern hospitality at the Four Seasons Hotel, where the emphasis on service means no detail is too small. Have your loafers born the brunt of marathon city tours? The hotel provides free overnight shoe shines. Want to impress...
110 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
Maybe it’s the lemongrass mojito that greets you upon arrival, or the organic Lather products that await in the bathrooms, but Glenn Hotel feels like a stylish oasis hidden in plain sight among its more boisterous...
683 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308, USA
Inspired by the famous Fox Theatre—the Moorish-style movie palace turned performance venue is just across the street—Hotel Indigo Atlanta Midtown strikes a musical note at every turn. The experience begins at reception, where the...
3376 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326, USA
Southern charm and Asian aesthetics meld seamlessly at the Mandarin Oriental, located on 15 floors of a high-rise building in the tony boutique-filled Buckhead neighborhood. Beyond a striking marble lobby, the 127 rooms feel like...
659 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308, USA
There are few more storied lodgings in Atlanta—perhaps the South in general—than the Georgian Terrace. Opened in 1911, the grand dame hotel has hosted the likes of Calvin Coolidge, F. Scott Fitzgerald, and Walt Disney and was the...
10950 Hutchesons Ferry Rd, Palmetto, GA 30268, USA
Located just 25 minutes southwest of Atlanta’s international airport, the Inn at Serenbe feels like a world away. Spread across 40 acres, the bucolic retreat makes the most of its natural surroundings with an organic farm, a croquet lawn, and a...
181 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
Located just a few blocks from Centennial Park, in the heart of downtown Atlanta, the Ritz-Carlton is a solid choice for travelers seeking luxury in a convenient location. Standard rooms feature feather beds and Frette linens, while club-floor...
3434 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326, USA
In December 2017, one of the country’s oldest Ritz-Carlton properties was rebranded as The Whitley, and though the name may have changed, the property’s high standard of elegance endures. The 507 stately guest rooms—which start...
361 17th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30363, USA
With soaring 10-foot ceilings and sprawling 700- to 1,200-square-foot configurations, the one- and two-bedroom accommodations at Twelve Midtown are more like modern apartments than hotel rooms. Each features a contemporary neutral-hued color...
Eighty-Eight, West Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305, USA
If your dream vacation involves the ultimate in luxury, the St. Regis should be at the top of your list. The 151 rooms feature hand-crafted chandeliers, original artwork, and macassar ebony furnishings, as well as Italian marble bathrooms...
