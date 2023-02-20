Unpacked by AFAR

In this podcast, AFAR editors talk with travelers and industry professionals to unpack some of the more complicated questions around travel.

S2, E2: Happy New(ish) Year! Now Go Hug a Tree
In this week’s episode of Unpacked by AFAR, we lace up our boots and enter the wide, wide world of forest bathing.
February 20, 2023 12:40 PM
S2, E1: Where to Go in 2023
In this week’s episode of Unpacked by AFAR, three editors share tips on how, when, and where to travel in 2023.
February 15, 2023 02:48 PM
Podcast: How to (and How Not to) Engage in Cultural Tourism
In our sixth episode of AFAR, we discuss the best ways to engage with all the different cultures we encounter during our travels.
August 25, 2022 05:58 PM
Jennifer Flowers
Podcast: The Truth About Travel and Accessibility
In our fifth episode of “Unpacked by AFAR,” we hear from travelers with disabilities about what it’s like to embark on trips, and explore how a more accessible world benefits all travelers.
August 11, 2022 05:22 PM
Qudsiya Naqui
Podcast: What in the World Is Regenerative Travel?
In our fourth episode of “Unpacked by AFAR,” we define and demystify what “regenerative travel” is and explore how travelers can integrate sustainability into their journeys beyond carbon offsets.
August 03, 2022 11:55 AM
Kristy Drutman
Podcast: Is it Really Possible to Travel Like a Local?
In our third episode of “Unpacked by AFAR,” tips on how to be a better observer, and how embracing our “outsider” status can help us travel better—and empathize more.
July 18, 2022 09:52 PM
Aislyn Greene
Podcast: How to Navigate the Wild World of Ethical Animal Tourism
In our second episode of “Unpacked by AFAR,” wildlife journalist Byron Pace shares tips on how to have magical animal encounters that protect the creatures (and places) we visit.
June 30, 2022 10:53 PM
Byron Pace
Podcast: Let’s Scale Back That Revenge Travel, Shall We?
In the first episode of “Unpacked by AFAR,” a traveler explores how we can be better to the places we visit (and why we should save the concept of revenge for the movies).
June 16, 2022 01:46 PM
Paige McClanahan
