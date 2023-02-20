About
In this podcast, AFAR editors talk with travelers and industry professionals to unpack some of the more complicated questions around travel.
In this week’s episode of Unpacked by AFAR, we lace up our boots and enter the wide, wide world of forest bathing.
In this week’s episode of Unpacked by AFAR, three editors share tips on how, when, and where to travel in 2023.
In our sixth episode of AFAR, we discuss the best ways to engage with all the different cultures we encounter during our travels.
In our fifth episode of “Unpacked by AFAR,” we hear from travelers with disabilities about what it’s like to embark on trips, and explore how a more accessible world benefits all travelers.
In our fourth episode of “Unpacked by AFAR,” we define and demystify what “regenerative travel” is and explore how travelers can integrate sustainability into their journeys beyond carbon offsets.
In our third episode of “Unpacked by AFAR,” tips on how to be a better observer, and how embracing our “outsider” status can help us travel better—and empathize more.
In our second episode of “Unpacked by AFAR,” wildlife journalist Byron Pace shares tips on how to have magical animal encounters that protect the creatures (and places) we visit.
In the first episode of “Unpacked by AFAR,” a traveler explores how we can be better to the places we visit (and why we should save the concept of revenge for the movies).