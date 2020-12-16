The Best Hotels in New Orleans
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Whether you’re headed to the Big Easy for its Southern food, serious cocktails, or special events like Mardi Gras, you can find a stay to suit your needs. New Orleans has everything from pet-friendly properties and luxury hotels with swimming pools, to spots with iron balconies or views of the Mississippi River. Choose something in the Central Business District, near Bourbon Street, or within walking distance of Jackson Square and be prepared to let the good times roll.
600 Carondelet St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
In 2016, Ace added another link to its chain of ultracool hotels when it opened an outpost in a renovated 1928 building in the Central Business District of New Orleans. While the Ace employees here are just as edgy as their counterparts elsewhere,...
214 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
This family-run hotel, originally opened in 1886, is steeped in history from its classic furnishings to its esteemed guests. Literary legends William Faulkner and Ernest Hemingway have stayed here; Tennessee Williams wrote about the hotel in his...
2317 Burgundy St, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA
Why we love it: A boutique stay in Faubourg Marigny that’s full of history, character, and style
The Highlights:
- High design mixed with historic details
- A restaurant from a James Beard–nominated team
- Character-filled common spaces...
300 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
First opened in 2004 in a former office building in the Central Business District, the Loews New Orleans Hotel completed a $4 million renovation in November 2014. The new look is modern, but with a nod to the Big Easy: rooms and suites (which, by...
523 Gravier St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Opened in April 2001, this Central Business District property, a converted dry-goods warehouse, is a departure from the typical New Orleans hotel. Instead of fleur-de-lis wallpaper and Louis XIV chairs, you’ll find Fortuny lamps, Herman Miller...
546 Carondelet St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Why we love it: Atelier Ace's first luxury property in New Orleans, with antiques and other unique design details to lust after
The Highlights:
- The guests-only library bar, hidden behind a bookcase at Bar Marilou
- Colorful marble...
921 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA
Occupying what were the Maison Blanche department store and the S.H. Kress & Co. five-and-dime, this stately hotel first opened its doors in 2000 after a $250 million overhaul of the then-shuttered Beaux-Arts buildings. After Katrina, the...
1133 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
A trio of 1830s townhouses, Soniat House exudes an Old World elegance, from its wrought iron balconies to its white-jacketed porters. Rooms and suites have just the right amount of character so that they feel of an era without being precious or...
535 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Opened in April 2015, this is one of the newest additions to New Orleans’ hotel scene. It’s also one of the most unique. Set in an 1854 warehouse near the Port of New Orleans, the property pays homage to its past as well as to its Arts...
130 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA
First opened in 1893 as Grunewald Hotel, this historic building stretches an entire city block and has a storied past that’s equally expansive. The Roosevelt has played host to presidents and senators, duchesses and dignitaries, actors and...
931 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA
Opened in January 2012 in the historic Audubon Building on Canal Street, this cheeky newcomer is a departure from the New Orleans hotel scene (which tends toward the traditional). Its motto, “Play Naughty, Sleep Saintly,” appropriately captures...
316 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Previously known as the Hotel de la Poste, the 97-room property transitioned to the W French Quarter in 2000 and has since undergone a $9-million overhaul. The newly redesigned rooms channel the city’s jazz and voodoo culture, while the new...
300 Gravier St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
This English-inspired hotel has been the place to stay in New Orleans for basically forever—well, since it opened in 1984, at least. It’s plush without being pompous, stately without being too serious, though it should be said that this is the...
