Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Best Hotels in Zurich

Collected by Afar Magazine
Switzerland's largest city mixes urban pleasures with lots of natures, most notably Lake Zurich. The Swissôtel's location near the train station is convenient for business travelers, while 25 Hours Hotel Zurich West offers a business lounge alongside playful local touches such as a kiosk selling Freitag bags. For 5-star service, book the Baur au Lac, set along the lakeshore and close to Zurich's famous shopping street Bahnhofstrasse. Escape to the fairytale-like Dolder Grand for a true splurge.
Save Place

Widder Hotel

Built on the site of Roman and Celtic ruins, the unassuming 5-star Widder Hotel comprises nine medieval townhouses that were painstakingly renovated over a 10-year period by Swiss architect Tilla Theus. The results are jaw-dropping, from the...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Swissôtel Zurich

Schulstrasse 44, 8050 Zürich, Switzerland
The tallest international 4-star business hotel in Zurich is also surprisingly appealing for non-business types. The 347 rooms are contemporary and elegant, stacked with modern conveniences like flat screen TVs, Wi-Fi, Nespresso coffee and tea...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Park Hyatt Zurich

Beethovenstrasse 21, 8002 Zürich, Switzerland
From the box-shaped, glass-fronted architecture to the high-ceilinged foyer, complete with a granite floor and  immense, specially commissioned Sol Le Witt mural, the Park Hyatt Zürich aims to impress. The interior is classy and...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

The Dolder Grand

Kurhausstrasse 65, 8032 Zürich, Switzerland
This landmark hotel, built in the Swiss rustic style popular at the turn of the 19th century, has hosted Winston Churchill, Arturo Toscanini, Albert Einstein, the Shah of Iran, Henry Kissinger, and the Rolling Stones, among others. Situated high...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Baur au Lac

Talstrasse 1, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
This esteemed, five-star hotel, set in its own park overlooking Lake Zurich and the Alps, has a remarkable history. Opened in 1844 by Johannes Baur, the property hosted the world premiere of Wagner’s Die Walküre (Wagner himself...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

25 Hours Hotel Zurich West

Pfingstweidstrasse 102, 8005 Zürich, Switzerland
The 25hours brand is known for its playful take on the hotel experience, and this Zurich establishment follows suit. With an interior concocted by local designer Alfredo Häberli, the space features the usual mix of colorful, offbeat furnishings,...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Hotel Seehof

Seehofstrasse 11, 8008 Zürich, Switzerland
Located just behind the Zurich Opera House, and oozing a warm, friendly ambience, it has a modern, minimal interior with 20 guestrooms (including a junior suite) that are crisp and clean, with white walls and contemporary furnishings.

All the...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Atlantis by Giardino

The original incarnation of the Atlantis by Giardino, which opened in 1970 at the foot of Zurich’s Üetliberg mountain, hosted everyone from Freddie Mercury to Muhammad Ali. The Giardino group has brought its glamorous past and superior...
More Details >
Check Availability >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without