The Best Hotels in Zurich

Switzerland's largest city mixes urban pleasures with lots of natures, most notably Lake Zurich. The Swissôtel's location near the train station is convenient for business travelers, while 25 Hours Hotel Zurich West offers a business lounge alongside playful local touches such as a kiosk selling Freitag bags. For 5-star service, book the Baur au Lac, set along the lakeshore and close to Zurich's famous shopping street Bahnhofstrasse. Escape to the fairytale-like Dolder Grand for a true splurge.