For a city that draws more visitors than anywhere else in Canada, Toronto’s hotel scene always felt a little staid. No longer: This year alone, this sprawling city saw the debut of its first Nobu Hotel, along with a clutch of new boutique properties like Union and Toor.

Just as exciting: Travelers now have lodging options in sought-after neighborhoods like the west-side Annex and east-end Riverdale—both beloved by locals for non–chain shopping, eclectic food, and a less frenetic pace than downtown.

As part of our 2025 Hotels We Love series, we’ve curated our definitive list of the 20 best hotels in Toronto that convey the diverse flavors, energy, and creativity of Canada’s largest city.

Ace Hotel Toronto

A guest room at the Ace Hotel Toronto Courtesy of the Ace Hotel Toronto

Neighborhood: Fashion District

Fashion District Why we love it: Crackling social scene and modern design at Ace’s first Canadian property

Crackling social scene and modern design at Ace’s first Canadian property From $293

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When it opened in July 2023, Canada’s first Ace hotel embraced its new home with local partnerships. Today, with the help of a dedicated community and marketing manager, the Ace Hotel Toronto has continued its rich programming, including a partnership with Toronto indie label Arts & Crafts and culture events for both guests and locals, including weekly DJ sessions, live music brunches, and chess nights. Meanwhile, the industrial-feeling, concrete-accented lobby—designed by the Ace architect Brigitte Shim—remains a meeting spot for the community. The 123 guest rooms are decorated in blond wood; many have inviting bay windows framing views of the city.

The Michelin-recommended Alder restaurant, featuring chef Patrick Kriss, continues to draw a wait list. The Ace’s location couldn’t be better: It’s sandwiched between the city’s popular Queen and King streets on Camden Street; Waterworks Food hall across the street offers a wide selection of well-priced fare.—Michael Kaminer

The Anndore House

A guest room at Anndore House in Toronto Courtesy of Anndore House

Neighborhood: Yonge/Bloor

Yonge/Bloor Why we love it: Former flophouse reborn as smart boutique hotel

Former flophouse reborn as smart boutique hotel From $265

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A former apartment building and onetime flophouse, the Anndore House is an elegant yet minimalist property whose largest suite, at 550 square feet, feels like a downtown condo, with exposed brick walls, wood floors, and a plush king bed. Suite-level rooms come with turntables (other guests can request one); guests can choose from the front desk’s well-edited vinyl collection. Lobby restaurant Constantine has earned raves from hard-to-please local foodies for its Mediterranean fare; don’t miss the lamb burger with whipped feta. On the ground floor, local Crow’s Nest barbershop lures a devoted citywide following, and tiny Scarlet Door café offers window seats on the passing downtown parade.—MK

The Annex Hotel

A guest room at the Annex Hotel Courtesy of the Annex Hotel

Neighborhood: Annex

Annex Why we love it: Urban hideaway in the middle of one of Toronto’s most desirable neighborhoods

Urban hideaway in the middle of one of Toronto’s most desirable neighborhoods From $184

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Painted black, the Annex Hotel is nearly concealed in an alley, but it gets you close to Bloor Street West’s lively coffee shops, restaurants, bookstores, and bars. The Annex is the only hotel in this highly desirable neighborhood of stately houses and University of Toronto buildings. You’ll want to explore neighborhood restaurants, but save a meal for Raffaella, an Italian pop-up restaurant turned on-site dining venue open from Wednesday to Sunday (order comfort-food staples like cacio e pepe arancini or vodka chicken parm). Mobile check-in makes for a seamless arrival, and guest rooms are functional and bright, with large picture windows and beds on wooden platforms. They’re designed for people who mostly spend their time exploring, not indoors.—MK

Bisha, a Luxury Collection Hotel

A guest room at Bisha, a Luxury Collection Hotel, in Toronto Jason Gordon/Bisha, a Luxury Collection Hotel

Neighborhood: Entertainment District

Entertainment District Why we love it: You’ll feel cooler just staying here

You’ll feel cooler just staying here Loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy From $429

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Lenny Kravitz’s design firm created an entire floor of suites at Bisha, a Luxury Collection Hotel, a casually cool boutique property with 96 guest rooms inspired by 20th-century pop icons. Some suites bear the names of their muses (“The Nina” and “The Marilyn”). Today, you’ll find more than 3,000 pieces of artwork ranging from Andy Warhol prints to framed Alexander McQueen scarves throughout the hotel. The four on-site dining experiences include Akira Back’s namesake restaurant, which serves award-winning Japanese Korean Canadian fusion cuisine (think toro tartare and wagyu tacos). The hotel puts travelers within walking distance of King Street West and its trendy nightclubs, while introverts and sybarites can take in city views from the 44th-floor infinity pool.—Heather Greenwood Davis

The Broadview Hotel

A King Corner Room at the Broadview Hotel in Toronto Photo by Eugen Sakhnenko

Neighborhood: Riverdale

Riverdale Why we love it: A onetime strip club transformed into a boisterous indie hotel

A onetime strip club transformed into a boisterous indie hotel From $330

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A few locals may miss longtime tenant Jilly’s strip club, but most Torontonians were elated at the Broadview’s 2016 transformation into a buzzy boutique hotel with 58 guest rooms, outfitted in leather, with high ceilings and oversize windows. In mostly residential, east-end Riverdale, the Broadview has become a scene. Drop your bags and zip up to the art deco–inspired rooftop lounge, whose indoor-outdoor seating offers killer 360-degree views of Toronto’s downtown skyline and low-slung neighborhoods; popular menu items include fried chicken and waffles. (The lounge also offers an all-day brunch.) Bonus: The Leslieville district, with its indie shops and chef-owned restaurants, is a short walk east.—MK

The Drake Hotel

Music imbues the rooms at the Drake hotel, all the way down to the live indie rock in basement bar Drake Underground. Courtesy of the Drake

Neighborhood: West Queen West

West Queen West Why we love it: A forever-cool westside institution with a gleaming new wing

A forever-cool westside institution with a gleaming new wing From $295

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Opened in 2004 in a 19th-century building, the 51-room Drake Hotel is beloved for sharp design, intelligent art, and non-kitsch Canadiana—check out the gift shop’s Thrasher-inspired Toronto T-shirts. Rooms are decorated with midcentury-modern overtones, quirky art like Owen Marshall’s Unremarkable Staircase text installations in stairwells, and custom platform beds. The rooftop suite comes with a 540-square-foot terrace with city views.

With massive picture windows overlooking busy Queen West, the Drake’s restaurant provides the street’s best people-watching spot. The basement bar Drake Underground hosts some of Toronto’s best live music. And the Modern Wing’s tiny lobby lounge makes an inviting spot for rubbing shoulders with locals, with its cherry-red bar and low-key lighting. The Drake claims its entire creative team lives in the neighborhood, so the hotel feels real without trying.—MK

Fairmont Royal York

A Fairmont Gold King room at the Fairmont Royal York Courtesy of Fairmont Royal York

Neighborhood: Financial District

Financial District Why we love it: A reimagined icon, perfectly positioned across from Union Station

A reimagined icon, perfectly positioned across from Union Station From $295

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Fairmont Royal York breathes Toronto history. Nearly a century after opening as a grand railway hotel, this 1,339-room Gothic revival masterpiece still feels magical. Public areas underwent a total overhaul in 2018. Guest rooms have been refreshed with a softer palette and clean-lined furnishings. Guests can also stay in one of the 106 rooms and suites on the five Fairmont Gold floors, Fairmont’s “hotel within a hotel” experience that offers such perks as exclusive lounge access, private check-in, and complimentary clothes pressing.

The hotel’s location across from Union Station is ideal if you’re taking the UPExpress train to or from Toronto Pearson International Airport; smaller Billy Bishop airport, which Porter and Air Canada serve, is 10 minutes by cab. Attractions like the Hockey Hall of Fame, Ripley’s Aquarium, and the CN Tower are all within walking distance. The Fairmont Royal York also employs some of Toronto’s most capable concierges.—MK

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

A guest room at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

Neighborhood: Yorkville

Yorkville Why we love it: Understated Canadian luxury with museum-quality local art

Understated Canadian luxury with museum-quality local art From $500

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The Four Seasons brand was born in Toronto—it started as a motel in 1961—so the company went big on its 259-room flagship, which opened in 2012. In 2024, a multimillion-dollar renovation of all guest rooms and suites leaned into the hotel’s roots: All furniture was designed and manufactured in Canada, and rooms showcase local artisans and fabrics. New York superchef Daniel Boulud operates both Café Boulud (a French brasserie) and d|bar by Chef Daniel Boulud (known for its cocktails and casual menu). Seasonal outdoor patio d|azur celebrates the French Riviera and Mediterranean coast and showcases a new mural each year. (This year’s featured artist is Canadian Karen Kar Yen Law.) The hotel’s ultra-indulgent spa has a ninth-floor outdoor terrace that offers light bites with skyline views. Affluent Yorkville is at your doorstep, including luxury Canadian retailer Holt Renfrew, a five-minute walk southeast.—MK

Hotel Ocho

Neighborhood: Fashion District

Fashion District Why we love it: Industrial-chic retreat near bustling Chinatown and Kensington Market

Industrial-chic retreat near bustling Chinatown and Kensington Market From $240

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A 120-year-old former warehouse that once stored everything from cigars to rags, Hotel Ocho is the only boutique hotel on this bustling strip just south of Chinatown and boho Kensington Market. Like the industrial-chic public spaces, guest rooms also have exposed brick, rough-hewn wood, and steel surfaces. All beds are queen size; bathrooms gleam in marble and granite. The second-floor Ocho restaurant has become a destination for earthy French Italian fare. Bonus: Buzzed-about new Vietnamese spot Ca Phe Rang is one block south. The hotel also situates you a few doors from local landmark Sonic Boom, a trove of vinyl, CDs, books, and ephemera.—MK

The Ivy at Verity

Neighborhood: Queen Street East

Queen Street East Why we love it: Ultra-discreet hideaway in a former chocolate factory

Ultra-discreet hideaway in a former chocolate factory From $296

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You might walk by this restored 1850s chocolate factory without realizing it’s your hotel. That’s how regulars like it. Ivy is the ultra-discreet four-room hotel now inside Verity, a 65,000-square-foot private women’s social and networking club on a central Queen Street East block. Suites feature king-size Hastens beds and plush upholstered furniture. Guest rooms, a little old-school, are larger than typical Toronto hotel rooms and all have expansive terraces. Chef Lorenzo Loseto’s highly regarded George restaurant occupies the ground floor; its tasting menus are spectacular and pricey. Note that while the Ivy welcomes everyone, its spa is women only.—MK

Le Germain Maple Leaf Square

A guest room at Le Germain Hotel Maple Leaf Square Courtesy of Le Germain Hotel Maple Leaf Square

Neighborhood: Entertainment District/Maple Leaf Square

Entertainment District/Maple Leaf Square Why we love it: Serene decor infused with Montreal cool; sports and culture venues at your doorstep

Serene decor infused with Montreal cool; sports and culture venues at your doorstep From $600

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The second Toronto property from Québec’s Germain Hôtels brings a sleek new lodging option in an unbeatable Downtown location. Scotiabank Arena, home to hockey’s Maple Leafs and basketball’s Raptors, sits behind the 167-room hotel; the CN Tower, Rogers Centre baseball stadium, and the Hockey Hall of Fame are less than 10 minutes on foot. Soaring ceilings, gleaming wood, and understated furniture in muted tones convey serenity in the guest rooms. Blackout curtains and excellent soundproofing make the hotel feel like a retreat, even with occasional fan madness outside. Bonus: Exceptional bedding comes from upscale Québec retailer Simons. —MK

Nobu Hotel Toronto

A Hikari Corner Suite at the Nobu Hotel Toronto Photo by Brandon Barré Photography

Neighborhood: Entertainment District

Entertainment District Why we love it: Wellness mini-bars, tubs with a view, and a coveted Nobu restaurant at its base

Wellness mini-bars, tubs with a view, and a coveted Nobu restaurant at its base From $437

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Everything about Canada’s first Nobu Hotel—which opened in June 2025 and combines the hospitality brand’s culinary, hotel, and residential offerings under one roof—feels exclusive. Overnight guests use a private entrance to access the 36 guest rooms, which have wood accents, soothing grays, and floor-to-ceiling windows framing views of Lake Ontario, the CN Tower, and the Rogers Centre (home to the Blue Jays). For those who like an indulgent soak, book a room with an onsen-style tub. Adding to the pampered feeling, a complimentary wellness mini-bar curated by Toronto-based wellness partner Trove Wellbeing includes items like sea algae eye masks and marine collagen supplements. Guests enjoy a lavish breakfast each morning at Sakura Lounge and cop priority reservations at the Nobu restaurant downstairs.—HGD

Ode Toronto

A guest room at the Ode Toronto Courtesy of Ode Toronto

Neighborhood: Little Portugal

Little Portugal Why we love it: A hotel that celebrates diverse creative voices in Canada’s most multicultural city

A hotel that celebrates diverse creative voices in Canada’s most multicultural city From $200

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The family-owned Ode Toronto puts guests in the center of the historic Little Portugal neighborhood on eclectic Dundas St. West. The hotel’s 10 guest rooms were individually designed with the help of Toronto-based artists, makers, and designers, each named after its dominant color scheme (Black & Yellow; Gold). All rooms are outfitted with kitchenettes, Nespresso coffee makers, bamboo bed linens, and Bluetooth speakers to make guests feel more at home. There’s no restaurant or spa on site. Instead, you’re encouraged to explore the thrift shops, family-run bakeries, and mom-and-pop restaurants right outside. In the warmer months. the hotel’s rooftop gatherings draw in locals who want to celebrate art and community.—HGD

1 Hotel Toronto

The 1 Hotel brand has a distinctive, plant-filled look, although Toronto’s new edition borrows from local traditions as well. Photo by Brandon Barre Photography

Neighborhood: King Street West

King Street West Why we love it: A plant-filled, eco-centric hotel shaped by local partners

A plant-filled, eco-centric hotel shaped by local partners From $330

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Although the 1 Hotels brand launched in Miami and New York, its first Canadian hotel is thoroughly Tortontonian. Local woodworkers transformed fallen trees into more than 1,000 pieces of furniture, while area landscapers maintain the hotel’s 3,300 plants. Toronto artists Moss & Lam created the feathery hanging lobby sculpture that greets guests upon arrival. Four unique dining concepts include 1 Kitchen Restaurant, which taps nearby purveyors like Mighty Harvest farm (Oshawa), St. Brigid’s Creamery (Huron County), and Downtown’s Forno Cultura Breads. Flora Lounge’s small plates and hearty mains (citrus crusted shrimp; burgers topped with maple bacon) and handcrafted cocktails highlight locally sourced ingredients. A temperature-controlled rooftop pool is open year-round, while the 1 Hotels brand’s signature rustic-chic guest rooms, with natural wood floors and sustainably sourced tree stumps serving as nightstands, feel restorative after an evening exploring the neighborhood’s energetic nightlife.—MK

Park Hyatt Toronto

A Deluxe Corner Suite at the Park Hyatt Toronto Courtesy of Park Hyatt Toronto

Neighborhood: Yorkville

Yorkville Why we love it: Canadiana with a contemporary twist in a posh locale

Canadiana with a contemporary twist in a posh locale Loyalty program: World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt Contact the hotel for rates

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Open since 1936, this Yorkville stalwart closed in 2017 for a four-year overhaul. It was worth the wait. The reimagined Park Hyatt Toronto blends Canadian art, locally sourced materials, and nature-inspired decor into one of the city’s most storied luxury hotels. The soaring lobby includes celebrated restaurant Joni—inspired by Joni Mitchell—and displays a 100-inch-tall ceramic bead artwork by Canadian artist Nadia Myre. The Park Hyatt’s 219 guest rooms, which include 40 suites, were designed with art deco–inspired furnishings, ample lighting, and enormous beds worth spending all day in. Don’t miss the 17th-floor Writers Room Bar, with its skyline views and portraits of Canadian literati—including Margaret Atwood and Farley Mowat—who are known to have gathered at the hotel.—MK

Shangri-La Toronto

A guest room at the Shangri-La Toronto VRX Studios/Shangri-La Toronto

Neighborhood: University Avenue/Financial District

University Avenue/Financial District Why we love it: Indulgent service, unbeatable views, exceptional gym and spa

Indulgent service, unbeatable views, exceptional gym and spa From $405

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In the Financial District, behind the Shangri-La Toronto’s shiny glass-and-steel exterior is an oasis of serenity. Here, a long, black-marble fireplace dominates the lobby lounge, with leather banquettes and huge abstract prints. The hotel’s 202 guest rooms and suites were designed with inviting wood accents and beige tones; all offer panoramic city views through floor-to-ceiling windows. The hotel’s glass-enclosed gym stays open around the clock, the pool is open between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., and the Miraj Hammam Spa is a destination itself. Try the Turkish Bath Ritual, which comes with a high-intensity steam and a clay masque.—MK

The St. Regis Toronto

A two-bedroom suite at the St. Regis Toronto Courtesy of St. Regis Toronto

Neighborhood: Financial District

Financial District Why we love it: Unstuffy luxury and a buzzing bar and restaurant

Unstuffy luxury and a buzzing bar and restaurant Loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy From $587

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Opened in 2018, the St. Regis Toronto pulls off swish without stuffiness. The hotel’s 258 bright, airy guest rooms in blue and cream are larger than those of most high-end competitors in the city, and they have smart touches like overhead bedtime reading lights and chaise longues near windows. Louix Louis, the bar and restaurant on the 31st floor, is notable for its art nouveau-in-outer-space decor and backlit bar holding more than 500 spirits. The recently renovated spa offers treatments inspired by the mother of the St. Regis brand founder, John Jacob Astor, and the New York high society she lived in. The hotel’s prime Bay Street corner means you’re a block west of Downtown’s bustling Yonge Street, a 15-minute walk from the Entertainment District, and a 10-minute stroll to the landmark Union Station transit hub. The 30th-floor Caroline Astor and John Jacob Astor suites (two of the hotel’s 124 suites)—at 1,675 and 2,035 square feet, respectively—are among Toronto’s most opulent hotel rooms.—MK

Toor Hotel

A guest room at the Toor Hotel in Toronto Courtesy of Toor Hotel

Neighborhood: Garden District

Garden District Why we love it: Light-filled rooms and stunning city views

Light-filled rooms and stunning city views Loyalty program: World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt From $260

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Floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, and pops of color in the 234 pet-friendly guest rooms and suites make the Toor Hotel feel inviting. Business and leisure travelers alike will find plenty to love: Muse Bistro + Bar offers French fare including a Provençal cassoulet, tuna Niçoise, and tarte au citron. The 14th-floor yoga and fitness center offers city views from Peloton equipment; on the same floor, the outdoor terrace offers panoramic city and lake views. Ample meeting spaces make the hotel ideal for a reception or an away-from-the-office business hub.—HGD

Union Hotel

A Swanky King guest room at the Union Hotel in Toronto Courtesy of Union Hotel

Neighborhood: Financial District

Financial District Why we love it: The distinctly Toronto touches and proximity to public transit

The distinctly Toronto touches and proximity to public transit From $217

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Named after the Union Station transit hub nearby, the 189-room Union Hotel opened in April 2025 with a focus on hyper-local offerings. Guest rooms showcase original works by Toronto artists and Canadian creators: artist Emily May Rose’s signature raccoon art (the city’s unofficial mascot) appears on the hotel’s courtyard mural. The Humble Donkey café and lounge serves Toronto-roasted coffee from Sam James Coffee Bar, and menus include a Jamaican patty sourced from a popular Scarborough shop. Plus, the hotel’s partnership with the Giller Prize—Canada’s premier literary award—means guests can select an award-winning book from the lobby library and enjoy it during their stay.

W Toronto

A Wonderful King room at W Toronto Brandon Barre Photography

Neighborhood: Yonge/Bloor

Yonge/Bloor Why we love it: Brutalist facade, riotously colorful interiors, and downtown’s biggest rooftop terrace

Brutalist facade, riotously colorful interiors, and downtown’s biggest rooftop terrace Loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy From $330

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Toronto’s first W opened in 2023, steps from Toronto’s vibrant Yorkville neighborhood. It’s not uncommon to bump into musicians here: The private W Sound Suite offers artists and content creators a kitted-out recording studio with space to write and record. The art collection includes rooftop murals by Toronto artist Kirsten McCrea illustrating the city’s diversity and American artist Sage Barnes’s reflective floral “Self Care” piece. Jewel-toned, theater-inspired guest rooms have velvet curtains, curved banquettes, and whimsical details like pillows inscribed with “I Miss You!” A terrific location puts guests in the center of the city at the intersection of Yonge and Bloor streets.—MK

This story originally published in September 2023. It was updated with new reporting in July 2025.