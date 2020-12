Lima lures visitors with its location by the sea and burgeoning art and food scenes. Art lovers should base themselves in the hip Barranco neighborhood. Peru's famed sculptor, Victor Delfin, once lived in Second Home guesthouse. Nearby, Hotel B feels more like an art gallery with rooms. Some of the city's best ocean views can be had from the rooftop pool of the luxe Belmond Miraflores Park hotel. For great cocktails, stop by Insitu Bar at the Westin Lima.