The Best Hotels in Aspen
Collected by Afar Magazine
Aspen, Colorado is one of the world's most glamorous winter sport destinations. If you're planning a trip here, then the first step is figuring out where to stay. Here's a list of some of the best hotels in Aspen: peaceful retreats, luxurious historical landmarks, and hip, happening hotspots.
845 Meadows Rd, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Nature lovers will enjoy the tucked-away location of Aspen Meadows. Set on 40 acres, just on the edge of downtown Aspen, the resort is surrounded by hiking trails, and all 98 suites have Rocky Mountain views. The resort was designed in a classic...
110 W Main St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Aspen is known for its glitz and glamour, but that doesn’t mean you have to be a millionaire to vacation here. If your first priority is to be outside, then Hotel Aspen is an ideal and affordable base, located downtown at Main Street and...
330 E Main St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
When it opened in 1889, the Jerome lured New York City socialites and European aristocrats with its mix of rough-and-tumble mountain swagger and “modern” amenities (plumbing and electricity). In December 2012, the 94-room property...
610 S W End St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
The Gant feels like your mountain home away from home. Tucked away on five acres at the base of Aspen Mountain, the Gant’s condos offer the comforts of staying in a home but with the service perks of a hotel. Guests can choose from one-, two-,...
675 E Durant Ave, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
The Little Nell exudes understated mountain-town luxury. This five-star property has Aspen’s most coveted location, set at the base of Aspen Mountain, just steps from the Silver Queen Gondola. Interior designer Holly Hunt refreshed the rooms...
315 E Dean St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Discreetly tucked away down Dean Street in the heart of Aspen, the St. Regis is a bastion of mountain town luxury. Fresh from an interior remodel (completed in 2012) the property brings urban sophistication to the Rockies. Every guest room...
355 S Monarch St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
The Limelight has a storied past. The property was originally the Ski and Spur Bar, serving outlaws and skiers. In the 1950s, new owners dubbed it “the Limelite,” and it became a popular nightclub. In 2005, a brand-new lodge went up on the site,...
