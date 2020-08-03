The Best Hotels in St. Petersburg–Clearwater

The mellow beach towns of St. Pete and Clearwater boast beautiful sands, flamingo-pink sunsets, and hotels for every type of traveler. If you’re staying in St. Pete, you’ll have your pick of lavish, Jazz Age edifices like The Don CeSar; a funky surfer motel; and a boutique spot with a panoramic rooftop bar. In Clearwater, options range from a glamorous beach resort with an outdoor pool, to an ultra-modern stay with an impressive collection of fine art.