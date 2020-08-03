Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Best Hotels in St. Petersburg–Clearwater

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
List View
Map View
The mellow beach towns of St. Pete and Clearwater boast beautiful sands, flamingo-pink sunsets, and hotels for every type of traveler. If you’re staying in St. Pete, you’ll have your pick of lavish, Jazz Age edifices like The Don CeSar; a funky surfer motel; and a boutique spot with a panoramic rooftop bar. In Clearwater, options range from a glamorous beach resort with an outdoor pool, to an ultra-modern stay with an impressive collection of fine art.
Save Place

Sandpearl Resort

500 Mandalay Ave, Clearwater Beach, FL 33767, USA

Why we love it: A Silver LEED-certified spot that doesn’t skimp on luxury

The Highlights:
- Spacious suites with full kitchens and furnished balconies
- A private beach and lagoon-style pool
- Fun programming like sailing excursions and...

More Details >
Save Place

Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa

301 S Gulfview Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33767, USA

Why we love it: A condo-style property near Pier 60 that’s perfect for traveling families

The Highlights:
- Spacious, residential-style rooms with kitchenettes
- A kids’ club for children and rooftop cantina for adults
- A prime...

More Details >
Save Place

Opal Sands Resort

430 S Gulfview Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33767, USA

Why we love it: A stylish stay that brings Miami glam to Clearwater Beach

The Highlights:
- Ocean views from nearly every guest room
- A stunning, zero-entry pool overlooking the beach
- A gorgeous art collection with original pieces by Christopher...

More Details >
Save Place

The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club

501 5th Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, USA
Why we love it: A historic hotel where Old Florida elegance meets contemporary style

The Highlights:
- Unique amenities like a tennis complex, golf course, and private marina
- A wide range of dining options to suit everyone’s tastes
- A...
More Details >
Save Place

Postcard Inn On The Beach

6300 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach, FL 33706, USA

Why we love it: A classic St. Pete stay with a beachfront location and retro vibe

The Highlights:
- Cabana rooms with private patios by the pool
- The largest heated pool on St. Pete Beach
- A beach bar with frozen cocktails and live music

The...

More Details >
Save Place

The Hotel Zamora

3701 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach, FL 33706, USA

Why we love it: A boutique hotel just blocks from the beach with a luxurious, Mediterranean-inspired feel

The Highlights:
- Spacious guestrooms with balconies overlooking the water
- Complimentary kayaks and cruiser bikes to use during your...

More Details >
Save Place

The Don CeSar

3400 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach, FL 33706, USA

Why we love it: A grande dame of the Gulf Coast with a glamorous history and luxurious amenities to match

The Highlights:
- A spot on the National Register of Historic Places
- Family-friendly amenities like watersport rentals and a kids’...

More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Travel News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  2. 2 Expat Life These Countries Just Made It Easier for Americans to Move and Work Abroad
  3. 3 Travel News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  4. 4 Exceptional Travel Experiences 11 Charming Houseboat Rentals for a Social-Distance Summer Trip
  5. 5 Travel News This New Program Lets You Live and Work Remotely in Bermuda—For Up to a Year

More From AFAR

12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
These Noise Canceling Headphones Are Perfect for Both WFH and Flying
These Noise Canceling Headphones Are Perfect for Both WFH and Flying
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
Escaping to Cat Island, the Best-Kept Secret in the Bahamas
Escaping to Cat Island, the Best-Kept Secret in the Bahamas