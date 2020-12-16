The Best Hotels in Johannesburg
Collected by Afar Magazine
Known locally as Jozi or Jo’burg, South Africa’s largest city embodies modern Africa. The town’s most famous resident, Nelson Mandela, lived just up the road from the stylish Residence Boutique Hotel and penned his autobiography at the Saxon Hotel, Villas & Spa. For a different side of the city, visit the Fairlawns Boutique Hotel for high tea or the Clico Boutique Hotel for a break from the hustle.
Save Place
1 Melrose St, Melrose, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
It’s a sad fact that many swaths of Johannesburg aren’t exactly walkable, but that’s not the case at Melrose Arch, a trendy complex filled with some of the city’s hottest restaurants, galleries, and shops. Guests are in the heart of the action if...
Save Place
90 Pretoria Ave, Atholl, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
When business began moving away from downtown Joburg, Sandton became the city’s new commercial hub, with corporate headquarters and mega-malls aplenty—though one wouldn’t guess it while staying at AtholPlace Hotel, which feels a...
Save Place
27 Sturdee Ave, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
The suburb of Rosebank has the best of both worlds: it’s home to major commercial hot spots, but it also boasts peaceful pockets of lush lanes. The understated Clico Boutique Hotel sits in one of the latter areas, but guests will be...
Save Place
1 Alma Rd, Morningside, Sandton, 2052, South Africa
It’s all about Old World elegance at Fairlawns Boutique Hotel & Spa. Upon arrival, guests are immediately transported from bustling Johannesburg to a bucolic French countryside château. With names like Empire, Provençal, and Bismarck, the...
Save Place
67 Jan Smuts Ave, Westcliff, Johannesburg, 2132, South Africa
When the Four Seasons took over Johannesburg's celebrated Westcliff Hotel (a colonial-style grande dame that was admittedly fraying around the edges), its brief was clear: update the tired ambience with a cutting-edge makeover. For its first...
Save Place
191 Oxford Rd, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
All the trappings one would expect from a Hyatt—sleek design, attentive service, and plenty of amenities—are in a prime location in Rosebank: Johannesburg’s Hyatt Regency checks all the requisite boxes for a work trip. When there is time for play—...
Save Place
61 North St, Melrose North, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
Many Johannesburg hotels fall into two categories: elegant and Old World, or pleasantly bland. The Peech is determined to create its own category as Joburg’s go-to style-centric, edgy design hotel. The 16 rooms have sleek decor with vibrant...
Save Place
17 4th Ave, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198, South Africa
The tony suburb of Houghton, whose best-known resident was Nelson Mandela, is home to leafy lanes lined with stately estates. Not too far from the Mandela family manse is the Residence, a stylish boutique property that lives up to its name,...
Save Place
36 Saxon Road, Sandhurst, Sandhurst ,Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
Welcome to the best layover of all time. The Saxon gently lulls guests into safari mode, enveloping them in its sophisticated African-chic decor and earthy tones. Name-droppers will love the Saxon: Nelson Mandela stayed here while writing his...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25