The Best Hotels in Johannesburg

Known locally as Jozi or Jo’burg, South Africa’s largest city embodies modern Africa. The town’s most famous resident, Nelson Mandela, lived just up the road from the stylish Residence Boutique Hotel and penned his autobiography at the Saxon Hotel, Villas & Spa. For a different side of the city, visit the Fairlawns Boutique Hotel for high tea or the Clico Boutique Hotel for a break from the hustle.