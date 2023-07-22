The 15 Best Hotels in Los Angeles

With its thriving arts and culture, Hollywood glamour, and one of the best dining scenes in the nation, Los Angeles draws scores of visitors each year—46 million in 2022 alone. Luckily, this also means the city excels in luxury hotels and resorts.

Whether you’re looking for a beach-side bolthole by the city’s most famous surf breaks or a legendary retreat dripping in Hollywood Golden Age glamour, L.A. has it all. In this carefully curated list, we’ve selected 15 of our favorite places to stay in the City of Angels as part of Hotels We Love, our series of the best hotels and resorts of 2023.

Read on and learn about the best luxury hotels in Los Angeles, listed in no particular order.

The Beverly Hills Hotel has long been a favorite getaway destination of the Hollywood elite. Courtesy of the Beverly Hills Hotel

1. The Beverly Hills Hotel

Neighborhood: Beverly Crest, Beverly Hills

Beverly Crest, Beverly Hills Why we love it: Old-school Hollywood glamour

Old-school Hollywood glamour Loyalty program: Dorchester Collection Diamond Club

Dorchester Collection Diamond Club Price : From $955

When the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel first opened for business in 1912, Beverly Hills was just a suburb of Los Angeles, and the hotel provided a place for people to stay when looking at parcels of land to live on in the area. But as the city of Beverly Hills developed, the hotel—nicknamed the Pink Palace—became a perennial favorite among the Hollywood set ranging from Golden Age stars like Charlie Chaplin and Marilyn Monroe to modern day celebrities like the Kardashians, Saweetie, and Mark Wahlberg. Today the hotel is run by the global luxury hotel group Dorchester Collection, and the famous cursive sign, whose font was created by architect Paul Revere Williams, one of the few Black architects at the time in L.A., still greets guests upon arrival.

The 210 guest rooms in the main building and 23 bungalows sit on 12 landscaped acres. The guest rooms feature midcentury modern–inspired design, some of the most comfortable hotel beds in the game, and marble bathrooms. They include a dreamy one-bedroom, Rat Pack suite in the Crescent Wing that was a favorite of Frank Sinatra; it’s decked out with a full bar, grand piano, and a patio. Each bungalow is unique: Some are themed after famous former patrons. The Marilyn Monroe bungalow is resplendent with touches of pink while the Howard Hughes is aviation themed and features dark woods and forest greens.

The Beverly Hills Hotel feels like an urban resort, with a 19,000-square-foot spa, an iconic pool and lounge area decorated in a Barbie-esque pink, a bar, and three dining options. The poolside Cabana Cafe is best for soaking up those Southern California rays (the McCarthy chopped salad is especially popular), while the Polo Lounge is said to be a favorite among Hollywood executives. The Fountain Coffee Room, famous for its pies, cakes, and breakfast options, was where Geffen Records signed Guns N’ Roses onto its label.

Established in 1975, L’Ermitage Beverly Hills was one of the first all-inclusive properties in the United States. Courtesy of the Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

2. L’Ermitage

Neighborhood: Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills Why we love it: Private club vibes a short walk from Rodeo Drive

Private club vibes a short walk from Rodeo Drive Price : From $630

Some luxury hotels in Los Angeles go in and out of style, but the celebrated L’Ermitage endures by delivering privacy, clean-lined style, and first-class service. The bar and restaurant may be film industry hangouts, but the atmosphere is more shop talk over a glass of wine or perfectly grilled steak—no buzzing paparazzi scene here. A residential feel dominates: The walls of the hotel are lined with rotating gallery-worthy art, and the understated, neutral-toned rooms and suites are large.

An air of serenity pervades the place, and everyone is treated like an honored guest, greeted with a welcome drink and offered free coffee all day. The rooftop pool, with its panoramic views, is private, so guests needn’t worry about the public peeking in on their poolside massage. Children, too, are VIPs here, thanks to a full range of amenities, from kids menus to baby bathtubs. Even leaving this oasis and venturing into Beverly Hills can happen in style: The hotel offers free town car service within the neighborhood.

The Peninsula Beverly Hills is known for its old-school glamour Courtesy of the Peninsula Beverly Hills

3. Peninsula Beverly Hills

Neighborhood: Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills Why we love it: Top-notch hospitality on resort-like grounds

Top-notch hospitality on resort-like grounds Price : From $985

A grand hotel in the Old World tradition, the Peninsula Beverly Hills exudes luxury with its gilded chandeliers and wood-paneled walls. From the moment a white-gloved valet opens the oversize front doors, every guest is treated like royalty. The elegant marble bathrooms—larger than some apartments—feature both soaking tub and shower, plus the softest bathrobes imaginable. Guests can enjoy a leisurely alfresco breakfast on the rooftop alongside wheeling and dealing studio types before moving over to a poolside cabana for a few hours of basking and celebrity-spotting.

Don’t forget to squeeze in a spa treatment—the Peninsula Spa is the beauty and relaxation regimen of more than a few big names. Afternoon tea in the Living Room can’t be missed, thanks to the spread of scones and finger sandwiches, accompanied by live harp music. Even though the hotel is in the heart of Beverly Hills, with trendy shops and restaurants only blocks away, the hotel’s complimentary Rolls-Royce service can drop guests anywhere they need to go in the area.

Shutters on the Beach is steps away from the sand in Santa Monica. Courtesy of Shutters on the Beach

4. Shutters on the Beach

Neighborhood: Ocean Park, Santa Monica

Ocean Park, Santa Monica Why we love it: Cape Cod-inspired architecture, ocean views, and laid-back luxury

Cape Cod-inspired architecture, ocean views, and laid-back luxury Loyalty program: I Prefer Hotel Rewards

I Prefer Hotel Rewards Price : From $810

There’s a lot that makes Shutters on the Beach special, starting with its location—it’s one of only two Santa Monica hotels right on the beach (the other is Mediterranean-inspired Casa del Mar, the sister property next door). Shutter’s waterfront spot gives it a palpable sense of place—especially when you’re sipping something sparkling in the hotel’s updated courtyard, listening to the waves or the Saturday brunch jazz ensemble. The design by White House decorator Michael S. Smith takes its cues from Cape Cod, with blue and white interiors and floor-to-ceiling shutters opening up to ocean views.

The 198 guest rooms and suites—many with balconies—all feature sunken Jacuzzi tubs. In the summer, life revolves around the beach here, and an activity center is well-stocked with boogie boards, beach cruisers, and umbrellas. The pool is heated year-round, with curtained cabanas and superb guacamole served at the pool bar. Come winter, the main lounge is the heart of the resort. The fireplaces crackle as bartenders serve up drinks from a hearty whisky, wine, and cocktail menu; the couches are so comfy, the kiddos might curl up and fall asleep as the folksy duo on duty plays an acoustic nightcap. This is laid-back luxury at its best.

Don’t forget to spend some downtime at the serene One Spa, or dine on blue crab and hamachi crudo at the coastal California restaurant, 1 Pico. Pro tip: You don’t need to go far from your room for culture. The hotel has a noteworthy art collection, with pieces by Ellsworth Kelly, John Baldessari, and William Wegman, among others, on display throughout the property.

The Oceana Santa Monica is a suite-only hotel. Courtesy of Oceana Santa Monica/Lisa Romerein

5. Oceana Santa Monica, LXR Hotels & Resorts

Neighborhood: Wilshire Montana, Santa Monica

Wilshire Montana, Santa Monica Why we love it: Residential-feeling digs in a happening area

Residential-feeling digs in a happening area Loyalty program: Hilton Honors

Hilton Honors Price : From $950

With its world-famous pier, bustling beaches, and chill, but lively nightlife scene that draw eight million visitors annually, Santa Monica can feel crowded in the summer high season. But not at Oceana Santa Monica. Set within the posh neighborhood of Wilshire Montana, the hotel is across the street from peaceful Palisades Park, dotted with fig and palm trees, alongside the Pacific Ocean. Just stepping into the lobby feels far from the hustle and bustle of the Santa Monica pier.

Formerly known as the Oceana Beach Club Hotel, the property debuted in 2019 after it was purchased by Hilton’s upscale LXR brand and underwent a $25 million transformation. The 70 apartment-style guest rooms—most featuring ocean views—surround a heart-shaped pool. Each suite has a separate living room and bedroom, Loro Piana bedding, large bathrooms, and walk-in closets. The are two-bedroom suites have en suite kitchens and balconies. The interior design is by Anna Busta of Busta Studio; expect moody blue couches and gold and wood design accents.

Though Santa Monica’s dynamic culinary scene sets a high bar, Oceana Santa Monica’s Sandpiper stands up. Seafood-forward menu items include chilled prawns served with summer melons, pan roasted sheepshead fish plated with littleneck clams, and chopped salads. Pair the meal with a house cocktail like the Stan Laurel (named after the actor of Laurel and Hardy fame who once called the Oceana home), composed of Empress gin, cointreau, lavender syrup, and lemon juice.

Thanks to its homey, yet decidedly cool atmosphere, Chateau Marmont is popular with celebrities looking for long-term stays. Courtesy of Chateau Marmont

6. Chateau Marmont

Neighborhood: Sunset Strip, West Hollywood

Sunset Strip, West Hollywood Why we love it: A celebrity hangout that excels in discretion

A celebrity hangout that excels in discretion Price : From $506

In a city built on dreams, Chateau Marmont is the place where imaginations run wild. Opened in 1929 as luxury apartments in the style of a French château, the building became a hotel in 1930 and, over the decades, many famous guests—Greta Garbo, Clark Gable, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Humphrey Bogart, Marilyn Monroe, Jim Morrison, Mick Jagger, and Johnny Depp, among them. Celebrity hotelier Andre Balazs renovated the hotel from top to bottom in the early 1990s, maintaining its signature Old World elegance (crushed velvet armchairs, wrought-iron chandeliers, columns galore) while outfitting it with modern luxuries.

From its secluded 1950s bungalows to its signature pool surrounded by gardens, the chateau is the kind of place where anyone can be somebody, and no secret will be spilled. Cameras are forbidden in the restaurant—a favorite spot for industry types and guests alike—and the famously solicitous staff won’t blink an eye if guests are misbehaving.

This Sunset Strip retreat blends high design with sustainable practices. Courtesy of 1 Hotel West Hollywood

7. 1 Hotel West Hollywood

Neighborhood: Sunset Strip, West Hollywood

Sunset Strip, West Hollywood Why we love it: A biophilic retreat in a hip neighborhood

A biophilic retreat in a hip neighborhood Loyalty program: Mission

Mission Price: From $518

After a brief stint as The Jeremy, this Sunset Strip property opened as L.A.’s first 1 Hotel in May 2019 with a strong focus on sustainability. As soon as you drive up to the valet (which offers electric charging stations), you’ll be enveloped by a biophilic world of plants, reclaimed wood, and rough-hewn granite. The reception desk is made from a massive tree that fell in Mendocino, while the cozy lobby is filled with wood and linen-covered furniture made locally by J. Alexander. Also on the ground floor is a farm stand with fresh produce for the taking; 1 Kitchen, which serves sustainably sourced California cuisine among tables that resemble sliced trees; and Goodthings, a retail shop selling Earth + Element pottery, organic cotton clothing, and all-natural face serums and tonics.

The 285 rooms feature earth tones, floor-to-ceiling windows, multiple plants in volcanic rock planters, and unfinished wooden wardrobes filled with hangers made from recycled paper. Guests can also enjoy extras like yoga mats, comfy cotton robes, and minibars stocked with kombucha and local snacks like Fat Uncle Farms Cajun-Flavored California Almonds, plus candles with the hotel’s signature scent. Bathrooms have deep marble tubs and full-size bath products—no single-use plastics here. The heated pool features a plant-filled deck with plenty of loungers and views of downtown, while a fitness center by Performix, a rooftop bar, and an organic garden with a beehive offer more places for guests to gather.

The Lumière restaurant at the Fairmont Century Plaza brings 1920s France to the Los Angeles al fresco dining scene. Courtesy of the Fairmont Century Plaza

8. Fairmont Century Plaza

Neighborhood: Century City, Los Angeles

Century City, Los Angeles Why we love it: A reimagined L.A. icon

A reimagined L.A. icon Loyalty program: Accor Live Limitless

Accor Live Limitless Price : From $549

When Fairmont Century Plaza first opened in 1966, this luxury hotel on a former backlot of 20th Century Fox Studios became the first U.S. hotel to have color televisions. The hotel was also of the site of President Nixon’s Dinner of the Century honoring the return of the Apollo 11 astronauts, and it hosted the 10th Grammy Awards when the Beatles won Album of the Year for Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Today, it sits in the epicenter of Hollywood biggest talent agency offices and a chic shopping destination.

The building itself is a midcentury work from Minoru Yamaski (designer of the original World Trade Center). A $2.5 billion dollar reimagination in 2021 by studio Yabu Pushelberg brought an updated elegance that reduced the number of guest rooms from 720 to 400 larger accommodations. The cool-toned rooms and 85 terrace-studded suites are adorned with digital paintings and landscape photographs and outfitted with Le Labo amenities. The outdoor pool is an oasis between office towers. The14,000-square-foot spa offers a range of futuristic treatments including biohacking (which involves infrared technology, neuroscience, and meditation) and an anti-gravity chair. Celebrity trainers work with the hotel and Techno gym bags with weights and equipment can be delivered to rooms.

Lumière is the hotel’s modern brasserie serving a California spin on French cuisine that leans on seasonal ingredients. And in keeping with the hotel’s star-spangled entertainment legacy, in the soaring lobby, the Bar doubles as a drinking den for meticulously crafted cocktails and a live music venue. Elton John and Mariah Carey have played here, and now next-gen artists play neo soul, jazz, and other styles five evenings a week.

Terranea is set on 102-acres of lush land on the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Courtesy of Terranea

9. Terranea

Neighborhood: Rancho Palos Verdes

Rancho Palos Verdes Why we love it: A luxurious oceanfront resort within driving distance of L.A.

A luxurious oceanfront resort within driving distance of L.A. Price : From $980

On arrival at Terranea, it’s natural to release a big, tension-melting sigh. The resort occupies 100-plus acres along the bluffs of the Palos Verdes Peninsula, providing expansive views of the Pacific and a sense of spaciousness that’s rare in the city. The Mediterranean-style resort hotel spent $40 million in 2017 to upgrade the property, which includes 582 guest rooms and suites, 8 bungalows, 4 swimming pools (take the kids to the 140-foot waterslide at the Resort Pool), and an acclaimed golf course. At its upscale wellness-minded spa, ingredients grown on the grounds go into the treatments, which are designed and timed to improve the body’s circadian rhythm.

Pure pampering aside, regulars return in part for access to dozens of postcard-pretty hiking trails, including a naturalist-led walk. (There’s also a falconry program.) The resort’s nine restaurants can meet virtually any craving that hits, but the Mar’sel‘s scallops with basil risotto should be non-negotiable. Pro tip: Book a visit in December or January to watch the sun rise and set from the same vantage point—and maybe even spot some humpback whales.

Nobu Ryokan Malibu allows guests to find their zen with beach views and teak soaking tubs. Courtesy of Nobu Ryokan Malibu

10. Nobu Ryokan Malibu

Neighborhood: Eastern Malibu, Malibu

Eastern Malibu, Malibu Why we love it: A ryokan-style hotel with Nobu room service

A ryokan-style hotel with Nobu room service Loyalty program: Nobu Inner Circle

Nobu Inner Circle Price : Contact hotel for prices

The Japanese-inspired Nobu Ryokan Malibu, located on the ocean just north of Los Angeles, sets the tone with its smooth teak exterior. An entrance gate leads to a garden where water flows over honey-colored rocks into a pond, and palm trees shade stone paths lined with black Japanese grass. The 16 guest rooms feature smooth surfaces of teak and Jerusalem limestone and linen. The art on the walls is original—a watercolor of sparrows in muted tones, a panel of delicately carved black lacquer depicting waves and leaves. The furniture is oak and the bedside lamps look like lanterns. The bathrooms feature skylights, rain showers, and deep teak soaking tubs.

Hotel guests get first dibs on reservations at Nobu restaurant, just two doors down. If that seems too far away, you can get Nobu food delivered to your room: Think scallop tiradito, salmon sashimi, and smoked duck with cherry and hibiscus. Another highlight of a stay here are the well-being experiences, including yoga with partner studio ALO and an affiliation with Malibu Fit Concierge that offers private fitness classes and guided hikes.

Nobu has partnered with Surf Air to transport guests from various cities in California and Texas. Surf Air flies small planes out of regional airports (if you’re coming from the Bay Area, for example, it’s a 90-minute flight). A car in L.A. takes you on the 40-minute ride north on the scenic Pacific Coast Highway.

Malibu Beach Inn is located right on Malibu’s famous oceanfront. Courtesy of Malibu Beach Inn

11. Malibu Beach Inn

Neighborhood: Eastern Malibu, Malibu

Eastern Malibu, Malibu Why we love it: Easy beach access and a laid-back vibe

Easy beach access and a laid-back vibe Loyalty program: LHW Leaders Club

LHW Leaders Club Price : From $825

Hotels often say they’re “steps from the sand,” but here, it’s actually true. Location is everything at Malibu Beach Inn; it’s right on the water, with all of the 47 guest rooms and suites overlooking crashing surf from private balconies, and a few hundred yards from the historic pier. There are about eight steps from the hotel’s restaurant terrace to its private stretch of beach underneath, where guests can order a chicken club sandwich or a glass of wine from the extensive list to enjoy on loungers.

The hotel changed hands in 2015 and has since been reimagined by L.A.-based interior designer Waldo Fernandez; rooms and communal spaces alike feature purpose-built, hand-made white oak furniture and furnishings that make clever use of space, like custom-built liquor shelves in a corner alcove. Across the hotel, artworks include prints by Donald Sultan and Jasper Johns.

The rooms are designed to evoke a private beach house. And as you drift off among Italian linens, gazing at stars and lulled by the white noise of never-ending waves, it’s easy to dream.

The Hotel June is a short drive up the coast from busy Los Angeles. Courtesy of Hotel June

12. Hotel June

Neighborhood: Central Malibu, Malibu

Central Malibu, Malibu Why we love it: A thoughtful ode to a bygone Malibu

A thoughtful ode to a bygone Malibu Price : From $450

Hotel June is a fairly new addition to L.A.’s hotel scene, but the historic Malibu spot, which reopened in 2022 and was once home to Bob Dylan, has swiftly risen up the ranks. Why? For one, its minimalist design offers a calm, relaxing respite from hectic Southern Californian urban life—while also paying homage to its ‘60s roots. There are only 13 bungalow-style rooms, and the vibe is strictly laid-back. Private patios feature hammocks, a small pool invites dips, and nearby beaches and trails offer outdoor exploration.

The Ace Hotel in dowtown Los Angeles feel like part artist loft, part boutique hotel. Courtesy of Ace Hotel/Spencer Lowell

13. The Ace Downtown Los Angeles

Neighborhood: South Park, Downtown Los Angeles

South Park, Downtown Los Angeles Why we love it: A hip hangout in a landmarked 1927 building

A hip hangout in a landmarked 1927 building Price : From $449

Somewhere between a hip designer’s loft and a rock star’s party pad, the Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles is located in the Spanish Gothic–style United Artists building built in 1927 for actor and producer Mary Pickford and her team of silver screen stars. The hotel was designed to showcase both historic and contemporary artistry, from Noguchi lamps and Pendleton blankets in loftlike rooms to original art deco floors and hand-drawn portraits of famous Angelenos on the restaurant’s walls.

The lobby floor garden-to-table restaurant, Loam, is an unpretentious hot spot for power breakfasts and romantic dinners. But the rooftop bar, Upstairs, steals the show, with its panoramic city views, inventive cocktails, and nightly entertainment—almost all of which is free (except the drinks) and open to the public. And, as cool as the surrounding neighborhood has become (Acne Studios and Aesop are neighbors, for example), staying in is also fun; many rooms come equipped with a Rega turntable and old records, and some even have a C.F. Martin & Co. guitar.

The Intercontinental is conveniently sited near all the best main attractions in DTLA. Courtesy of the Intercontinental Los Angeles

14. InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown

Neighborhood: Financial District, Downtown Los Angeles

Financial District, Downtown Los Angeles Why we love it: Sky-high luxury in central Los Angeles

Sky-high luxury in central Los Angeles Loyalty program: IHG One Rewards

IHG One Rewards Price : From $552

Superlatives abound at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. The 73-story structure is the tallest building west of Chicago and, at 889 rooms, the largest InterContinental in the Americas. Opened in 2017, the hotel was also downtown’s first LEED Gold Certified building for Building Design and Construction. All that record setting is matched by a big personality and plenty of luxury. Inspired by architectural historian Reyner Banham’s book Los Angeles: The Architecture of Four Ecologies, the hotel features light fixtures based on schematic maps of L.A.’s freeways, hand-painted murals, and billboard-style headboards with city scenes.

Club Level suites are stocked with Le Labo Santal 33 amenities. And on the 71st floor, bathrooms are cheekily decorated in Marie Antoinette and cowboy themes. The Versailles-inspired restaurant La Boucherie is an American steakhouse with a French twist. In the restaurant’s VIP Starlight Booths, diners enjoy wine-paired chef’s tasting menus along with jaw-dropping views. Another restaurant, Sora, is the place for intimate Japanese omakase. Be sure to order the 1100 Feet—an original blend of liqueurs reflective of L.A.’s confluence of cultures—at Spire 73, the Western Hemisphere’s highest open-air bar. Pro tip: Book the Presidential Suite, and you’ll be rewarded with another kind of epic view—an infinity bathtub that fills from the ceiling.

The Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles is home to not just one, but two Wolfgang Puck restaurants. Courtesy of the the Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles

15. The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles

Neighborhood: South Park, Downtown Los Angeles

South Park, Downtown Los Angeles Why we love it: Superlative service with some of the best views in the city

Superlative service with some of the best views in the city Loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy Price : From $980

The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles occupies the top four floors of a 26-story, LEED-certified tower in downtown L.A. Here, every room, restaurant, fitness machine, and rooftop poolside lounger has unparalleled panoramic views of the Los Angeles basin. That alone would be enough to rest on, but this is the Ritz-Carlton, so the hotel is also home to two Wolfgang Puck restaurants, one seriously decadent spa, and sleek, modern guest rooms with everything you’d expect from the classic luxury brand.

Because the hotel sits at the heart of the entertainment-residential complex L.A. Live, the best of downtown’s entertainment is literally at guests’ feet, with the Staples Center, Microsoft Theater (formerly Nokia Theatre), Grammy Museum, and loads of restaurants and shops right there. Outdoor movies and concerts, red-carpet events, and sports events happen here often; if you don’t have tickets, just ask the concierge.

Laura Dannen Redman, Kate Thorman, Kelly Dawson, Kathryn Romeyn, Jeremy Saum, and Devorah Lev-Tov contributed to the reporting of this story.