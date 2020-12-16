The Best Hotels in Brussels

The capital of Belgium has small town charm with big city attractions such as cute cafes, excellent restaurants and distinctive architecture. The eight-room, Fellini-inspired Odette en Ville is an ideal base to explore the well-heeled Châtelain neighborhood. The Radisson Blu Royal Hotel puts you in an art deco–inspired building in the heart of the city. Design lovers will want to book one of the bright rooms of the Pantone Hotel, each themed according to its own color.