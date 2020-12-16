Where are you going?
The Best Hotels in Brussels

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
The capital of Belgium has small town charm with big city attractions such as cute cafes, excellent restaurants and distinctive architecture. The eight-room, Fellini-inspired Odette en Ville is an ideal base to explore the well-heeled Châtelain neighborhood. The Radisson Blu Royal Hotel puts you in an art deco–inspired building in the heart of the city. Design lovers will want to book one of the bright rooms of the Pantone Hotel, each themed according to its own color.
Aloft Brussels Schuman

Place Jean Rey, 1040 Bruxelles, Belgium
Surrounded by European Union government buildings, the quirky and characterful Aloft Brussels brings the Starwood brand’s lively spin on business hotels to the European capital. With sleek, loftlike rooms, 24-hour self-service dining, and all the...
The Dominican

Rue Léopold 9, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Even a Brussels native would be forgiven for thinking, at first glance, that the Dominican is a historic building. After all, the façade incorporates many of the features that existed when renowned 19th-century French painter Jacques-Louis David...
Hotel Amigo

Rue de l'Amigo 1-3, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
No, your mastery of languages hasn’t led you astray—“amigo” isn’t a French or Flemish word. Rather, when the Spanish controlled the city in the 16th century, they misunderstood the Flemish word for “prison,” and so the city jail earned its...
Hôtel des Galeries

Rue des Bouchers 38, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Hidden away within the mid-19th-century grandeur of Brussels’ Galeries Royales Saint-Hubert, the recently opened Hotel des Galeries is an ode to contemporary Belgian design. Which is especially appropriate, since the royal galeries, in their...
Odette en Ville

Rue du Châtelain 25, 1050 Ixelles, Belgium
A 1920s townhouse in Brussels’ well-heeled Châtelain neighborhood, the intimate, Fellini-inspired Odette en Ville might as well be your fashionable Belgian friends’ pied-à-terre in the European capital. Its older sibling, Chez Odette, a landmark...
Pantone Hotel

Place Loix 1, 1060 Bruxelles, Belgium
Think of the Pantone Hotel as a chance to reconsider your color scheme. A sleek concept hotel with the classic white backdrop and clean-lined, retro-inspired furnishings common among European design hotels, this venture from the iconic color...
Radisson Blu Royal Hotel

Rue du Fossé aux Loups 47, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
The Radisson Blu brand may be known for its Scandinavian midcentury design, but the Royal Hotel, in the heart of Brussels, has a far older pedigree. In the soaring atrium at the heart of the art deco–inspired building sit the remains of the city’s...
Sofitel Brussels Le Louise

Avenue de la Toison d'Or 40, 1050 Bruxelles, Belgium
Once just another of the European capital’s many high-end hotels, the Sofitel Brussels Le Louise was transformed by noted architect–designer Antoine Pinto (who did the public spaces in his signature bold and whimsical style) and...
