Learn “How to See” in Dubai
Engineer-turned-travel entrepreneur Gabby Beckford set out on a year-long Middle Eastern adventure at the age of 21. What she learned there forever changed the way she thinks about travel.
December 07, 2022 11:24 AM
Quiet Adventure
When artist-educator Emily Jeffords led a group of artists on an Alaskan retreat, she was surprised to discover what happened when they ventured into the remote Alaskan wilderness.
November 16, 2022 12:44 PM
Podcast: A Septuagenarian Explorer Hits the Road
J.R. Harris is the greatest traveler you’ve never heard of. On a road trip through Canada and Maine, he meditates on a lifetime of adventure—and the enduring power of a great road trip.
November 07, 2022 11:54 AM
J.R. Harris
Podcast: Pleased to Meet Me
He’s a Croatian Irish radio guy who’s traveled the world. But in all his wanders, he’d never really given his Irish side a chance—until now.
October 11, 2022 01:27 PM
Brendan Francis Newnam
Podcast: A Train Is a 60-Ton Trance
On Amtrak’s Coast Starlight, a traveler and his teen daughter meet a Mike Tyson impersonator, marvel at the golden West Coast, and embrace the trancelike nature of the train.
September 27, 2022 02:35 PM
Chris Colin
Podcast: Am I Colombian Enough?
As a kid, comedian Esteban Gast tagged along when his parents visited family in Colombia. But he’d never established his own relationship with the culture—until now.
September 19, 2022 03:26 PM
Esteban Gast
Finding Your Flow in Las Vegas
Vegas may be in the desert, but there’s still an abundance of water-based fun to be had at lakes, rivers, and wetlands just beyond The Strip.
December 07, 2021 01:57 PM
6 Totally Transformative Trip Ideas
In celebration of the latest season of our podcast Travel Tales by AFAR and the new listener-submitted feature “Tiny Travel Tales,” let these concepts for your next getaway inspire a personal revolution in the form of a far-flung adventure.
November 30, 2021 05:43 PM
A Tour of Accra’s Most Inventive Cuisine
Some of the world’s most dynamic chefs are electrifying the international culinary scene with innovative interpretations of Ghanaian cuisine, but Ghana’s capital remains the motherlode of taste.
November 18, 2021 06:08 PM
An Indigenous Auckland Adventure
Travel responsibly and take in New Zealand’s vast natural beauty as you learn the ancient codes of respect the Māori have for the earth.
November 18, 2021 05:57 PM
Discover Asheville, North Carolina’s Cultural Capital
Alive with art, design, and music, this magnificent mountain town has long been a draw for creative types and is ripe for exploration.
November 17, 2021 07:11 AM
Rough Waters: What It’s Like to Kayak Blind Through the Grand Canyon
Adventurer Erik Weihenmayer spent six years preparing to solo kayak the stretch of the Colorado River that passes through the Grand Canyon—home to some of the country’s most notorious rapids.
November 05, 2021 05:26 PM
Aislyn Greene
Experiencing Colombia Through its Myths, Legends, and Folklore
From tales of gold to the music of the plains, delve into the storied traditions that make this South American country so fascinating.
October 29, 2021 11:40 AM
The Highways That Carry Us Home
Kelli Jo Ford grew up traveling between Virginia and the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma. A key companion on the journey? Love’s Travel Stop, where they would stop for gas, snacks—and family reunions.
October 28, 2021 02:28 PM
Kelli Jo Ford
In Ghana, a Chef Searching for Her Roots Finds Open Arms—and Open Kitchens
Years after chef Zoe Adjonyoh started her Ghanian restaurant in London, she decided it was time to return to the country where her father was born to learn more about the food—and her long-lost relatives.
October 18, 2021 05:54 PM
Zoe Adjonyoh
Discover Hidden Charms in the City of Light
There is wonder everywhere you look in Paris. Go beyond the iconic sights to see this classic destination’s unsung sides and experience its delights in unexpected ways.
October 18, 2021 10:29 AM
A Literary Tour of Tuscany
Set your senses alight with the sights and flavors of this legendary Italian region as you follow in the footsteps of famous writers throughout history.
October 18, 2021 10:29 AM
The Ultimate Friends Trip in The Bahamas
Celebrate your friendship and make memories to last a lifetime as you wander off the beaten path to discover the serene wonder of Eleuthera and its neighboring islands.
October 18, 2021 10:29 AM
The Māori Village Where New Zealand Tourism Began
Rēnata West was born and raised in Whakarewarewa, a village on New Zealand’s North Island, where his family and community have embraced tourism that both protects his people and preserves their rich culture—a model he now seeks to spread to other Indigenous communities.
September 30, 2021 12:45 PM
Rēnata West
Why Johnson City, Tennessee, Is My Nepal
Carolina Quiroga-Stultz is a professional storyteller—but she’s never told this one: the tale of how moving from Colombia to Johnson City, Tennessee, challenged her, confused her—and, ultimately, changed her life.
September 23, 2021 10:46 AM
Carolina Quiroga-Stultz
The Life-Changing Magic of Surrendering to Travel
Maggie Shipstead, author of the novel “Great Circle,” hadn’t written a word when she first arrived in the Norwegian Arctic seven years ago. Here’s how she found seeds of inspiration in the most barren of places.
September 09, 2021 05:35 PM
Maggie Shipstead
Lessons on Travel—and Friendship—From the Women of Pan Am
Author Julia Cooke spent four years interviewing the fearless Pan Am stewardesses of the ’60s and ’70s—here’s what she learned along the way.
August 03, 2021 02:36 PM
Julia Cosgrove
I Got Stood Up in Paris!
Comedian Michelle Buteau traveled with her best friend to Paris to drink wine and meet French boys, because that’s what you do when you’re in your 20s and searching for love (or lust). Only things didn’t exactly go to plan . . .
July 22, 2021 02:27 PM
Michelle Buteau
In Bali, Some People Find Themselves. This Comedian Found Her Father.
Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka hadn’t seen her dad in years. So she headed to Bali for what she thought would be a chill reunion. He had something else in mind.
July 06, 2021 11:30 PM
Atsuko Okatsuka
For One Traveler, London’s Carnival Becomes an Unexpected Home
Author Louis Chude-Sokei was born in Nigeria, spent part of his childhood in Jamaica, and came of age in L.A. This mix of places and cultures shaped his life—but also left him feeling unmoored. Until he stumbled upon London’s Notting Hill Carnival.
July 06, 2021 11:29 PM
Louis Chude-Sokei
Chasing Flavor: A Filipino American Chef’s Search for a Lost Family Recipe
Mau‘i-based chef Sheldon Simeon thought his grandmother’s pork adobo recipe was lost to history. Then he traveled to the Philippines to film an episode of “Family Recipes” and discovered that the recipe was right where his grandmother left it.
July 01, 2021 06:37 PM
Sheldon Simeon
We’re Back! “Travel Tales by AFAR” Podcast Returns for Season 2
Ready to travel again? So are we. Each week, in season two of our podcast, launching June 10, we’ll bring you tales to get the travel juices flowing.
June 10, 2021 10:30 AM
Aislyn Greene
The Healing Power of Maine’s Forests
Abdi Nor Iftin fled Somalia’s civil war—and was diagnosed with PTSD soon after immigrating to the U.S. His cure? Mother Nature.
June 04, 2021 09:42 AM
Abdi Nor Iftin
Inside a Daring Giraffe Rescue in Kenya
Stranded giraffes. Resourceful conservationists. On a trip to Kenya, wildlife photographer Ami Vitale documented their dramatic tale.
June 04, 2021 09:34 AM
Ami Vitale
Embracing the Unknown in Rio de Janeiro
On a last-minute trip to Rio de Janeiro, author Carmen Maria Machado luxuriates in beach feasts, practices small talk—and confronts her travel anxiety.
January 12, 2021 04:30 PM
Carmen Maria Machado
