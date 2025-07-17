Destinations
Hotels
Read news, reviews, and stories about hotels, Airbnbs, and accommodations around the world.
Hotel News + Openings
A Collection of New Culinary-Focused Boutique Hotels Is Opening Across Northern California and Utah
July 17, 2025 06:25 PM
·
Matt Villano
Hotels We Love
These Are the 20 Best Luxury and Boutique Hotels in Toronto
July 16, 2025 02:32 PM
·
Michael Kaminer
Hotels
Former Six Senses CEO Launches New Travel Concept Wild Origins—and Reveals What Hotels Still Get Wrong
July 14, 2025 05:35 PM
·
Jennifer Flowers
Stay Here Next
This Renovated Historic Hotel Offers Beachfront Peace in an Underrated California City
July 07, 2025 11:09 AM
·
Tim Chester
Stay Here Next
Poolside Cabanas, Beachfront Dining, and Gilded-Age Glam—What It’s Like to Stay at This Reborn California Icon
July 03, 2025 10:59 AM
·
Tim Chester
Hotels
A Luxury Safari Lodge Debuts in Kenya—With Rare Black Leopard Sightings, Camel Treks, and Samburu Experiences
July 01, 2025 11:17 AM
·
Nicholas DeRenzo
Stay Here Next
Ski Runs, Saunas, and Summer Trails: A New Lodge for All Seasons in British Columbia
July 01, 2025 11:09 AM
·
Carolyn B. Heller
Stay Here Next
Sauna Rituals, Lake Plunges, and Cabins From $175—All a 3-Hour Drive From NYC
June 27, 2025 11:23 AM
·
Danielle Hallock
Hotels
The Dolomites Are Getting 3 Luxury Hotels Before the Winter Olympics, With Alpine Jacuzzis and Dreamy Views
June 25, 2025 11:14 AM
·
Laura Itzkowitz
Hotels
The 23 Best Luxury and Boutique Hotels in Japan
June 20, 2025 11:31 AM
·
Adam H. Graham
Hotels We Love
These Are the 12 Best Hotels in Florence
June 19, 2025 09:38 AM
·
Laura Rysman
Stay Here Next
Clinging to the Cliffs of South Africa’s Forgotten Mountains, This Six-Suite Lodge Redefines the Safari Stay
June 16, 2025 12:09 PM
·
Melanie van Zyl
Stay Here Next
The Scottish Resort Where You Can Try Falconry, Spot Highland Cows, and Sleep in a Grand Country Manor
June 13, 2025 12:33 PM
·
Jennifer Flowers
Hotels
Airbnb Wants to Give Users More Than Just a Place to Stay. Is That What Guests Want?
June 12, 2025 06:05 PM
·
Devorah Lev-Tov
Art + Culture
6 Must-Visit Hotels for Art Enthusiasts
Sponsored by
World of Hyatt
Art + Culture
6 Hotels That Immerse You in Local Culture
Sponsored by
World of Hyatt
Stay Here Next
Inside Bangkok’s Most Anticipated Luxury Hotel Opening of the Year
June 10, 2025 11:28 AM
·
Jenny Adams
Hotels
This New Hotel in Paris Sits Inside an 18th-Century Townhouse With a Private Garden—and It Starts at $160
June 09, 2025 11:03 AM
·
Laura Rysman
Hotels We Love
The 19 Best Luxury and Boutique Hotels in Los Angeles
June 09, 2025 10:58 AM
·
Chris Dong
Epic Trips
5 Travel Moments You’ll Only Have at These Luxury Hotels
Sponsored by
World of Hyatt
Hotel News + Openings
These New Alpine Lodges Make Montana’s Outdoors Even Greater
June 06, 2025 11:46 AM
·
Bailey Berg
Hotels
This Is What It’s Like to Stay in a $35,000 Hotel Suite in NYC
June 05, 2025 02:57 PM
·
Billie Cohen
Hotels
4 Ways Sandals Resorts Bring Caribbean Life to You
Sponsored by
Sandals Resorts
Stay Here Next
This On-the-Rise Asian Capital Gets a Luxury Hotel With Street Eats, Local Crafts, and Temple Adventures
June 03, 2025 03:38 PM
·
Kathryn Romeyn
Hotels
This Resort Offers the Dreamiest Suites in the Caribbean
Sponsored by
Sandals Resorts
Hotels
Where to Stay in the Catskills and Hudson Valley, New York, in 2025
May 29, 2025 03:02 PM
·
Sophie Friedman
Hotels We Love
These Are the 21 Best Luxury, Boutique, and Historic Hotels in Rome
May 29, 2025 11:36 AM
·
Erica Firpo
Hotel News + Openings
You Can Now Stay in a Castle in This Popular French Wine Region
May 29, 2025 10:49 AM
·
Opheli Garcia Lawler
Stay Here Next
The Tallest Building Ever Designed by a Woman Is Also One of Chicago’s Best Hotels
May 28, 2025 10:10 AM
·
Heidi Mitchell
Stay Here Next
This Fashion Crowd-Favorite British Members Club Just Opened a Hotel in NYC—and Anyone Can Book a Stay
May 28, 2025 10:04 AM
·
Tiana Attride