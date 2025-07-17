Hotels

Read news, reviews, and stories about hotels, Airbnbs, and accommodations around the world.

A model guest room at Appellation Healdsburg with a bed backing up against a wooden wall, with unique lighting fixtures and fresh flowers on a bedside table
Hotel News + Openings
A Collection of New Culinary-Focused Boutique Hotels Is Opening Across Northern California and Utah
July 17, 2025 06:25 PM
 · 
Matt Villano
There's nothing like an Ace hotel lobby bar—and now Toronto gets to experience the good times.
Hotels We Love
These Are the 20 Best Luxury and Boutique Hotels in Toronto
July 16, 2025 02:32 PM
 · 
Michael Kaminer
Neil Jacobs, CEO of Six Senses for 13 years, recently stepped down to launch Wild Origins, his new company.
Hotels
Former Six Senses CEO Launches New Travel Concept Wild Origins—and Reveals What Hotels Still Get Wrong
July 14, 2025 05:35 PM
 · 
Jennifer Flowers
Fairmont Breakers Long Beach opened in 1926. Its facade is white and palm trees line the entrance.
Stay Here Next
This Renovated Historic Hotel Offers Beachfront Peace in an Underrated California City
July 07, 2025 11:09 AM
 · 
Tim Chester
Hotel del Coronado's pool is lined with white lounge chairs and palm trees.
Stay Here Next
Poolside Cabanas, Beachfront Dining, and Gilded-Age Glam—What It’s Like to Stay at This Reborn California Icon
July 03, 2025 10:59 AM
 · 
Tim Chester
A rendering of a bar with floor to ceiling windows at andBeyond Suyian Lodge in Kenya
Hotels
A Luxury Safari Lodge Debuts in Kenya—With Rare Black Leopard Sightings, Camel Treks, and Samburu Experiences
July 01, 2025 11:17 AM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
A lounge area at Eleven Revelstoke Lodge with stone fireplaces and floor to ceiling windows.
Stay Here Next
Ski Runs, Saunas, and Summer Trails: A New Lodge for All Seasons in British Columbia
July 01, 2025 11:09 AM
 · 
Carolyn B. Heller
Nature does most of the wellness work at Prospect hotel.
Stay Here Next
Sauna Rituals, Lake Plunges, and Cabins From $175—All a 3-Hour Drive From NYC
June 27, 2025 11:23 AM
 · 
Danielle Hallock
Aman Rosa Alpina reopens in July 2025 following a top-to-bottom renovation. The hotel has a wooden facade and sits amid rocky peaks.
Hotels
The Dolomites Are Getting 3 Luxury Hotels Before the Winter Olympics, With Alpine Jacuzzis and Dreamy Views
June 25, 2025 11:14 AM
 · 
Laura Itzkowitz
Aman Kyoto is set within a forest and is near Kinkaku-ji temple.
Hotels
The 23 Best Luxury and Boutique Hotels in Japan
June 20, 2025 11:31 AM
 · 
Adam H. Graham
The Presidential Suite at the Four Seasons Hotel Firenze has frescoed ceilings and a private terrace
Hotels We Love
These Are the 12 Best Hotels in Florence
June 19, 2025 09:38 AM
 · 
Laura Rysman
The exterior of a cliffside suite at Few & Far Luvhondo with a curving roof and mountain views
Stay Here Next
Clinging to the Cliffs of South Africa’s Forgotten Mountains, This Six-Suite Lodge Redefines the Safari Stay
June 16, 2025 12:09 PM
 · 
Melanie van Zyl
The Gleneagles Hotel in the Scottish Highlands opened in 1924 and has a late Edwardian-style exterior.
Stay Here Next
The Scottish Resort Where You Can Try Falconry, Spot Highland Cows, and Sleep in a Grand Country Manor
June 13, 2025 12:33 PM
 · 
Jennifer Flowers
Spa services offered by AirBnB
Hotels
Airbnb Wants to Give Users More Than Just a Place to Stay. Is That What Guests Want?
June 12, 2025 06:05 PM
 · 
Devorah Lev-Tov
The Imperial Suite at the Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme is decorated in neutral hues with colorful contemporary art in the center of the room.
Art + Culture
6 Must-Visit Hotels for Art Enthusiasts
Sponsored by
A glass house nestled on a cliff in Big Sur, surounded by trees and shrubs
Art + Culture
6 Hotels That Immerse You in Local Culture
Sponsored by
This Sompong tree at Aman Nai Lert Bangkok sits next to the hotel's swimming pool.
Stay Here Next
Inside Bangkok’s Most Anticipated Luxury Hotel Opening of the Year
June 10, 2025 11:28 AM
 · 
Jenny Adams
The cafe in Le Jardin de Verre by Locke in Paris has wood floors, green chairs, and colorful paintings on the walls.
Hotels
This New Hotel in Paris Sits Inside an 18th-Century Townhouse With a Private Garden—and It Starts at $160
June 09, 2025 11:03 AM
 · 
Laura Rysman
The pool at sunset at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, California.
Hotels We Love
The 19 Best Luxury and Boutique Hotels in Los Angeles
June 09, 2025 10:58 AM
 · 
Chris Dong
Luxurious seating overlooks an infinity pool and the ocean at Impression by Secrets Isla Mujeres.
Epic Trips
5 Travel Moments You'll Only Have at These Luxury Hotels
Sponsored by
New hotels in Bozeman and Big Sky help guests access the outdoors.
Hotel News + Openings
These New Alpine Lodges Make Montana’s Outdoors Even Greater
June 06, 2025 11:46 AM
 · 
Bailey Berg
a long dining room table set with white flowers and eight chairs in a hotel room with floor to ceiling windows
Hotels
This Is What It’s Like to Stay in a $35,000 Hotel Suite in NYC
June 05, 2025 02:57 PM
 · 
Billie Cohen
Sandals' overwater villas on the lush coast of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Hotels
4 Ways Sandals Resorts Bring Caribbean Life to You
Sponsored by
The living area of a pool terrace suite at the Capella Taipei has floor to ceiling windows and wood floors
Stay Here Next
This On-the-Rise Asian Capital Gets a Luxury Hotel With Street Eats, Local Crafts, and Temple Adventures
June 03, 2025 03:38 PM
 · 
Kathryn Romeyn
A Vincy Two Story Overwater Villa at Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
Hotels
This Resort Offers the Dreamiest Suites in the Caribbean
Sponsored by
A white wooden building with green roof and two porches on which sit blue and white striped umbrellas
Hotels
Where to Stay in the Catskills and Hudson Valley, New York, in 2025
May 29, 2025 03:02 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
This guest room at the Portrait Roma offers views of the Spanish Steps.
Hotels We Love
These Are the 21 Best Luxury, Boutique, and Historic Hotels in Rome
May 29, 2025 11:36 AM
 · 
Erica Firpo
The new Les Hauts de Sancerre hotel will be located in the old Château de Sancerre, a castle built in the medieval age.<br/>
Hotel News + Openings
You Can Now Stay in a Castle in This Popular French Wine Region
May 29, 2025 10:49 AM
 · 
Opheli Garcia Lawler
The glass skyscraper where the St. Regis Chicago resides was designed by Jeanne Gang of Studio Gang.
Stay Here Next
The Tallest Building Ever Designed by a Woman Is Also One of Chicago’s Best Hotels
May 28, 2025 10:10 AM
 · 
Heidi Mitchell
Reception at the Twenty Two New York with dark wood features
Stay Here Next
This Fashion Crowd-Favorite British Members Club Just Opened a Hotel in NYC—and Anyone Can Book a Stay
May 28, 2025 10:04 AM
 · 
Tiana Attride