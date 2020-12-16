The Best Hotels in Jamaica

Reef-lined beaches, farm-to-table restaurants, dense rainforests, and of course, reggae, are just a few reasons Jamaica has become a destination travelers return to time and again. Music lovers can live out their rock star fantasies at Geejam, which has its own recording studio. Live out your James Bond fantasies at GoldenEye, originally owned by author Ian Fleming. For barefoot luxury and unbeatable views, book a cliffside villa overlooking the sea at Rockhouse Hotel.