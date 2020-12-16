The Best Hotels in Jamaica
Reef-lined beaches, farm-to-table restaurants, dense rainforests, and of course, reggae, are just a few reasons Jamaica has become a destination travelers return to time and again. Music lovers can live out their rock star fantasies at Geejam, which has its own recording studio. Live out your James Bond fantasies at GoldenEye, originally owned by author Ian Fleming. For barefoot luxury and unbeatable views, book a cliffside villa overlooking the sea at Rockhouse Hotel.
This tiny hideaway overlooking the sea near Port Antonio originally served as a live-in recording studio for performers such as No Doubt, Alicia Keys, and Amy Winehouse. Although recording sessions still go on, Geejam is now a seven-room hotel,...
Goldeneye, to be clear, is not an easy place to leave. The land—the former home of Ian Fleming, where he wrote each of the 14 James Bond thrillers that would cement his place in literary and cinematic history—sits next to the tiny...
A collection of 31 idiosyncratically designed and decorated cottages (think Morocco does sea glass) on Jamaica’s isolated south coast, Jakes attracts a stylish but relaxed crowd that doesn’t mind the two-hour drive from Montego Bay, the middling...
Opened in 1950, the Jamaica Inn is one of the oldest and most gracefully aged of the classic Jamaica luxury resorts. It sits on its own private beach, which is rare in Jamaica, and each of the 52 suites and cottages has a Caribbean view. It is a...
No hotel in Jamaica blends better with its surroundings than the aptly named Rockhouse, a string of villas clinging to the top of a sea cliff at the western tip of the island. Local stone, timber, and thatch are the building materials, and a...
On the still-bucolic site of a former coconut plantation just west of Montego Bay, Round Hill is another of the legendary hotels created in the early 1950s to accommodate wealthy Brits and Americans who were discovering the pleasures of a Jamaican...
This 12-cottage luxury hotel, 3,100 feet up in the Blue Mountains, is Jamaica without the beaches. It is the Jamaica of misty mornings, cool, cuddle-worthy evenings, and a musical heritage recognized worldwide. First as a private estate belonging...
The Caves, just west of Negril, is aptly named. While the 12 cottages and one villa sit atop honeycombed cliffs, the Blackwell Rum Bar, a private dining venue, and the massage table of the hotel’s Aveda Concept Spa are actually in...
For those who aspire to travel as trendsetters in Jamaica, it helps to know that Port Antonio, way out on the eastern end of the island, is the destination to head for. And the address to shelter at is the Trident Hotel, whose 13 waterfront villas...
When Half Moon opened in 1954, the 400-acre resort, with two miles of oceanfront, including a crescent of sand that gave it its name, described itself as creating an oasis of relaxed gentility. And the description still works pretty well. During...
More than any other of the luxury beach-colonies that opened in Jamaica in the 1950s, Tryall has retained the feel of a private club. Yet this 2,200-acre property, with 87 villas, almost all having views that sweep down to the Caribbean, is...
Why we love it: A design-savvy boutique hotel with direct beach access
The Highlights:
- Bright design that’s full of personality
- A focus on exploring the hotel’s natural surroundings
- Direct access to pristine Seven Mile Beach
The...
