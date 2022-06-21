About AFAR

What we cover

Afar’s editorial coverage spans the full arc of how people plan and experience travel. We report on destinations around the world, from in-depth city and regional guides to our annual list of Where to Go Next, alongside practical guidance on airports, packing, visas, and passports.

Across print, digital, podcast, and social media, we share stories and inspiration about what draws someone to a trip, not just where it takes them: a family looking to slow down together, a solo traveler chasing a personal challenge, someone tracing a region’s food or history, or a trip built around the outdoors, a safari, or an LGBTQ-friendly itinerary.

We cover hotels, from new openings to our own vetted Hotels We Love collections, and track the industry through daily news on air travel, cruises, and changing travel restrictions.

Our storytelling extends into three original podcasts—Unpacked, Travel Tales, and View From Afar—video, and Afar magazine, our flagship print and digital publication.

Read our latest articles →

[This copy was drafted by Jessie and will need edit to review/edit/approve]