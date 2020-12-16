The Best Hotels in Houston
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
The sprawling metropolis of Houston is changing its reputation from an oil-and-gas hub to an on-trend city with sports, culture, and terrific bars and restaurants. The city is also home to a host of great hotels, from super-luxe to affordable boutique options. Our favorite ones have a strong Houston accent.
Save Place
1300 Lamar St, Houston, TX 77010, USA
The Four Seasons has occupied the same pristine piece of real estate near the George R. Brown Convention Center since 1982. Several of the city’s top entertainment options, including Toyota Center (where the Houston Rockets and many musicians...
Save Place
2525 W Loop S, Houston, TX 77027, USA
Open since 2001, the hotel pays homage to Houston’s rich roots in the oil industry with black granite lobby floors and a vast collection of Texas wildcatter images by famed photographer Arthur Meyerson. A wildcatter is a nickname for a person who...
Save Place
1080 Uptown Park Blvd, Houston, TX 77056, USA
Opened in 2006, this hotel brings a touch of Tuscany to Texas. When Houston developer Giorgio Borlenghi envisioned Hotel Granduca, he was inspired by the life of Adalberto Malatesta, the Granduca of Monfallito—its namesake. Referred to as...
Save Place
220 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
Originally the Union National Bank Building—built in 1911—the 12-floor landmark in downtown Houston debuted as Hotel Icon in 2004 after a $35 million makeover. The historic structure beautifully maintains its neoclassical architecture with period...
Save Place
800 Sorella Ct, Houston, TX 77024, USA
An anchor in CityCentre (the 37-acre, mixed-use development unveiled in west Houston in 2009), Hotel Sorella has an intimate, boutique feel with graphic interior touches and contemporary furnishings. Guest rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows,...
Save Place
5701 Main St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
After 80 some odd years as one of Houston’s most lauded and refined hotels, the historic Warwick Hotel went from Bach to rock, when new owners gave it a slick makeover and renamed it Hotel ZaZa in 2007. A bold beacon in the Museum District, the...
Save Place
111 N Post Oak Ln, Houston, TX 77024, USA
Set on 18 literally green acres, this amenity-rich hotel feels like a secluded retreat among the towering pines, sprawling oaks, and manicured grounds—despite its proximity to the bustling Loop 610 and the Galleria. It affords so much peace...
Save Place
701 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
Houston’s first boutique hotel, the Lancaster is also the oldest continually operating hotel in town. Built in 1926 by Sicilian-born Houston investor Michele DeGeorge, it’s now owned by Texas-based hoteliers Matthew Newton, Jay Shinn,...
Save Place
1600 W Loop S, Houston, TX 77027, USA
What we love: A true five-star stay in the heart of a booming city
The Highlights:
- Diverse on-site dining options
- Spacious rooms with thoughtful details like sink-side ring holders
- The best hotel spa in town
The Review:
Thank...
The Highlights:
- Diverse on-site dining options
- Spacious rooms with thoughtful details like sink-side ring holders
- The best hotel spa in town
The Review:
Thank...
Save Place
1117 Prairie St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
It may be one of the oldest running hotel in the city, but the Sam Houston has a luxury boutique vibe that defies its age. The historic downtown treasure opened in 1924 and closed in 1973, then reopened in 2002 as the Alden Houston and earned a...
Save Place
1919 Briar Oaks Ln, Houston, TX 77027, USA
First opened as the Remington Hotel in the Post Oak business park in 1982, this 12-floor Galleria-area property became the St. Regis in 2000. And it’s everything you’d expect from the St. Regis—“a place where exception is...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25