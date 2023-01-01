Travel Guides
Telluride
British Virgin Islands
Charleston
Tanzania
California
New York City
Lisbon
Mexico City
See All
Inspiration
AFAR Advisor
Art + Culture
Beaches
Cities We Love
Cruise
Destination Spotlight
Epic Trips
Family Travel
Food + Drink
Health + Wellness
Holiday Travel
In the Magazine
LGBTQ Travel
Longreads
Outdoor Adventure
Road Trips
Travel for Good
Weekend Getaways
Where to Go Next
Tips + News
Air Travel News
Business Travel
COVID + Travel
Cruise News
Expat Life
The Future of Travel
Loyalty + Rewards
Packing Tips + Gear
Trains
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Trending Travel News
Visas + Passports
Hotels
Journeys
Subscribe
Subscribe to AFAR Magazine
Give a Gift
Renew Magazine
Magazine Customer Service
Menu
Travel Guides
Telluride
British Virgin Islands
Charleston
Tanzania
California
New York City
Lisbon
Mexico City
See All
Inspiration
AFAR Advisor
Art + Culture
Beaches
Cities We Love
Cruise
Destination Spotlight
Epic Trips
Family Travel
Food + Drink
Health + Wellness
Holiday Travel
In the Magazine
LGBTQ Travel
Longreads
Outdoor Adventure
Road Trips
Travel for Good
Weekend Getaways
Where to Go Next
Tips + News
Air Travel News
Business Travel
COVID + Travel
Cruise News
Expat Life
The Future of Travel
Loyalty + Rewards
Packing Tips + Gear
Trains
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Trending Travel News
Visas + Passports
Hotels
Journeys
Subscribe
Subscribe to AFAR Magazine
Give a Gift
Renew Magazine
Magazine Customer Service
AFAR Podcasts
Copy
Link copied
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Print
LinkedIn
Email
Interactive
Unpacked
The world is complicated. Being an ethical traveler doesn’t have to be.
Listen Now
Travel Tales
We believe that travel has power: to connect us across borders and boundaries; to challenge and change us; and to offer us a new perspective, even in the places we call home.
Listen Now