The 15 Best Hotels in Rome

Rome’s hotel scene is better than ever. Like the city itself, Rome’s hotels are dynamic and diverse, ranging from historic grand dames to stylish accommodations with contemporary interiors. The best of them not only provide a place to sleep after a long day of sightseeing but also draw you into the community and make you feel at home. Some have a bar or restaurant that’s popular among Romans, while others showcase the work of local artists or have a friendly staff happy to share insider tips with you. As part of our Hotels We Love series, we’ve selected 15 of our favorite hotels in the Eternal City—read on for our picks, in no particular order.

1. The Rome Edition

A guest room at the Edition Rome Courtesy of Nikolas Koenig/Edition Rome

Neighborhood: Centro Storico/Barberini

Centro Storico/Barberini Why We Love It: A stylish retreat in historic Via Veneto



Opened in June 2023, the new Rome Edition is a neighborhood game changer, finally bringing a bit of hip swerve back to the edge of historic Via Veneto. Created by nightlife impresario-turned-hotelier Ian Schrager, the hotel offers the lifestyle brand’s characteristic blend of high-design rooms and social spaces. The 93 guest rooms and suites are the definition of quiet luxury, with neutral colors and artisan touches like leather door handles. The sultry Punch Bowl is a new cocktail spot for both Romans and visitors; at the leafy garden restaurant Anima, acclaimed Rome-based chef Paola Colucci serves modern Italian Mediterranean fare. Another plus: the private rooftop with a plunge pool. From $620

2. Hotel Eden, Dorchester Collection

The bedroom of the Bellavista Penthouse Suite at the Hotel Eden Courtesy of Hotel Eden, Dorchester Collection

Neighborhood: Centro Storico/Via Veneto

Centro Storico/Via Veneto Why We Love It: A private-feeling retreat with dolce vita flair



Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini used to frequent this historic hotel a few blocks from the Spanish Steps for its glamour and picturesque setting on the centro storico’s Pincian Hill. Following a multimillion-euro renovation by the Dorchester Collection, the rooms and suites are filled with contemporary creature comforts while hewing to a classic style, with plush beds and opulent marble bathrooms. The rooftop—home to the casual il Giardino restaurant and the Michelin-starred La Terrazza—has a modern, airy feel, and postcard-worthy views of the city. From $1,200

3. Hassler Roma

The seventh-floor terrace of the Hassler Roma Courtesy of Hassler Roma

Neighborhood: Centro Storico/Piazza di Spagna

Centro Storico/Piazza di Spagna Why We Love It: Old World glamour meets impeccable service



Opened in 1893 just above the Spanish Steps, Hassler Roma is an iconic luxury hotel with enduring local roots (the ownership and management remain in private hands, with the same family owners for 130 years). The Hassler’s top-notch service and proclivity for secrecy have also made it a repeat destination for royals and celebrities. It also helps that the suites and restaurant offer uninterrupted views of Rome and Vatican City.

The hotel’s formal service and decor hark back to the last days of the Grand Tour when European and American elite converged on Rome for its cultural—and couture—offerings, a tradition that still thrives here. The Hassler exudes Old World charm in each of its 87 rooms and suites, whether you opt for one of its turn-of-the-century-style suites (think Murano glass chandeliers, gilded furniture, and lavish marbles) or more contemporary accommodations (rich woods, design-piece furniture, and the occasional antique). From $1,220

4. Six Senses Rome

The Notos rooftop at the Six Senses Rome Courtesy of Six Senses Rome

Neighborhood: Centro Storico/Piazza Venezia

Centro Storico/Piazza Venezia Why We Love It: A central location and an incredible spa



The new Six Senses Rome is an urban oasis that leans into sustainability, cultural heritage, and contemporary art and design. Set in the historic Palazzo Salviati Cesi Mellini along the southern end of Via del Corso, the hotel is located steps from Piazza Venezia. The well-being program is light years ahead of any other hotel in the city, with its bi-level spa featuring three plunge pools that are a call back to Ancient Rome’s sprawling bath centers.

The classic architecture of the palazzo is juxtaposed with Spanish architect Patricia Urquiola’s contemporary-feeling interiors. The 96 guest rooms are clad in travertine, warm woods, and artwork from contemporary Italian sculptors, painters, and photographers. The expansive rooftop bar, Notos, pairs botanical-themed cocktails with views of Chiesa di San Marcello, a baroque church next door; the recent restoration of its facade was funded by Six Senses Rome. From $910

5. Bulgari Hotel Roma

A Junior Suite at the Bulgari Hotel Roma Courtesy of Bulgari Hotel Roma

Neighborhood: Centro Storico/Campo Marzio

Neighborhood: Centro Storico/Campo Marzio
Why We Love It: An architectural gem reborn as a luxury hotel

Thanks to Bulgari Hotels’ four-year restoration of a historic building in the heart of the centro storico, the new Bulgari Hotel Roma is an architectural landmark you can sleep in. Opened in June 2023 within Piazza Augusto Imperatore, the hotel resides in a former social security office—one of many 1930s public administrative buildings designed by notable rationalist architects. Resplendent marbles—a nod to the marbles that line the floors of the Pantheon nearby—flank every doorway, floor, and wall, and an ancient statue of Augustus Caesar from the famed private Torlonia Collection greets visitors at the hotel’s entrance.

The hotel has a team of 400 staff, which averages out to four dedicated people for each of the 114 rooms and suites. Accommodations are styled in light tones and a contemporary design by ACPV architects Antonio Citterio and Patricia Viel. The 16,000-square-foot spa is a modern vision of ancient Roman baths, while the enormous rooftop terrace is an ideal spot for watching the sun set over the city. Celebrated Abruzzo-born chef Niko Romito’s culinary talents are on full display at fine dining restaurant Il Ristorante Niko Romito with such dishes as potato ravioli with octopus and milk-fed Milanese-style veal. For bubbles off a Dom Perignon trolley, head for the Champagne Bar, and for a casual meal of such well-executed Roman classics as cacio e pepe or carbonara, snag a table at Il Caffè. From $1,520

6. J.K. Place Roma

Part of the lobby of J.K. Place Roma Courtesy of J.K. Place Roma

Neighborhood: Centro Storico/Campo Marzio

Centro Storico/Campo Marzio Why We Love It: Down-to-earth luxury



Located in Rome’s centro storico amid centuries-old boutiques and shops, J.K. Place Roma offers a down-to-earth approach to luxury that characterizes the other J.K. Place hotels in Capri, Paris, and Milan. Florentine architect and designer Michele Bonan imbued the hotel with a residential feeling, thanks to its eclectic collection of contemporary paintings and sculptures and hand-selected contemporary furnishings. J.K. Cafe, with its chic living room-inspired setting, is a favorite cocktail spot for Rome’s bon ton. (Try the Silver Shimmers, a mix of lavender, lemon, violet, and Beefeater gin.) The 27 guest rooms are sanctuaries of canopied beds, sculptures, and bathrooms decked out in Italian marble. From $850

7. Portrait Roma

The Portrait Roma in the city’s centro storico. Courtesy of Portrait Roma

Neighborhood: Centro Storico/Piazza di Spagna

Centro Storico/Piazza di Spagna Why We Love It: An understated retreat with fashion house cred



Portrait Roma’s approach to hospitality centers on discretion. Tucked behind an unassuming facade on a side street off fashion thoroughfare Via dei Condotti, the 14-suite boutique hotel was designed to offer exclusivity, superb Italian craftsmanship, and personalized service. (Each suite comes with a “Lifestyle Manager,” who is on hand 24/7.)

Part of the Lungarno Collection of luxury hotels from the Ferragamo family, Portrait Roma is imbued with artisanal craftsmanship. Suites are designed in a contemporary-meets-classic style. Rooms pay homage to Ferragamo’s craftsmanship heritage with leather fittings and custom furniture and are filled with original artwork and Ferragamo-themed art tomes. The rooftop terrace faces the historic center and, weather permitting, offers breakfast and a light lunch service as well as a cocktail-hour honor bar with whiskeys and champagnes. From $900

8. Hotel Vilòn and Palazzo Vilòn

The Hotel Vilòn in Rome Photo by Mattia Aquila/Vilòn

Neighborhood: Centro Storico/Campo Marzio

Centro Storico/Campo Marzio Why We Love It: An intimate retreat with a bold design



This hidden gem on a quiet street near the Spanish Steps is housed in a 16th-century building annexed to the city’s opulent Palazzo Borghese. Hotel Vilòn features a bold, cinematic look by noted Roman set designer Paolo Bonfini. All 18 guest rooms are staged with dramatic lighting, and feature botanical prints, jewel-toned curtains, and marble-clad bathrooms; some have terraces that look onto Palazzo Borghese’s tranquil gardens. For even more of a theatrical flair, check into Palazzo Vilòn, the hotel’s lavish private apartment. With its frescoed ceilings, ornate moldings and gilding, and rococo furnishings, Palazzo Vilon sprawls for more than 10,000 square feet over three floors. From $900

9. Hotel de la Ville and Rocco Forte House

A Junior Suite bedroom at Hotel de la Ville in Rome Courtesy of Hotel de la Ville

Neighborhood: Centro Storico/Piazza di Spagna

Centro Storico/Piazza di Spagna Why We Love It: A low-key retreat with a highbrow clientele



With a dedicated following among fashionistas and rock stars in search of a discreet bolthole, Hotel de la Ville, which is part of the family-run Rocco Forte Hotels, sits on a surprisingly quiet spot along Via Sistina atop the busy Spanish Steps. The rooftop bar Cielo has unrivaled views of the city, while local insiders love Julep, the tiny vermouth bar.

The 43,000-square-foot Irene Forte Spa, created by the daughter of British Italian hotel scion and de la Ville owner Sir Rocco Forte, is stocked with her eponymous brand of all-natural ingredients grown on the family’s Sicilian resort. The 104 guest rooms were decorated by Forte’s sister Olga Polizzi in dark hues with sumptuous patterned fabrics. For something even more private feeling, down the steps in Piazza di Spagna is Rocco Forte House, composed of five contemporary-feeling luxury private apartments that operate more like residences but remain steeped in Rocco Forte culture and service. From $1,200

10. St. Regis Rome

A King Superior guest room at the St. Regis in Rome Courtesy of St. Regis Rome

Neighborhood: Centro Storico/Piazza Venezia

Centro Storico/Piazza Venezia Why We Love It: A grand dame with contemporary flourishes



A grand dame hotel on the crest of the Quirinal Hill, an area lined with shops, businesses, and governmental buildings, St. Regis Rome has remained a beacon of luxury since storied Swiss hotelier Cèsar Ritz opened it in 1894. While the current trend in the city is peak boutique, the St. Regis is palatial and uncompromisingly opulent.

A marble-clad lobby and lounge, a restored turn-of-the-century bar, and a ground-level art gallery representing contemporary artists blend together Old and New World vibes. The 161 renovated guest rooms are also a mashup of classic and contemporary styles, with their powder blue and terra-cotta hues, hand-engraved mirrors, Murano chandeliers, and modern artwork. From $830

11. Donna Camilla Savelli

Donna Camilla Savelli in Rome. Courtesy of Donna Camilla Savelli

Neighborhood: Trastevere

Neighborhood: Trastevere
Why We Love It: A baroque bolthole in bustling Trastevere

Donna Camilla Savelli is a secluded 16th-century-era monastery in the hub of Trastevere. Once you enter it, the charming chaos of the neighborhood seemingly melts away, thanks to the building’s 17th-century Roman baroque architecture made with thick brick walls. The hotel turns back the clocks and whisks guests away to a bygone era in each of its 78 rooms, which retain original decorative elements including frescoed ceilings and period furniture. In every way possible, interiors also bring the property’s monastic past to a pampered present with welcoming beddings and other modern-day amenities. From $250

12. Palazzo Manfredi

A restaurant with a view Courtesy of Palazzo Manfredi

Neighborhood: Colosseum

Colosseum Why We Love It: Front-row seats to the Colosseum



If you dream of waking up to views of the Colosseum, look no further than Palazzo Manfredi. Most of the 28 guest rooms in this intimate five-star boutique hotel in Count Manfredi’s palazzo feature floor-to-ceiling glass windows—even in the showers—that face Ancient Rome’s most infamous arena. The ground-level Court cocktail bar looks into archaeological site ludus magnus, the gladiator training area, while serving the crafty concoctions of Matteo Zed, a Rome-born bartender known as one of the leading amaro experts in the world. The best sunset views of the ruins are available at the one Michelin-starred rooftop restaurant, Aroma, which serves a tasting menu featuring such dishes as handmade tagliolini and pumpkin. From $440

13. Hotel Locarno

Courtesy of Hotel Locarno

Neighborhood: Centro Storico/Piazza del Popolo

Neighborhood: Centro Storico/Piazza del Popolo
Why We Love It: A full immersion into Rome's art deco past

With a design that feels like an art deco fever dream, it’s no wonder why Wes Anderson counts this independently run boutique hotel just off Piazza del Popolo as one of his favorites. Locarno’s 44 guest rooms are filled with antique furniture, damask wallpaper, and ornate chandeliers that lend it a yesteryear vibe.

Originally opened in 1925, Locarno changed hands in the ’60s and expanded in the ’80s, but it is still full of original architectural details and antiques from the 1920s. Anselmo Ballester—the Roman artist behind many classic film posters—created a poster for the hotel that hangs in the lobby near an antique Steinway, and a small hallway displays artifacts like the hotel’s original teacups and black-and-white photos of movie stars who have stayed here. From $500

14. Anantara Palazzo Naiadi

The living room of Anantara Palazzo Naiadi’s presidential suite Courtesy of Anantara Palazzo Naiadi

Neighborhood: Centro Storico/Piazza Venezia

Centro Storico/Piazza Venezia Why We Love It: Large rooms and a rooftop with impressive centro storico views



Set in an enviable location within the centro storico, Anantara Palazzo Naidi’s 232 guest rooms and suites feel like mini palaces, with their enormous beds, neutral-toned decor, and in some cases, personal whirlpools. Accommodations at the front of the hotel face Piazza della Repubblica’s crescent-shaped colonnades, a fountain of bathing nymphs (naiads), and Baths of Diocletian.

Ancient Rome’s thermal spa healing traditions, along with Ayurvedic rituals and Asian treatments, come together at Anantara’s signature spa, while executive chef Heros de Agostinis curates the menu at fine dining restaurant Ineo. La Fontana, located on the first level, is a piazza-facing dining hall, while the open-air rooftop is home to Seen restaurant, which focuses on Japanese Brazilian cuisine. The hotel collaborated with Casa Manfredi, Rome’s best pastry shop, for a ground-level outpost that stocks mont blancs and jolies (Chantilly cream–filled macarons). From $640

15. Hotel de’ Ricci

A guest room at Hotel de’ Ricci in Rome Courtesy of Andrea Getuli/Small Luxury Hotels

Neighborhood: Centro Storico/Piazza Farnese

Centro Storico/Piazza Farnese Why We Love It: An intimate boutique hotel with a wine focus



Romans might call the Hotel de’ Ricci a chicca—a rare gem of a spot. This eight-room boutique hotel around the corner from the tranquil Piazza Farnese was designed for wine and design lovers. (During your stay, expect to bump into some of the most interesting wine makers in Europe.) Owner Lorenzo Lisi curated each room with midcentury-inspired furniture, including original vintage pieces, and hand-painted murals by contemporary artist Andrea Ferolla, creating the feel of a private Roman home. Each room has a wine fridge with personalized guest preferences by Ricci’s general manager, who is also a trained sommelier.

The Ferolla-designed Charade Bar has nightly aperitivi and wine tastings. Note that Lisi is also the owner of Rome’s beloved fish restaurant PierLuigi and has bragging rights to one of the best-stocked wine caves in the city, with close to 1,500 labels. From $430

This article was originally published in 2022 and most recently updated on October 26, 2023.