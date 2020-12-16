Where are you going?
The Best Hotels in San Diego

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Southern California's surf-centric city offers beautiful beaches and big-city attractions, from seriously good restaurants, breweries, and boutiques to several top hotels. Historic properties in Old Town, the Gaslamp Quarter, and Coronado continue to offer lodging in the grand style, with proximity to everything classically San Diego, while coastal options feature beachfront cottages, tiki themes, and the sound of the breeze from your bed.
Andaz San Diego

600 F St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
At first glance, the lobby is the place to be at this boutique hotel in the Gaslamp Quarter. At check-in guests are offered a selection of local wine and beer—and again during happy hour. Under soaring ceilings supported by leather-wrapped...
Fairmont Grand Del Mar

5300 Grand Del Mar Ct, San Diego, CA 92130, USA
If Southern California had ever been annexed by La Serenissima Repubblica di Venezia, the Fairmont Grand Del Mar would be the governor’s palace—all marble columns, gold-leafed staircases, and hand-stenciled ceilings. Even the 400-acre grounds,...
Hotel del Coronado

1500 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118, USA
The Coronado Bridge links San Diego to Coronado Island—and the present to the past. In the span of just 2.12 miles, you’ll travel from the digital age to a century when “electrified” hotels were practically unheard of. When the Hotel Del Coronado...
Hotel Indigo

509 Ninth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Located in the Gaslamp Quarter, the recently constructed Hotel Indigo San Diego toes the line between hip and historic. The eco-chic boutique property prides itself on achieving LEED certification and boasts such unique features as a...
Hotel Palomar

1047 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Like San Diego, Hotel Palomar mixes beach and city influences seamlessly. The boutique property’s central location in the Gaslamp Quarter and SoCal-inspired design concept are an ideal combination. Accommodations are outfitted with custom...
Hotel Solamar

435 Sixth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Hotel Solamar is all about providing warm SoCal hospitality. Mingle in the lobby during the daily happy hour, and rent a free designer bike for beachside cruising. You can even turn your room into your ideal retreat, thanks to an eight-option...
L’Auberge Del Mar

1540 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA 92014, USA
Why we love it:A laidback but luxurious coastal retreat set in one of Southern California’s loveliest villages

The Highlights:
- Comfortable, light-filled rooms with private balconies
- Outdoor dining with ocean views
- A beautiful beach just a short...
Moxy San Diego Downtown

831 Sixth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Why we love it: A millennial-minded stay that looks great on Instagram

The Highlights:
- An affordable hotel in a prime location
- Playful but comfy design
- Fun spaces to meet fellow travelers

The Review:
The first California property from...
Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa

Park Hyatt Aviara Resort Golf Club & Spa, 7100 Aviara Resort Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011, USA
From the moment you step inside Carlsbad’s Park Hyatt Aviara, you feel like you’re on a retreat. A quiet soundtrack and the hotel’s signature jasmine scent permeate the airy lobby. And between the hotel and the ocean sits a...
Pendry San Diego

550 J St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Why we love it: A sophisticated stay that you never have to leave

The Highlights:
- Spacious, beautifully designed rooms
- Six different restaurants and bars that even locals love
- A rooftop pool for soaking up the San Diego sun

The Review:
The...
Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

5921 Valencia Cir, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067, USA
Spanish colonial fountains. Roaring outdoor fireplaces. Brightly colored bougainvillea vines and hibiscus flowers. Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, Southern California’s only Relais & Châteaux, is spread over 45 hilly acres of...
The Bristol Hotel

1055 1st Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
The Bristol Hotel is a modern boutique property located near the Gaslamp Quarter. A member of the Green Lodging Program, the hotel is one of seven in San Diego to have a Green Eco-Leaf Rating. From energy-efficient technology to eco-friendly...
The Lodge at Torrey Pines

Possibly the last thing you expect when you pull up to this seaside California craftsman-style resort is a doorman in a kilt. But no sooner do you step into the lobby and stare out the lodge’s huge, wood-framed windows than you understand...
The US Grant

326 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Founded more than a century ago, the US Grant gracefully mixes its historic legacy with contemporary touches. Ulysses Grant Jr., the son of President Ulysses Grant, began construction on the property at the turn of the 20th century. A time capsule...
Tower23 Hotel

723 Felspar St, San Diego, CA 92109, USA
Just steps from Pacific Beach Park, Tower23 Hotel has embraced its stunning location to the fullest. Modern rooms and suites reflect inspiration from their natural surroundings. A palette of muted colors translates into a tranquil atmosphere,...
