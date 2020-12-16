The Best Hotels in Madrid
Spain’s capital offers the best of food, art, architecture, and nightlife. For the best address in town, book a stay at AC Palacio del Retiro, set on the Parque del Retiro. For Old World splendor and a star-studded past, check in to the Gran Meliá Fénix. Foodies will want to score a room at Hotel Hesperia Madrid, home to one of Spain’s top restaurants, while design lovers will appreciate the details—old and new—at Urso Hotel & Spa in the hip Salesas neighborhood.
Calle de Alfonso XII, 14, 28014 Madrid, Spain
If offered any location in the city, many a Madrileño would probably choose to live on the Parque del Retiro, a 350-acre park—once reserved for the royal family—that’s now the heart of the Spanish capital. A century ago, the aristocrats who built...
Calle de Zurbano, 36, 28010 Madrid, Spain
If it’s paparazzi and scenesters you’re seeking, look elsewhere. This 19th-century ducal palace has seen its fair share of rich and famous faces over its years first as the Duke of Santo Mauro’s residence, then as the Canadian embassy, and now as...
Calle de Hermosilla, 2, 28001 Madrid, Spain
The Beatles stayed here. Cary Grant stayed here. The Spanish royal family has even stayed here, in their own home city. Can there be any better endorsement?
A grande dame in a city known for drama and extravagance, the Gran Meliá Fénix is exactly...
Plaza de la Independencia, 3, 28001 Madrid, Spain
From its perch overlooking the iconic 18th-century Puerta de Alcalá, at the northwest corner of the verdant Parque del Retiro, the Hospes Madrid appears to be a traditional institution of the Spanish capital. Built for a widowed duchess in the...
Paseo de la Castellana, 57, 28046 Madrid, Spain
Spain takes its food seriously. After all, it’s the country that gave birth to El Bulli and, as of 2015, has 169 Michelin-starred restaurants (11 in Madrid alone). So it comes as no surprise that a top hotel on a main boulevard in the capital...
Calle de Claudio Coello, 67, 28001 Madrid, Spain
The Hotel Único isn’t fooling around. For all the pops of color and geometric modern sculptures scattered throughout, the cutting-edge technology in rooms, extensive book and DVD library, and whimsical cocktails and creative takes on Spanish...
Calle de Atocha, 113, 28012 Madrid, Spain
For all that Spain prides itself on its art and design, it’s rare for the emphasis to be on anything that’s not, well, Spanish. Enter the Hotel Urban, a trendy favorite of the international (and local, for that matter) jet-set crew. The space...
Calle del Barquillo, 21, 28004 Madrid, Spain
With its 19th-century palacio exterior—complete with an original bookseller’s facade next door—and British Colonial–inspired navy-and-white interiors by acclaimed designer Lázaro Rosa-Violán, the Only You Hotel & Lounge hardly seems like the...
Calle Marqués de Valdeiglesias, 1, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Lobbies are for amateurs. Let the unimaginative chain stays and the lemmings of the luxury hotel industry have their check-in desks, their cavernous foyers, their impersonal seating areas awkwardly arranged throughout the front rooms. The...
Calle de Mejía Lequerica, 8, 28004 Madrid, Spain
It’s not that newer is necessarily better—Antonio Obrador, the hotelier and designer of famously luxurious retreats like Mallorca’s Cap Rocat, would hardly choose a neoclassical, turn-of-the-century palacio for his latest project, were that the...
