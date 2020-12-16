The Best Hotels in Buenos Aires
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Argentina’s capital is full of style and personality. Whether you’re looking for over-the-top opulence, Belle Epoque sophistication, hipster chic, or something budget-friendly, this diverse city delivers with a hotel for every traveler.
Save Place
Montevideo 1647, C1021AAA CABA, Argentina
When it opened in 2010 following an extensive three-year renovation, the Algodon, set in a 1912 French neoclassical townhouse surrounded by the posh Belle Epoque mansions of Buenos Aires’ Recoleta district,quickly became the city’s most exclusive...
Save Place
Av. Alvear 1891, C1129 CABA, Argentina
The Alvear Palace is a Buenos Aires landmark. Dreamed up by businessman and socialite Dr. Rafael de Miero, who wanted to bring back 1920s Paris grandeur to his hometown, the hotel was erected in 1932 on the corner of Avenida Alvear andAyacucho...
Save Place
Martha Salotti 445, C1107 CMB, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The historic El Porteño building, a onetime grain warehouse made of imported Manchester bricks, was slated for demolition in 1998 before a local cultural preservation group stepped in. Soon after, Argentine fashion designer Alan Faena...
Save Place
C, Posadas 1086, C1011 ABB, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires, which opened in 1992, is really two hotels in one. The more historic of the two is the three-story, Belle Epoque mansion, built in 1920 as a wedding gift from Félix de Álzaga Unzué, a member of a prominent...
Save Place
Honduras 5860, C1414 CABA, Argentina
This small, chic hotel came into being after an Argentine PR director and her English record producer husband couldn’t find the perfect place for their visiting guests to stay during their Buenos Aires wedding. They needed a place with a bar, a...
Save Place
Chile 1507, C1110 CABA, Argentina
Budget hotels in Buenos Aires tend toward down and dirty hostel dorms or bare-bones modern hotels that have seen better days. Bonito, a handful of unusually shaped rooms on the third floor of a four-story 1914 building located in Montserrat near...
Save Place
Maipú 907, C1006ACM CABA, Argentina
In the bustling Microcentro, not far from tony Recoleta, this funky (but not too funky) contemporary hotel breaks away from the neighborhood’s more bland chain hotels that are generally higher priced. The art deco–style Hotel Pulitzer, part of a...
Save Place
Rodríguez Peña 1967, C1021ABO CABA, Argentina
Guests of the 11-room Hub Porteño in Recoleta don’t just reserve a room here, they are setting up their experience of the city. The hotel staff are intent on making sure, for example, that a guest understands the polo match they've...
Save Place
Buenos Aires Ciudad Autonoma de Buenos Aires AR, Av. Alvear 1661, C1014 AAD, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The Palacio Duhau Park Hyatt is a true palace. Built by an English Argentine railway executive, this Tudor Revival mansion dates to the late 1800s. The Duhau family, which bought the property in the 1920s, added an additional neoclassical building...
Save Place
Av. Callao 1823, C1024AAE CABA, Argentina
Only a couple of blocks from La Recoleta cemetery on leafy avenidas Callao between Quintana and Alvear, the Casa Sur Art Hotel is ideally located for any boutique hotel in Buenos Aires. Location is only part of the charm. Casa Sur doesn’t try to...
Save Place
Don Anselmo Aieta 1069, C1103AAA CABA, Argentina
Tango is as essential to Buenos Aires as pizza is to Naples, so the Anselmo Hotel is a perfect fit for the city, with its location in the heart of the San Telmo neighborhood—known for spontaneous street dancing—in a 1906 mansion once...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25