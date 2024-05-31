AFAR Senior Deputy Editor Jennifer Flowers in Homer, Alaska

Jennifer Flowers

Senior Deputy Editor

Jennifer Flowers is an award-winning journalist and the senior deputy editor of Afar, where she oversees hotels and hospitality coverage. She has close to 20 years of experience in magazines, daily newspapers, and digital-first media companies. Before joining AFAR, she was at Travel + Leisure magazine as the hotels and food editor and travel news editor. Her essay writing has been recognized by the North American Travel Journalists Association, and her bylines have appeared in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Conde Nast Traveler, Bloomberg Businessweek, and the Seattle Times.

Jenn was born as a U.S. citizen abroad in Southeast Asia, with family ties to Hawai‘i and Washington State. Thanks to her dad’s hotelier career, she’s called several hotels home, including New York City’s iconic Plaza Hotel. She has a master of science in journalism from Northwestern University and an undergraduate degree in art history and studio art from Santa Clara University, which led her to a life-changing year of study in Italy. Her itinerant childhood and early career experiences—including as a research assistant to the Hong Kong–based China Exploration and Research Society and an intern for the Associated Press in Rome—called her to a career in travel journalism. Her work led her to her deep love for the African continent, where she’s passionate about everything from arts and music to conservation in the world’s last remaining wild places. When she’s not exploring the world, Jenn splits her time between New York City and Seattle. Her definition of luxury ranges from a palatial riad in Morocco to a gauze tent beneath a million stars in Botswana.

You can reach Jennifer at jennifer@afar.com.

