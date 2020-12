Genoa may get overlooked for more famous Italian cities such as Venice, Rome, and Florence, but it's a hidden gem for those in the know. The art deco icon, Meliá Génova, makes for a great base for exploration or for a touch of nostalgia book a stay at the Excelsior Palace, home to Italy’s first casino. For a truly grand Italian seaside experience, a classic Ligurian villa overlooking the waters of the Riviera di Levante.