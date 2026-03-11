In Asheville, the Blue Ridge Mountains are calling—along with bluegrass music and live music, a food scene with some of North Carolina’s most exciting restaurants, more craft beer than you’ll know what to do with, and a thriving homegrown art scene. Despite its growing popularity, the mountain town has held onto its local flavor, making it an ideal place to experience the crossroads of Appalachia and the American South—and a place where a distinctive hotel scene has taken shape. Asheville is a year-round destination, whether you’re chasing peak fall colors, escaping the summer heat on the French Broad River, or heading out for a day on the trails.

Hurricane Helene hit hard in September 2024, but Asheville’s recovery has been remarkable. In August 2025, Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins hosted the inaugural Rise: A Fly Fishing Festival, bringing anglers and visitors back to the French Broad River while supporting local recovery efforts. “This is the Asheville Revival,” says Wrong Way co-owner Shelton Steele. The River Arts District is alive again, with working studios lining Foundry Street and Marquee—a 50,000-square-foot converted warehouse venue—which celebrated its grand reopening in September 2025.

Many travelers come to Asheville for that balance of energy and escape: days spent outdoors or exploring the city, followed by evenings in the mountains. “We find that the best getaways balance solitude with access,” says Amy Cavanaugh, co-owner of Firelight at Shope Creek, tucked into the forest a 15-minute drive from downtown. “We designed Firelight for people who want to explore Asheville, then come home to their own private hot tub and fireplace at night.”

As part of our Hotels We Love series, we’ve selected the 13 hotels that capture the city’s spirit. From historic downtown landmarks to secluded forest retreats, these are the best places to stay in Asheville right now.

Blind Tiger Asheville

The guest rooms at the Blind Tiger Asheville all feature unique designs. Courtesy of the Blind Tiger

Neighborhood: Chestnut Hill Historic District



Why we love it: Individually designed rooms in a former residence dating to 1889



Rates: From $130 Book Now

Located in a quiet neighborhood yet close to the city’s energy, Blind Tiger Asheville seems less like a hotel and more like the home of a stylish, well-traveled friend. Set in a restored 1889 residence, this self-check-in retreat blends vintage charm with modern comforts. The 14 thoughtfully designed rooms and suites—ranging from an airy artist’s loft to a cozy two-room cabin—are decorated with antique furnishings, curated curiosities, and inviting touches like fireplaces, jetted tubs, or kitchenettes.

Mornings start with a complimentary light breakfast, while an open pantry stocked with locally sourced snacks and espresso keeps guests fortified throughout the day. Picnic blankets and baskets are also on hand for impromptu Asheville adventures. For ideas on what to do in the city, ask the hotel’s plugged-in hosts to direct you to everything from buzzy restaurants to hidden art spots.

Elevation Lofts Hotel

Elevation Lofts in Asheville David Dietrich/Elevation Lofts

Neighborhood: Downtown



Why we love it: The feel of a residential loft with the amenities of a hotel



Loyalty program: World of Hyatt



Rates: From $390, two night minimum Book Now

Often overlooked in favor of larger hotels and trendy Airbnbs, Elevation Lofts delivers the best of both worlds: the feel of a light-filled downtown loft residence with the perks of a boutique hotel stay. Fully renovated in 2021, this modern hideaway offers six apartments—some with up to four bedrooms—where tall windows, exposed brick walls with contemporary artwork from Asheville’s Momentum Gallery, beamed ceilings, and industrial-chic details set the scene. Unit 302 is the most coveted room, with a large roll-in shower, a mezzanine level, and an expansive living area.

With fully equipped kitchens, guests can stock up on local provisions or take a short stroll to Table, chef Jacob Sessoms’ Michelin-recommended, vegetable-forward restaurant. Best of all? The location puts visitors within easy reach of the city’s most noteworthy restaurants, breweries, and bars.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Asheville Downtown

Soprana Rooftop Cucina is the only Michelin-recommended restaurant inside an Embassy Suites. Courtesy of Embassy Suites by Hilton Asheville Downtown

Neighborhood: Downtown



Why we love it: The world’s only Embassy Suites with a Michelin-recommended restaurant



Loyalty program: Hilton Honors



Rates: From $163 Book Now

The Embassy Suites by Hilton Asheville Downtown holds a surprising distinction: It’s home to Soprana Rooftop Cucina, the only Michelin-recommended restaurant inside an Embassy Suites in the world. The Italian-inspired rooftop spot is worth a visit even if you’re not staying here; order the wedge salad, a Garden Spritz or Negroni made with local spirits, and the tartufo pizza topped with shaved North Carolina truffle, then finish your meal with gelato.

The hotel’s perks are still relatively rare in Asheville: an indoor pool, unobstructed mountain views, and quiet rooms despite the central location. Insider tip: Request room 701 for an especially quiet corner room on the top floor with a view. The complimentary made-to-order breakfast is standard Embassy Suites fare, but after a night exploring Asheville’s bars and restaurants, it’s a welcome start to the day.

Firelight at Shope Creek

Firelight at Shope Creek in Asheville, North Carolina Ryan Theede

Neighborhood: East Asheville



Why we love it: Scandinavian-mountain cabins with private hot tubs, Saturday scones and mimosas, and a rooster named Brownie



Rates: From $275 Book Now

Just 15–20 minutes from downtown Asheville, Firelight at Shope Creek sits on 22 forested acres that seem worlds away from the rest of the world. Owned by Shari Robins and Amy Cavanaugh, the property has seven two-person cabins plus the Hilltop Cabin, a larger modern-rustic retreat that sleeps four.

Each cabin comes with a private hot tub and original artwork by visiting artist Megan Parker. The Scandinavian mountain design favors clean lines and warm wood, with extras like a sauna, foraging tours, and partnerships with Asheville Wellness Tours; a spring-fed outdoor shower and creek-dip path are expected in spring 2026.

“As women building this from the ground up, we wanted Firelight to feel different,” says Robins. “Not pretentious or unapproachable, but grounded and real.” That ethos shows up in the details: complimentary Saturday scones with lemon curd, garden mimosas, and espresso drinks; gardens where guests can gather eggs or vegetables; and Brownie, the resident rooster who greets visitors like a friendly dog. Trails closed after Hurricane Helene have since reopened, offering even better views.

The Flat Iron Hotel

The Flat Iron Hotel was Asheville’s second skyscraper. Photo by Andy Frame / Andy Frame Photography

Neighborhood: Downtown



Why we love it: A historic building is now a charming boutique hotel



Rates: From $198 Book Now

In May 2024, Asheville’s second high-rise—built in the 1920s and once home to everything from a barbershop to a dance studio—was reborn as the Flat Iron Hotel, courtesy of the Charleston-based Indigo Road Hospitality Group. The 71-room boutique hotel preserves its historic charm with original terrazzo floors, a grand marble staircase, and rooms named after 1920s icons. A bright red 1939 Steinway piano greets guests in the lobby, while the rooftop bar has three patios with sweeping Asheville views; one has firepits, making it a prime spot for a sunset cocktail. Below ground, Red Ribbon, a hidden cocktail lounge, nods to Asheville’s spirited anti-Prohibitionists, who wore red ribbons as a symbol of defiance.

Downstairs, Luminosa blends modern Appalachia with Italian classics. Executive chef Graham House and chef de cuisine Sean McMullen source local ingredients to create wood-fired dishes that celebrate the region’s culinary heritage (their ethos earned them a Michelin Green Star and a Bib Gourmand in the Michelin Guide to the American South for 2025). The moodily lit dining room, with dark wood, leather banquettes, and brass fixtures, feels as inviting as the food, with the ever-present scent of firewood adding to the ambience.

The Foundry Hotel Asheville, Curio Collection by Hilton

Housed in a former steel foundry, the Foundry Hotel Asheville is a piece of living history. Courtesy of the Foundry Hotel Asheville, Curio Collection by Hilton

Neighborhood: Downtown



Why we love it: A well-located modern hotel in Asheville’s history-rich “Block” neighborhood



Loyalty program: Hilton Honors



Rates: From $270 Book Now

For nearly a century, a neighborhood called the Block, composed of Eagle and South Market streets, was the heart of a vibrant Black cultural and commercial district, anchored by the YMI Cultural Center—one of the nation’s oldest Black cultural centers. Although much of the Block was destroyed by urban renewal in the mid-20th century, the area has been revitalized as a hub for commerce, culture, and nightlife.

In 2018, the 87-room Foundry Hotel Asheville, Curio Collection by Hilton opened in this historic neighborhood inside a former steel foundry, which forged the steel used to build the Biltmore Estate. The boutique hotel consists of three old steel mill buildings and two new structures and maintains several original features, including a pulley elevator, exposed beams, steel-star fastenings, exposed brick, and industrial-style windows. While all rooms are inviting, the spacious King Corner Studio Suite, with its high ceilings and large industrial windows, is especially popular.

The Refinery, the hotel’s newest dining concept, offers breakfast and weekend brunch, with plans to launch a dinner service in the coming months. The menu is globally inspired with Southern touches throughout. Workshop Lounge offers a solid selection of seasonal old-fashioned cocktails and casual bites. The hotel is a short walk from Blue Spiral 1, a popular art gallery that showcases contemporary works by Asheville contemporary artists like Reuben Negrón.

Grand Bohemian Lodge Asheville, Autograph Collection

Kick back like a Vanderbilt at the Old World–style Grand Bohemian. Courtesy of Grand Bohemian Hotel Asheville

Neighborhood: Biltmore Village



Why we love it: A 19th-century hunting lodge in Biltmore Village near Vanderbilt’s Biltmore Estate



Loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy



Rates: From $275 Book Now

The Grand Bohemian evokes the charm of an Old World Bavarian hunting lodge, complete with antler chandeliers, opulent velvet and brocade accents, and a taxidermied wild boar named Fritz in the lobby. But while the public spaces lean moody and dramatic, the 104 guest rooms and suites offer a lighter, more inviting contrast with white bedding, tufted headboards, and large soaking tubs with shutters that open to the sleeping area. Art lovers will find rare original works throughout, along with a dedicated gallery showcasing local and international artists.

Despite its storybook Tudor-style facade, the hotel is a modern addition to Biltmore Village, built in 2009 and refreshed in 2017. Located in the heart of Biltmore Village and across from George W. Vanderbilt’s Gilded Age estate, it’s an easy base for exploring Asheville and the Great Smokies. After sustaining significant flood damage from Hurricane Helene in September 2024, the hotel reopened in spring 2025 following a full renovation, including a redesign of the lobby, guest rooms, and its renowned restaurant, Red Stag Grill, a game-driven steakhouse serving Appalachian cuisine.

The Inn and the Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate

For a casual stay on the grand Biltmore Estate, book a room at the Village Hotel. Courtesy of Biltmore Estate

Neighborhood: Biltmore Estate Grounds



Why we love it: A French château–like stay with 8,000 acres of grounds and a winery



Rates: The Inn from $315; the Village Hotel from $180 Book Now

George Vanderbilt arrived in Asheville in 1895 with a dream of creating a self-sustaining estate, and today, his 8,000-acre Biltmore Estate remains, with some eco-friendly updates—today, nine acres of solar panels offset 20 percent of the estate’s energy use. While overnight stays in the original mansion aren’t allowed, booking a room on the estate is an experience on its own, with exclusive access to the grounds long after day visitors have left.

The most luxurious choice is the Inn on Biltmore Estate, where dark wood furnishings, rich textiles, and plush beds channel Old World elegance. The Inn completed a top-to-bottom renovation in 2025, with a refreshed take on the classic European style that inspired George Vanderbilt’s vision for Biltmore House more than a century ago. Guests can unwind at the spa, sip wine from the estate’s vineyard, or take in views of the Blue Ridge Mountains from the heated outdoor pool before indulging in farm-to-table Southern classics in the white-linen dining room.

For a more relaxed (and budget-friendly) stay, the Village Hotel offers a relaxed, farmhouse-meets-cottage vibe, pet-friendly rooms, and access to the estate’s garden, winery, and trails. —Devorah Lev-Tov

Kimpton Hotel Arras

The Kimpton Hotel Arras is pure Asheville, with works by local artists decorating every inch of the hotel. Courtesy of Kimpton Hotel Arras

Neighborhood: Downtown



Why we love it: Art deco meets modern design in Asheville’s tallest building



Loyalty program: IHG One Rewards



Rates: From $196 Book Now

Kimpton Hotel Arras, the tallest building in Asheville, anchors downtown with its sleek, art deco–meets-modern design. Housed in a former 1960s bank, the boutique hotel blends local art, stylish furnishings, and impeccable service with a central Pack Square location. Expect morning coffee and tea service, in-room yoga mats, and loaner bikes that make exploring easy, while Urban Exhale Massage Spa can help you unwind afterward.

Arras helped redefine Asheville’s hotel scene and still stands out with its balance of history, design, and hospitality. Bargello serves Mediterranean-inspired dishes like house-made pasta and wood-fired pizzas, while District 42 is the spot for craft cocktails and shareable plates. Whether booking a guest room or suite, go for a mountain-view room to soak in the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains from above.

The Moxy Asheville

Wildwood Still offers meals with views at the Moxy Asheville. Courtesy of Moxy Asheville

Neighborhood: Downtown



Why we love it: An affordable, whimsical hotel in a convenient downtown location



Loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy



Rates: From $136 Book Now

Moxy Asheville debuted in September 2024 on Biltmore Avenue, bringing a stylish, more affordable stay to downtown. The 115 rooms are intentionally compact, encouraging guests to socialize in the hotel’s many shared spaces.

True to the brand’s playful spirit, check-in doubles as a bar serving cocktails, mocktails, and coffee. Communal areas include a massive video wall and a grab-and-go market for quick bites. The real draw is Wildwood Still, the rooftop bar and restaurant, where more than 150 whiskeys, craft cocktails, and Asian-inspired small plates pair with panoramic Blue Ridge views.

The Radical Asheville, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

The Radical’s interiors feature graffiti art, pattered curtains, and exposed brick walls. Courtesy of the Radical

Neighborhood: River Arts District



Why we love it: Showy, maximalist interiors celebrating urban creativity



Loyalty program: Hilton Honors



Rates: From $145 Book Now

The Radical embraces its past as a former warehouse in Asheville’s River Arts District, transforming industrial bones into a design-forward stay. The 70-room hotel is an adaptive reuse project by Suomi Design Works, with interiors crafted in collaboration with set designer Kris Moran (who worked on set for Wes Anderson’s The Royal Tenenbaums and Moonrise Kingdom films). Local Asheville artist Ian Wilkinson curated the hotel’s collection of more than 200 original works, bringing in muralists from near and far to create large-scale, immersive pieces throughout the hotel—including every guest room. It’s like sleeping inside an art exhibit, in the best possible way.

The Radical is a full-on social hub, home to Afterglow, an all-day café with house-made pastries; Golden Hour, a wood-fired restaurant; and the Roof, an open-air bar with panoramic views and a lively crowd. The hotel also puts visitors within easy reach of the local businesses of the River Arts District, home to more than 700 artists, collectives, and galleries. In less than five minutes, you can walk to Clayspace Co-Op, a collective of 13 local ceramics artists, or enjoy a perfect cocktail at Anoche, Asheville’s all-mezcal and tequila bar. This River Arts District guide is a helpful tool for navigating the scene.

The Restoration Asheville

Guests can browse the library at the Restoration Asheville. Courtesy of the Restoration Asheville

Neighborhood: Downtown



Why we love it: Mountain views, cocktail bars, and a bowling alley



Rates: From $239 Book Now

In 2023, one of Charleston’s favorite hip hotels opened its second location in downtown Asheville. The all-suite Restoration Asheville has 60 guest rooms ranging from 375 to 600 square feet, with perks including locally roasted coffee, late-night cookies, and an in-room Nosh Box with locally made snacks. The design, which celebrates Asheville’s history and eclectic architecture, includes hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, richly patterned textiles, and leather headboards.

Guests can enjoy coffee drinks and breakfast sandwiches at Rise, savor Lowcountry flavors at the Watch, and chill out at the library for a quiet escape—but guests rave about Draftsman, its underground bar/lounge with vintage games, cocktails, live music, and its own bowling alley. —Devorah Lev-Tov

Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins

Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins features A-frames. Courtesy of Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins

Neighborhood: West Asheville



Why we love it: Urban glamping with plenty of creature comforts



Rates: From $215 Book Now

Opened in 2022 by Shelton Steele and Joe Balcken, Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins is Asheville’s only outdoor-centered hotel—and there’s nothing else like it in the city. A cluster of 16 cozy A-frame cabins line the banks of the French Broad River, blending creature comforts with an easygoing, adventure-ready vibe. Inside, you’ll find a mini-fridge, a microwave, a sound machine, and a record player stocked with eclectic vinyl—plus a portable hammock for lounging wherever the mood strikes.

There’s enough nature here for you to feel it’s an escape, but it’s still walkable to the River Arts District and the greenway path along the river. Mornings are best spent sipping to-go drip coffee on the deck at sunrise or watching the mist roll off the water. It’s the perfect mix of unplugged relaxation and Asheville’s creative energy.

This article was originally published in March 2025. It was updated with new reporting in March 2026.