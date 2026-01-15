Tips + News

Overhead view of a tray of Texas barbecue, including brisket, chicken and sausage and sides of mac and cheese and greens
Air Travel News
Is Barbecue What First-Class Travelers Want? This Major U.S. Airline Thinks So
January 15, 2026 05:06 PM
Bailey Berg
Different foreign passports from many countries
Visas + Passports
The 2026 World’s Most Powerful Passport Rankings Are In. Where Does the U.S. Rank?
January 15, 2026 03:15 PM
Bailey Berg
Aerial view of the beach in Santa Monica with numerous beach goers both in the water and on the sand and office buildings and hotels in the background
Air Travel News
Forget LAX—This Regional Los Angeles Airport Is Getting Its First Regular Flights
January 14, 2026 06:04 PM
Chris Dong
Left: los angeles skyline view; right:
Trending News
Registration for the 2028 L.A. Olympics Opens January 14—Here’s How to Get Tickets and Plan Your Trip
January 13, 2026 03:17 PM
Meredith Heil Bock
Hue House food
Trending News
Taiwanese Street Food, a Vinyl Speakeasy, and Chinese Wellness—a Look Inside NYC’s New Asian Cultural Center
January 13, 2026 09:46 AM
Chris Dong
L-R: Atacama, Chile; Komodo Island, Indonesia; winter skiing in the Alps
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Where to Travel in 2026 Based on Your New Year’s Resolution
January 12, 2026 03:01 PM
Terry Ward
Young black woman with curly hair sitting in airport, tired, with red rolling suitcase
Travel Tips + Etiquette
We Tried These 5 Unusual Jet Lag Remedies to See If They Work
January 12, 2026 05:58 AM
Lyndsey Matthews
A 1955 Union Pacific Warren R. Henry train car with glass-dome windows, brown arm chairs, and a bench seat with cushions at the end of the car
Trending News
Private Luxury Rail Travel Is Coming to These Scenic U.S. Train Routes
January 09, 2026 11:29 AM
Bailey Berg
A guest room at the Hoxton Edinburgh with slate-blue walls, a large bed with a bright red fabric Art Deco-style headboard, wood floors, various lamps and sconces, and a full-length mirror on the wall
Loyalty + Rewards
If You Like Staying in Independent, Boutique Hotels but Dig Loyalty Perks, Too—We Have a Solution for You
January 08, 2026 07:21 PM
Katherine Fan
Mask mandates may have faded, but some travelers still opt to wear face coverings while navigating busy airports.
Air Travel News
Why Aren’t We Wearing Masks Anymore When We Travel?
January 08, 2026 04:24 PM
Stacey Lastoe
Snow in Paris tops statues and lightposts
Trending News
Rare Heavy Snowfall in Western Europe Brings Joy—and Travel Problems
January 08, 2026 01:09 PM
Blane Bachelor
Five Maskc KN95 masks in blush tones
Packing Tips + Gear
Are Lots of People Coughing on Your Flight? Stay Healthy With These Face Masks That Are Perfect for Travel
January 07, 2026 11:52 AM
Michelle Baran
View of a train passing by the Mediterranean, with pastel houses on cliffs on the righthand side
Trains
Europe’s Most Beautiful Train Rides Roll Along the Mediterranean, Past Fjords, and Across the Highlands
January 06, 2026 04:40 AM
Catherine Bennett
Colorful buildings dotted by palm trees and homes along a stretch of coast in the Perla neighborhood of San Juan, Puerto Rico
Trending News
Travelers in the Caribbean Experience Major Flight Disruptions Following Airspace Closure
January 05, 2026 05:40 PM
Meagan Drillinger
An Alaska Airlines aircraft during an ice storm in Seattle in December 2022.
Air Travel News
What Do They Actually Spray on Planes to De-Ice Them?
December 26, 2025 10:14 AM
Bailey Berg
People hiking in a region that looks like Patagonia with exclamation and check symbols above it
Travel Tips + Etiquette
If You’re Using AI to Plan Your Travel, Beware These 4 Common Mistakes the Bots Keep Making
December 23, 2025 02:34 PM
Craig Stoltz
Overhead view of a person sleeping in Cathay Pacific's new Aria Suite complete with a white pillow and white comforter
Air Travel News
Cathay Pacific Is Finally Launching Its Gorgeous Aria Suite Business-Class Seats—and We Got an Early Preview
December 23, 2025 11:49 AM
Chris Dong
A straight-on view of the Trevi fountain in Rome with a smattering of onlookers in the foreground
Trending News
Rome’s Trevi Fountain to Start Charging for Access
December 23, 2025 11:44 AM
Erica Firpo
The tail of an American Airlines aircraft in the foreground and one taxing in the background with a control tower and terminal behind it at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
Air Travel News
American Airlines Has Started Holding Some Tight Flight Connections for Customers—Here’s How It Works
December 19, 2025 05:45 PM
Sophie Friedman
A red high speed train going through a snow covered landscape in Europe
Trains
The Eurostar Snow Train Is Back, Offering a Greener Way to Reach the French Alps
December 19, 2025 03:15 PM
Sophie Friedman
Heritage Steam Experience snowdon mountain railway.jpg
Trains
The U.K.'s Most Beautiful Train Rides Glide Through Glens, Over Viaducts, and Along Cliffs
December 19, 2025 06:04 AM
Sophie Friedman
There's a complex comfort-to-cost calculus to use when you're considering premium economy on an international flight.
Air Travel News
Is Upgrading to Premium Economy on International Flights Worth It?
December 18, 2025 06:29 PM
Barbara Peterson
TSA Airport security
Trending News
Trump’s Travel Ban and Restrictions Will Expand to These Countries
December 17, 2025 06:40 PM
Bailey Berg
Jets waiting for takeoff in Sun Valley Idaho
Air Travel News
How Flying Out of a Regional Airport Can Save You Money (and Stress)
December 17, 2025 09:57 AM
Bailey Berg
People taking photos and milling about outside the Louvre Museum with the glass pyramid at the center of the photograph and the historic exterior building behind
Trending News
Americans Will Have to Pay More to Visit the Louvre in 2026
December 16, 2025 05:40 PM
Bailey Berg
A vintage departures and arrivals board at the TWA Hotel at JFK airport
Air Travel News
Kale, Airport Gyms, Play Areas, and Elegant Attire—Is This What Will Bring Back the Golden Age of Air Travel?
December 16, 2025 11:50 AM
Stacey Lastoe
Street scenes in Brera
Air Travel News
These Two Cities Are Among Europe’s Most Exciting for 2026—and JetBlue Just Added New Flights There
December 15, 2025 05:29 PM
Bailey Berg
An American Airlines new A321XLR plane outside of a hangar with several workers around and the sun setting in the background
Air Travel News
A First Look Inside American Airlines’ New Planes: Privacy Suites and Next-Gen Premium Economy
December 12, 2025 06:42 PM
Chris Dong
A wheelchair user uses a Mobi-mat to roll atop the sand at a beach on the Oregon Coast
Trending News
Oregon Is the First Accessibility Verified State. What Does That Mean?
December 12, 2025 01:39 PM
Jaclyn Greenberg
People sitting at a large group of tables in the lower level in Covent Garden, London, with shops on the upper level and an arched ceiling overhead
Air Travel News
You Can Now Book This New Alaska Airlines International Route
December 11, 2025 06:06 PM
Bailey Berg
