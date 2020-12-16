Explore Negril, Jamaica's Laid-Back Beach Town
Collected by Lebawit Lily Girma , AFAR Local Expert
Once a fishing village, Negril—Jamaica's favorite laid-back beach town—is at once a party scene and a romantic escape. Go bar-hopping or beachcombing on Seven Mile Beach (also known as Negril Beach), dine seaside atop dramatic cliffs in the West End of town, swim in nearby waterfalls, explore the vibrant markets, or jam barefoot to live reggae. There's no place in Jamaica quite like Negril.
Jamaica
Negril, or the “Capital of Casual” as it's known in Jamaica, is everyone's favorite getaway, from locals to thevisitors who return year after year.The buzz of activity on Seven Mile Beach's powdery white sandsis temperedby the breathtaking, serene...
Negril, Jamaica
A signature experience in Negril is to go on a two-hour glass-bottom boat snorkel trip, toward the cliffside or to the nearby reef around Booby Cay. Truth be told, snorkeling isn't a must if you're not up for it—but floating on a small boat...
Jamaica
While jerk grills steam away all over Jamaica—many of them roadside or at "jerk centers"—Negril serves up some of the tastiest and cheapest, on the go. One of the popular stops is Best in the West on Norman Manley Boulevard, a short walk from the...
PO. Box 3019, Light House Rd West End , Negril 00000, Jamaica
Swimming and snorkeling around Xtabi (pronounced "X-tah-bee") Resort's underwater caves are a unique experience and a well-kept secret from first-timers. While it's a great place to stay, overshadowed by places like Rockhouse Hotel, you don't have...
Lighthouse Rd, Port Antonio, Jamaica
There's a reason Blue Cave Castle (affectionately dubbed "BCC" by return visitors) has a following. Designed in the shape of a castle, it's impossible to miss this dominating blue structure on Negril's cliff side. Tower rooms offer dramatic views...
W End Rd, Negril, Jamaica
Rick's is probably the most touristy spot in all of Jamaica, but there's a reason it's listed in 1,000 Places to See Before You Die, so don't miss experiencing it at least once. Get there around 4 p.m. to avoid the crush of tour bus...
Take one evening to skip the usual beach sunset. Instead, hop on a guided glass-bottom boat and ride down the Negril River. You'll start where the river meets the sea on the edge of Seven Mile beach, and cruise down its banks. Take in the gorgeous...
W End Rd, Negril, Jamaica
Dining at one of Negril's excellent cliffside restaurants is highly recommended, and the gorgeous setting of Ivan's Bar & Restaurant at Catcha Falling Star makes it a very nice option. The longtime...
Norman Manley Blvd, Negril, Jamaica
Looking for some peace and quiet? No need to stay in the heart of Seven Mile. Keep walking all the way north of the beach--or hop in a taxi--and end up at Long Bay Beach Park. Past the hotel belt, this stretch offers respite from the chaotic...
Jamaica
Say "Jungle" and every Jamaican will have heard of this nightclub, one of Jamaica's longest-standing and best dance spots, located across Seven Mile Beach. The animal-themed indoor and outdoor club--with the slogan "Unleash the animal"--is a...
A1, Jamaica
Bourbon Beach, a popular beachfront music venue on Negril's Seven Mile Beach, hosts local bands, reggae artists, or themed parties on an almost-nightly basis, to the delight of tourists and locals. People-watching at Bourbon Beach is...
A1, Negril, Jamaica
Negril’s Kool Runnings Water Park is a nice addition to a town where the beach is otherwise the main attraction. Ten varied theme slides of up to 40 feet in height—try the “Bolt lightning”—keep everyone having fun in the water. There’s even a lazy...
Mammee Bay Rd, Jamaica
Located in the town of Ocho Rios, Mammee Bay Beach is a sight for sore eyes—wide and spacious with powdery white sand and electric blue water. Even though half of this beach is private for guests of the gigantic RIU Resort, the other half is...
Negril, Jamaica
Hammond's Bakery sells Jamaica's most popular and affordable snack: the patty. And not just any patty but Tastee patties, a brand many Jamaicans claim to be the best. Lines of customers stroll in and out of this bakery for the crusty, thin pastry...
Located on the westernmost point of the island, and on the far end of Negril's cliff side, the historic Negril Lighthouse is missed by many a visitor who don't go beyond Rick's Cafe during their stay. It was built in 1894 by French Company Bubbler...
