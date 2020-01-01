The Best Hotels in Israel
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Whether you want to stay in a city, on a beach, or at the edge of the Ramon Crater, Israel has a hotel to suit your tastes. Accommodations range from former Ottoman palaces to art galleries with guestrooms, and many have impressive views of historic sites.
Louis HaTshi'i St, Acre, Israel
Tucked into the ancient, magical maze that is Old Acre, the Efendi Hotel looks out onto the city walls and the sea just beyond. Combining two Ottoman palaces, this labor of love from celebrity chef Uri Jeremias—whose nearby restaurant, Uri...
Ya'ir St 1, Zikhron Ya'akov, Israel
Essentially a grand-scale gallery and performance space with meticulously designed guestrooms, this seaside retreat south of Haifa defies easy categorization. Built in 1968 as a sanitarium, the sinuous white building won Yaacov Rechter the coveted...
Kalischer St 25, Yafo, 6516505, Israel
While it’s located mere minutes from Tel Aviv’s trademark beaches, the Brown TLV Urban Hotel is decidedly city-centric. Not coincidentally, it’s also in the center of town, surrounded by an array of distinctive neighborhoods like...
Montefiore St 36, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Though it sits squarely in Tel Aviv’s Lev Ha’ir (the heart of the city), Hotel Montefiore feels almost hidden away, not least because of the fact that greenery shrouds much of the restored 1922 mansion. Gaze out the window of the lobby...
Kaufmann St 12, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
You can’t go wrong with any of the Intercontinental David’s rooms, all 555 of which look out onto the Mediterranean, but those seeking the ultimate view should at least consider the Jaffa Suite for its privileged perspective on Old...
Auerbach St 6, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Why we love it: A new twist on a historic hotel, with Ottoman-inspired design, local details, and delicious dining
The Highlights:
- Historical details like 19th-century Templar murals and an original stone staircase
- Thoughtful design that...
The Highlights:
- Historical details like 19th-century Templar murals and an original stone staircase
- Thoughtful design that...
Nahmani St 25, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
This beloved boutique hotel in the center of Tel Aviv is named after Norman Lourie, the South African-born renaissance man who became not only a “one-man film industry” in Israel, according to a 1948 issue of Variety, but also the...
David Razi'el St 22, Tel Aviv-Yafo, 6802919, Israel
Why we love it: A 900-year-old fortress-cum-prison reimagined as a luxurious getaway
The Highlights:
- Historical details like artifacts, original ironwork, and a stone arch bearing the seal of Abdul Hamid II
- A fourth-floor infinity pool...
The Highlights:
- Historical details like artifacts, original ironwork, and a stone arch bearing the seal of Abdul Hamid II
- A fourth-floor infinity pool...
Lilienblum St 27, Tel Aviv-Yafo, 6513102, Israel
Why we love it: A boutique stay that connects guests to all that’s cool in Tel Aviv
The Highlights:
- An industrial-chic design that highlights local artists
- An in-house publication that points guests to hip happenings
- A hot location...
The Highlights:
- An industrial-chic design that highlights local artists
- An in-house publication that points guests to hip happenings
- A hot location...
King David 23, Jerusalem, Israel
Since the 1931 opening of the King David Jerusalem, nary a hospitality award has gone unclaimed, nor a foreign dignitary ignored, by this palatial limestone landmark. Though the building’s original splendor—with its Assyrian, Hittite,...
Shlomo ha-Melekh St 11, Jerusalem, Israel
Juxtaposed against the antiquity of the Old City, the ultramodern Mamilla offers a sleek retreat from Jerusalem’s storied streets. Of course, having those ancient alleys and shuks at your doorstep is part of the fun of staying at this...
דרך בראשית 1, מצפה רמון, Israel
Guests often describe their stay at The Beresheet as “otherworldly,” most likely because of the property’s unique setting atop a cliff that slopes into the 120-million-year-old Ramon Crater. The 111-room hotel spreads out over...
החוף הצפוני אילת ת.ד 176, Eilat, 88101, Israel
Though it's technically part of Eilat and connected to endless local activities via a beachfront promenade, the 375-room Dan feels like an ecosystem unto itself, complete with multiple waterfalls, pools, restaurants, and even squash courts, plus a...
