The Best Hotels in Seattle
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Seattle’s hotels cater to all sorts of travelers, from budget-conscious families to couples seeking a romantic getaway. Which hotel is best for you? The Four Seasons combines luxury accommodations with a central location in downtown Seattle. The hip Ace Hotel is in the heart of Belltown’s nightlife. Or you can explore Ballard’s artsy shops and restaurants while staying at the small, cozy Ballard Inn, just steps away from one of Seattle’s weekend farmers markets.
Save Place
1000 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Modern, elegant, and focused on service, the Hotel 1000 is an excellent choice for travelers wanting luxury amenities in a smaller downtown property. Opened in 2006 two blocks from the Seattle Art Museum and the pier, this hotel puts an emphasis...
Save Place
2423 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Ace Hotels—whose growing brand epitomizes a cool, unfussy, überhip hotel stay—debuted at this site in 1999, and it has become a kind of template for the company’s trademark style. While offering the essentials (including serious coffee by...
Save Place
411 University St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Set on what was once the original campus of the University of Washington, this downtown landmark was opened in 1924, and now sits on the National Register of Historic Places. Its stately spaces have played host to generations of weddings, proms,...
Save Place
99 Union St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
The west-facing bay views are reason enough to stay at the Four Seasons Hotel in the center of downtown Seattle. That, and the unbeatable location: across the street from the Seattle Art Museum, and right next door to Pike Place Market. Tasteful...
Save Place
5216 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
Hotel offerings in Seattle’s outlying neighborhoods are fairly limited, making the Hotel Ballard a welcome addition to this newly revitalized district north of downtown. The boutique property has just 29 rooms, some with Juliet balconies and...
Save Place
2505 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
El Gaucho, with outposts throughout the Pacific Northwest, established its roots in Seattle back in 1953 when its first restaurant opened downtown. The 1990s brought El Gaucho back to popularity, and in 2005, the restaurateur expanded by opening...
Save Place
2411 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
The Edgewater made its mark in Seattle history as the place The Beatles stayed when they came through on tour in 1964. Other rock stars (and those who like to travel like rock stars) have since stayed at the Edgewater, choosing it for its singular...
Save Place
86 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
As indicated by its name, the Inn at the Market offers the quintessential Seattle setting, being that it's the only hotel situated right at Pike Place Market. Rooms with water views look out over the iconic market neon sign, the Great Wheel, Puget...
Save Place
1635 8th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Green luxury is the focus at the Hyatt at Olive 8. It’s Seattle’s first LEED-certified hotel and residence. The hotel takes up the first 17 floors; the rest of the building’s 36 floors are residential. The public spaces are sleek, with modern...
Save Place
Hotel Andra, 2000 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
The 1926 brick building that houses Hotel Ändra has an interesting history: Originally built as efficiency apartments, it served as a transfer station for the Women’s Army Corp from 1945 to 1947. Although this downtown site has operated as a small...
Save Place
2200 5th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
A Staypineapple property, Hotel Five has all the creature comforts of home and then some, with funky décor and a nightly rate that’s lighter on the wallet than many nearby downtown spots. Situated in Belltown, opposite the monorail, Hotel Five...
Save Place
1007 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Only a block from the waterfront, the Alexis Hotel is actually a complex of three buildings, all with a place on the National Registry of Historic Places. The oldest part of the hotel was built in 1901, the newest in 1908. Beautifully renovated...
Save Place
121 11th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102, USA
For those seeking a more local experience of Seattle, the 11th Avenue Inn Bed & Breakfast sits in a residential area—Capitol Hill, the city’s most densely populated neighborhood. The inn is walking distance to downtown and to Capitol Hill’s...
Save Place
110 Stewart St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25