The Best Hotels in Seattle

Seattle’s hotels cater to all sorts of travelers, from budget-conscious families to couples seeking a romantic getaway. Which hotel is best for you? The Four Seasons combines luxury accommodations with a central location in downtown Seattle. The hip Ace Hotel is in the heart of Belltown’s nightlife. Or you can explore Ballard’s artsy shops and restaurants while staying at the small, cozy Ballard Inn, just steps away from one of Seattle’s weekend farmers markets.