The Best Hotels in Switzerland
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
The Swiss know service. Whether you're on business at Le Kempinski Lake Geneva or at play and staying at Cervo Mountain Boutique Resort in Zermatt, you'll find outstanding food, pampering spas and super friendly staff. Nira Alpina hotel is renowned for its fantastic chef while Victoria-Jungfrau Grand Hotel & Spa in Interlaken is a haven for sybarites in search of serious spa time. The Dolder Grand in Zurich looks like a fairy tale castle and boasts a museum-worthy art collection.
Via Serlas 27, 7500 St. Moritz, Switzerland
Since opening in 1896, this Gothic Revival ode to Continental elegance has remained the place to see and be seen in glitzy St. Moritz. Caspar Badrutt almost single-handedly created the concept of “Alpine winter tourism” here in the late 19th...
Chemin de Beau-Rivage 21, 1006 Lausanne, Switzerland
In operation for almost 160 years, this renowned Belle Époque resort on the shores of Lake Geneva in Lausanne is steeped in important history and culture. The treaty that broke up the Ottoman Empire was signed here in 1923, and guests have...
Bürgenstock Hotels & Resort, 6363 Obbürgen, Switzerland
After nine years and nearly $600 million, it’s not an exaggeration to suggest that the re-opening of the iconic Bürgenstock resort—set on 148 acres of ridgeline above Lake Lucerne—was one of the most widely anticipated of...
Av. Claude-Nobs 2, 1820 Montreux, Switzerland
Building on Montreux’s growing popularity as a tourist destination in the early 1900s, two Swiss hospitality pioneers joined an existing hotel with a newly constructed palace section, creating what was then one of the most cutting-edge...
Via del Segnale 10, 6612 Ascona, Switzerland
Nestled in scenic parkland near the northern section of Lago Maggiore, Giardino Ascona is an intimate retreat. The hotel’s 72 rooms and suites are spacious and decorated with chic, modern furnishings set against bright, breezy color schemes....
Alpinastrasse 23, 3780 Gstaad, Switzerland
Opened in 2012, the Alpina is one of only two newly built, five-star hotels in Gstaaad in more than a century. Situated in a wealthy hilltop area in Oberbort, the hotel offers stellar views of the Bernese Alps (including the Spitzhorn and...
Gotthardstrasse 4, 6490 Andermatt, Switzerland
Opened in 2013, The Chedi Andermatt enjoys a unique location in the charming village of Andermatt in the Ursern Valley. Designed by architect Jean-Michel Gathy, the luxurious hotel draws on both Alpine and Asian influences, spanning...
Auf dem Fels, 3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
Built into a mountainside with uninterrupted views of Zermatt and the Matterhorn, The Omnia is a contemporary take on a mountain lodge, envisioned by the late modernist architect Ali Tayar. From below, the glass, metal, and larchwood...
Höheweg 41, 3800 Interlaken, Switzerland
Situated between two lakes at the bottom of the Jungfrau mountain in the Bernese Highlands of Switzerland, this venerable five-star hotel and spa, which dates back to 1865, offers scenery and comfort in equal measure. Subtly balancing tradition...
Quai du Mont-Blanc 19, 1201 Genève, Switzerland
In a picturesque setting near the shores of Lake Geneva and the famous Jet d’Eau fountain, the Grand Hotel Kempinski Geneva is a modern, upscale hotel that serves as a high-end summer and winter retreat. Its 412 rooms, suites, and apartments...
Quai Turrettini 1, 1201 Genève, Switzerland
With the scenic Rhone River right on the doorstep and the atmospheric cobbled streets of Geneva’s historic Old Town all around, the Mandarin Oriental represents a splash of modern luxury in a charming and traditional setting. The 189 rooms,...
Pfingstweidstrasse 102, 8005 Zürich, Switzerland
The 25hours brand is known for its playful take on the hotel experience, and this Zurich establishment follows suit. With an interior concocted by local designer Alfredo Häberli, the space features the usual mix of colorful, offbeat furnishings,...
Talstrasse 1, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
This esteemed, five-star hotel, set in its own park overlooking Lake Zurich and the Alps, has a remarkable history. Opened in 1844 by Johannes Baur, the property hosted the world premiere of Wagner’s Die Walküre (Wagner himself...
The original incarnation of the Atlantis by Giardino, which opened in 1970 at the foot of Zurich’s Üetliberg mountain, hosted everyone from Freddie Mercury to Muhammad Ali. The Giardino group has brought its glamorous past and superior...
Seehofstrasse 11, 8008 Zürich, Switzerland
Located just behind the Zurich Opera House, and oozing a warm, friendly ambience, it has a modern, minimal interior with 20 guestrooms (including a junior suite) that are crisp and clean, with white walls and contemporary furnishings.
Beethovenstrasse 21, 8002 Zürich, Switzerland
From the box-shaped, glass-fronted architecture to the high-ceilinged foyer, complete with a granite floor and immense, specially commissioned Sol Le Witt mural, the Park Hyatt Zürich aims to impress. The interior is classy and...
Schulstrasse 44, 8050 Zürich, Switzerland
The tallest international 4-star business hotel in Zurich is also surprisingly appealing for non-business types. The 347 rooms are contemporary and elegant, stacked with modern conveniences like flat screen TVs, Wi-Fi, Nespresso coffee and tea...
Kurhausstrasse 65, 8032 Zürich, Switzerland
This landmark hotel, built in the Swiss rustic style popular at the turn of the 19th century, has hosted Winston Churchill, Arturo Toscanini, Albert Einstein, the Shah of Iran, Henry Kissinger, and the Rolling Stones, among others. Situated high...
Built on the site of Roman and Celtic ruins, the unassuming 5-star Widder Hotel comprises nine medieval townhouses that were painstakingly renovated over a 10-year period by Swiss architect Tilla Theus. The results are jaw-dropping, from the...
