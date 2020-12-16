The Best Hotels in Switzerland

The Swiss know service. Whether you're on business at Le Kempinski Lake Geneva or at play and staying at Cervo Mountain Boutique Resort in Zermatt, you'll find outstanding food, pampering spas and super friendly staff. Nira Alpina hotel is renowned for its fantastic chef while Victoria-Jungfrau Grand Hotel & Spa in Interlaken is a haven for sybarites in search of serious spa time. The Dolder Grand in Zurich looks like a fairy tale castle and boasts a museum-worthy art collection.