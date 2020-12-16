The Best Hotels in Turks and Caicos
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
The Turks and Caicos Islands are a Caribbean hotspot thanks to gorgeous beaches, excellent snorkeling, and some of the region's best hotels. Hotels range in mood from desert-island solitude and high-glam celeb digs to luxury resorts, so find your flavor and relax.
Save Place
Grace Bay Rd, Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
Housed on a 1,100-foot stretch of beachfront, Grace Bay Club is as stylishly current as it was in 1993, when it became the first luxury hotel to open on the then nearly empty sands of Grace Bay. From its original 21 rooms, the upscale property has...
Save Place
Sitting steps from the sand, the 72-suite Palms, with its large rooms, larger infinity pool, and dedicated kid’s club, is one of the more family-friendly among Grace Bay’s luxury resorts. Yet it is still sophisticated enough to please...
Save Place
TC, Lower Bight Rd, British West TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
Gansevoort Turks + Caicos aims to be as much a scene as it is a hotel. Of course, with tots wandering through the lobby with sand buckets, it isn’t quite the party you might have in South Beach or NYC. But then, trendy urbanites don’t...
Save Place
Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
Its location on a relatively undeveloped stretch of Grace Bay Beach, and an atmosphere so subdued that guests sometimes feel they ought to be tiptoeing, make Point Grace a haven for people who want no sounds but the lapping of waves, and,...
Save Place
Northwest Point, TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
Found in the northwest point of Providenciales, out beyond the fishing village of Blue Hills and far from the development of Grace Bay, Amanyara lives up to its name: a combination of the Sanskrit word for peace and Arawak for place. Not...
Save Place
Lower Bight Road, Grace Bay, Providenciales TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
With 21 suites, all of them larger than 1,000 square feet, set among grassy dunes on a less-developed swath of Grace Bay, Beach House is both intimate and roomy. Condo-like in their dimensions and layout, every suite has a kitchenette and a large...
Save Place
Parrot Cay Turks and Caicos Islands, TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
Some 35 minutes by boat from Providenciales, sitting all alone on a 1,000-acre island with three miles of white-sand beach, Parrot Cay attracts a seriously moneyed clientele who care, more than anything, about its exclusivity and its spa. Parrot...
Save Place
Salt Cay, TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
It’s not quite Providenciales’s celebrated Grace Bay—the Atlantic surf rolls in with a little too much force for that—but North Beach, on remote, undeveloped Salt Cay, is one of the prettiest stretches of sand in all of the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25