The Best Hotels in Chile
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
The best hotels in Chile provide guests with a unique sense of place. Palacio Astoreca blends in with the colorful mansions of Valparaíso, while Tierra Atacama is as otherworldly as its surroundings. For a local feel, book a room at La Rêve.
Orrego Luco 023, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Le Rêve rises up like a dollhouse from a street lined with bars and restaurants in the leafy neighborhood of Providencia. Completely renovated in 2011, this pretty boutique hotel works on a B&B basis, the idea being that guests make the...
El Alcalde - Av. El Golf 15, Las Condes, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Purpose-built as the first Ritz-Carlton in the Southern Cone, this Santiago hotel opened its doors in June 2003. When guests enter the impressive red-brick building, they are enveloped in a sense of occasion—paneled woodwork, ornately framed...
Coronel Santiago Bueras 188, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
A simple and stylish hotel in a converted 1920s townhouse, Lastarria Boutique Hotel opened in 2011 on a sleepy corner of its namesake Santiago neighborhood. The 14 bedrooms have an old-school feel with classic furniture and creaky parquet floors....
Constitución 317, Santiago, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
The Aubrey sits at the edge of Barrio Bellavista, a few steps from Santiago’s bottle-green 1925 funicular (which takes visitors up to Cerro San Cristóbal) and just below the zoo (sometimes guests can hear the animals when they're lying by the...
Ismael Valdés Vergara 312, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Overlooking a quiet, cobbled street and the leafy Parque Forestal—a charming city park inspired by its Parisian counterparts—this modern boutique hotel opened in October 2013, becoming one of the latest additions to Santiago’s bohemian Lastarria...
Merced 294, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Owned by a Chilean family with Swiss origins, the Singular Santiago was a new addition to the charming streets of Barrio Lastarria in October 2014. The hotel brings a sense of style to this traditionally bohemian neighborhood. When guests open the...
Isidora Goyenechea 3000, Las Condes, Región Metropolitana, Chile
The W Santiago is where the cool kids stay. Which other hotel would dare to have a sign reading “WHATEVER” at the entrance? Since opening in 2009, the hotel has earned a strong following, both from locals and visitors. Dimly lit with a color...
G-547, Paine, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Antiyal began as a small plot of land when it was bought by Alvaro Espinoza and his wife Marina back in 1996. Hailing from a family of winemakers, Alvaro’s first priority was planting the vines. Grapes sowed, he set about building a house...
Fundo Sierra Nevada S/N, Machalí, Región del Libertador Gral. Bernardo O’Higgins, Chile
About a two-and-a-half hour drive from Santiago (or 30 minutes by helicopter), Puma Lodge is located in the Andean foothills near the Argentine border. The lodge is part of the Chilean-owned Noi hotel group, which also has properties in Patagonia,...
San Pedro de Atacama, Antofagasta Region, Chile
A short drive outside the town of San Pedro de Atacama, Tierra Atacama has wonderful views of fields and Volvano Licancabur. The hotel is part of the Tierra hotel group owned by the Chilean-American Purcell family (who also own Tierra Patagonia,...
Sector San José, Castro, Región de los Lagos, Chile
The first luxury lodge to come to Chile’s second biggest island, Tierra Chiloé opened in 2012 and became a member of the Tierra hotel group in 2014. Designed by Chilean architect Patricio Browne, the hotel looks like a boat on stilts and was...
Bahía Dorita s/n, Cisnes, Región de Aysén del General Carlos Ibáñez del Campo, Chile
Reachable only by boat, Puyuhuapi Lodge & Spa has incredible views of virgin forest, mountains, and water. The Aysén region is one of the least accessible, less touristy areas of Chile, and it’s really worth going the extra mile. The hotel was...
Easter Island, Hanga Roa, Isla de Pascua, Región de Valparaíso, Chile
Explora Rapa Nui sits on the southeastern side of Easter Island, roughly six miles from the main village of Hanga Roa. The modern lodge is made from stone and wood, with design features including curved roofs supported by dark wood stilts. Huge...
Monte Alegre 149, Valparaíso, Región de Valparaíso, Chile
Built in the 1920s by a Croatian businessman, Palacio Astoreca underwent two years of refurbishment and restoration before opening its doors as a boutique hotel in 2012. The work was carried out to a meticulous degree, maintaining the original...
Parcela 19 - 22a, Pucón, Quetroleufu, Pucón, Región de la Araucanía, Chile
Why we love it: Adventure and creature comforts at the gateway to Patagonia
The Highlights:
- A spectacular setting near a lake and active volcano
- Endless activities to enjoy in all seasons
- An on-site cheese factory that supplies the farm-to-table...
Magallanes y la Antártica Chilena Region, Chile
Consisting of 25 domes, EcoCamp was inspired by the round houses of ancient tribes that formerly inhabited the area now known as Torres del Paine National Park. There are three categories of domes, all made from green plastic with sheer...
Km 5, 5 Norte S/N, Natales, Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena, Chile
If there were ever a hotel with history, it’s the Singular Patagonia. Opened as a hotel in November 2011, the original building once served as a post-Victorian cold-storage factory built by the British in 1915 for the purpose of processing sheep’s...
