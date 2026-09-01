Nicholas DeRenzo is a Brooklyn-based former contributing editor at Afar, where he reported on travel, culture, food and drink, and wildlife and conservation, with a special interest in birds. He has worked in travel media for 17 years, most recently as the executive editor at Hemispheres, the in-flight magazine of United Airlines, and his bylines have appeared in the New York Times, New York Magazine, BBC, and Time. You can follow along on his travel (and bird-watching) adventures on Instagram at @nderenzo.