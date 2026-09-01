Nick

Nicholas DeRenzo

Editorial Director, Newsletters

Nicholas DeRenzo is a Brooklyn-based former contributing editor at Afar, where he reported on travel, culture, food and drink, and wildlife and conservation, with a special interest in birds. He has worked in travel media for 17 years, most recently as the executive editor at Hemispheres, the in-flight magazine of United Airlines, and his bylines have appeared in the New York Times, New York Magazine, BBC, and Time. You can follow along on his travel (and bird-watching) adventures on Instagram at @nderenzo.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Tiryns in Greece
Art + Culture
Go On Your Own Odyssey on This Epic Tour of Greece
September 1, 2026 02:43 PM
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Nicholas DeRenzo
Ships on a dock in the daytime
Where to Travel Next
The Most Charming Small Town in Every U.S. State
August 25, 2026 07:22 AM
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Ashlea Halpern
Airplane seats
Air Travel News
Is There a Safest Seat on an Airplane? Here’s What the Data and Flight Safety Experts Say
August 13, 2026 02:34 AM
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Nicholas DeRenzo
North Dakota_Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library_PR_20260531 TRPL May June 2026 Aerial 00027.jpg
Trending News
Why Theodore Roosevelt’s New Presidential Library Is Worth the Trip
July 16, 2026 09:08 PM
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Nicholas DeRenzo
Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota, USA
Road Trips
This Summer Road Trip Crosses 700 Miles of One of the Most Underrated U.S. States
July 7, 2026 02:59 PM
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Nicholas DeRenzo
Rooftop pool opposite white column smokestacks above a power station, reflecting in the water
Rooftop pool opposite white column smokestacks above a power station, reflecting in the water
Hotels We Love
The Most Stylish London Hotels for Under $300 a Night
June 2, 2026 02:15 PM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Willard InterContinental Washington, D.C. lobby with potted plants, warm lighting, colorful rugs, and elegant furnishings
Willard InterContinental Washington, D.C. lobby with potted plants, warm lighting, colorful rugs, and elegant furnishings
Hotels We Love
These Are the 16 Best Hotels in Washington, D.C.
May 25, 2026 12:28 PM
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Shayla Martin
A view of buildings in downtown San Francisco as seen from a highpoint on a brick walk.
Trending News
This U.S. City Was Just Ranked the Happiest in the Country
March 24, 2026 05:15 PM
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Devorah Lev-Tov
Aerial of Zion's Red Rock Formations and Springdale Community
National Parks
These Gateway Towns Might Be Cooler Than the National Parks Next Door
February 4, 2026 12:05 PM
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Nicholas DeRenzo
Suyian Lodge outdoor lounge area with fireplace and view of the Suyian Conservancy
Stay Here Next
At This New Lodge in Kenya, Elusive Black Leopards Get the Attention—but a Slower Safari Is the Real Reward
January 29, 2026 06:02 PM
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Nicholas DeRenzo
The Tree Haus accommodations at the Green O are elevated 23 feet off the ground.
The Tree Haus accommodations at the Green O are elevated 23 feet off the ground.
Hotels We Love
America’s 13 Coziest Hotels to Visit This Winter
January 13, 2026 12:55 PM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Clockwise from top left: Kenya, Newfoundland, Santa Ynez, La Paz, Barcelona, South Korea, La Paz, Transylvania
Where to Travel Next
We Took Hundreds of Trips in 2025, and These Are the Places We Would Go Back to in a Heartbeat
December 19, 2025 01:11 PM
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Nicholas DeRenzo
PUBLIC Hotel - the roof exterior during the day
Hotels
16 Stylish New York City Hotels With Rooms Starting Under $300 a Night
December 5, 2025 09:55 AM
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Nicholas DeRenzo
A street-view shot of Times Square with cars and yellow taxis and billboard in the background
Where to Travel Next
Times Square Is Not Just for Tourists: A Surprising Guide to New York City’s Most Polarizing Neighborhood
December 3, 2025 10:36 AM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
New York gets even more exciting during the most wonderful time of the year.
Holiday Travel
8 U.S. Cities Putting Their Own Spins on the Holidays, From Festive Boat Parades to Nouveau Nutcrackers
November 24, 2025 10:37 AM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
An overhead shot of a table filled with Korean food, including steak, fried chicken, pickles, cocktails, and pizza
Food + Drink
Calgary’s Restaurant and Bar Scene Is Booming—Here’s Where to Eat and Drink Right Now
November 19, 2025 12:41 PM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Illustration by Cristina Spanò
Packing Tips + Gear
The Afar Gift Guide
November 12, 2025 06:32 PM
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Nicholas DeRenzo
52_Foods_Package_Lede.jpg
Where to Travel Next
The One Food You Should Travel for in Each State
November 10, 2025 11:58 AM
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Nicholas DeRenzo
Diptych showing Tierra Atacama's terrace (left) and vicunas in front of volcanic mountains in San Pedro de Atacama Chile (right)
Stay Here Next
Stargazing, Flamingo-Filled Lagoons, and Indigenous Craft at a Reimagined Atacama Desert Design Hotel
October 10, 2025 05:26 AM
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Nicholas DeRenzo
Epic-Trips-2025-Triptych.jpg
Fall 2025
Track Wolves, Dive Shipwrecks, Hunt for Truffles: 52 Epic Adventures in Every State
September 16, 2025 12:35 PM
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Nicholas DeRenzo
View of Kelvingrove Park full of people enjoying the Scottish summer with the main building of Glasgow University on the top of the hill.
Where to Travel Next
This Crowd-Free Scottish City Offers Buzzy Restaurants, Free Museums, and Shaggy Highland Cows
August 20, 2025 09:28 AM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Duart Castle sits atop a grassy plateau on Scotland's Isle of Mull
Cruise
The Most Charming Way to See the Scottish Coast, Complete With Puffins, Seals, and Scotch
July 25, 2025 03:17 PM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Us-Package-2025-Lede-Collage.jpg
Where to Travel Next
52 Places to Travel in the U.S. This Year
July 14, 2025 08:10 AM
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Nicholas DeRenzo
A rendering of a bar with floor to ceiling windows at andBeyond Suyian Lodge in Kenya
Hotels
A Luxury Safari Lodge Debuts in Kenya—With Rare Black Leopard Sightings, Camel Treks, and Samburu Experiences
July 1, 2025 11:17 AM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Aurora-Borealis-over-Apukka-Resort-Rovaniemi-aerial-Lapland-Finland-by-Leonardo-Cavazzana.jpg
Where to Travel Next
You Haven’t Seen the Northern Lights Until You’ve Seen Them From a Hot Tub
March 21, 2025 03:54 PM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA USA- FEB 2 2016: An unidentified local jazz band performs in the New Orleans French Quarter, to the delight of visitors and music lovers in town.
Art + Culture
The 7 Best American Cities for Music Lovers
March 21, 2025 10:56 AM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Colorful red, blue, green, and yellow postcard houses line a rocky Greenland coastline with a sheet of snow in the background
Trending News
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Greenland (But Were Afraid to Ask)
February 27, 2025 01:33 PM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Peter Island Resort
What’s New In...
New Hotels, Restaurants, and Flight Routes—Why You Should Travel to the Caribbean Right Now
January 23, 2025 03:19 PM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Man standing inside forest and pointing to surrounding grasses
Health + Wellness
The Next Outdoorsy Wellness Trend Will Have You Strapping on Your Hiking Boots and Looking Down
January 14, 2025 11:10 AM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Rock formations at a beach, with turquoise and dark blue water in the foreground
Beaches
These 8 Beaches Have the Bluest Water in the World
January 13, 2025 02:31 AM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
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