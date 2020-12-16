Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Best Hotels in New Mexico

Collected by Afar Magazine
The best hotels in New Mexico are an eclectic group: Stay in historic inns, small boutiques, charming bed and breakfasts, a former penitentiary, on an organic farm with serious architectural pull, or even in a cave! New Mexico's best hotels cater to all tastes and price ranges, and you certainly won't have a problem finding the right hotel in which to rest your weary head.
Save Place

Hotel St Francis

The Hotel St. Francis lays claim to being Santa Fe’s oldest hotel. Rebuilt in its current location in 1924, after a fire left its predecessor completely ravaged (save the brick chimney), the property formerly known as the De Vargas Hotel...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Bear Mountain Lodge

60 Bear Mountain Ranch Rd, Silver City, NM 88061, USA
Bear Mountain Lodge has had many lives since it was first built in 1928. Back then, it was a school for unruly boys from the East Coast; later it became a country club and hotel for the well-heeled; and before artist-turned-innkeeper Linda Brewer...
More Details >
Save Place

The Historic Taos Inn

125 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, Taos, NM 87571, USA
This landmark inn has been around since 1936, when it was known as the Hotel Martin—and the adobe homes that comprise the property date back even earlier. Originally built in the 1800s, the structures are clustered around a central plaza...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

The Inn of the Five Graces

150 E De Vargas St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
While many area hotels offer a subtle interpretation of Southwestern design (adobe walls, kiva fireplaces, local art), there’s nothing understated about the Inn at the Five Graces. The inn is a showcase for designers Ira and Sylvia Seret’s...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm

4803 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, NM 87107, USA
John Gaw Meem is considered one of New Mexico’s most influential architects—and that fact alone makes this ranch, designed in 1932 by the so-called Father of Santa Fe style, worth a visit. But Meem isn’t the only big name associated with the...
More Details >
Save Place

Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi

113 Washington Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
You’d never know that this pueblo-luxe hotel was once the town penitentiary. It’s a credit to Rosewood Hotels & Resorts that the hotel group chose to renovate the existing structure rather than level it and start from scratch. And,...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Bishop’s Lodge Ranch Resort & Spa

1297 Bishops Lodge Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87506, USA
This property will reopen from renovations in spring 2019.

The brainchild of miner James Thorpe, who bought the property in 1918 and also gave the property its name, Bishop’s Lodge lays claim to being New Mexico’s very first resort. And its history...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado

198 NM-592, Santa Fe, NM 87506, USA
Combining the service of the Four Seasons, which took over the property in 2012, with a Santa Fe vibe—albeit a contemporary take on Southwestern style—this hotel manages to feel luxurious without sacrificing authenticity. Its location,...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Kokopelli’s Cave

5061 Antelope Jct, Farmington, NM 87402, USA
Carved into cliffs of Ojo Alamo sandstone, this unconventional hideaway was originally intended to be an office for geologist (and owner) Bruce Black. Now, it’s the perfect place for adventurous travelers to engage in Flintstonian fantasies.

...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without