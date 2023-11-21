Travel Deals

Everdene Restaurant at Virgin Hotels New York City
Packing Tips + Gear
Your Ultimate Guide to Early Black Friday and Cyber Monday Travel Deals in 2023
We dug through hundreds of early holiday sales to find the best offers for hotels, luggage, cruises, and more that are kicking off this week.
A canal in Copenhagen lined with boats and colorful buildings
Air Travel News
These Are the Absolute Best Black Friday Airline Deals We’ve Found
November 21, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
Land's End, Baja, Mexico
Air Travel News
Mexico Flights From $99 One-Way During Alaska Airlines’ Sale—Including for Holiday Travel
November 14, 2023 12:55 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
Image of a cafe located on the corner of a street in Paris with tables lining the sidewalk
Air Travel News
Why Travel Tuesday Could Actually Be the Best Day for Travel Deals
November 13, 2023 06:30 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
Sage Green Monos Hard-Shell Luggage
Packing Tips + Gear
8 Small Business Sales to Shop Instead of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
October 10, 2023 09:22 AM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Boats floating along tree-lined canals of Amsterdam
Air Travel News
JetBlue’s New Amsterdam Flights Take Off with Limited-Time Fare Sale
August 31, 2023 01:50 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
Get ready for your autumn adventures with top-of-the-line outdoor gear.
Packing Tips + Gear
The REI Labor Day Sale Is Here and Some of Our Favorite Gear Is Seriously Discounted
August 25, 2023 06:58 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
JetBlue plane flies over a beach
Air Travel News
JetBlue Offers One-Way Fares as Low as $39 During Flash Fall Sale
August 22, 2023 08:00 AM
How Away Revolutionized the Future of Smart Suitcases
Packing Tips + Gear
Save Up to 35 Percent on Luggage During a Surprise Away Sale
August 18, 2023 12:17 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
nordstrom anniversary sale 2023.png
Packing Tips + Gear
The Best Deals for Travelers in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023
July 17, 2023 01:17 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
REI camping gear
Packing Tips + Gear
The Best REI Anniversary Sale Deals for Travelers
May 19, 2023 03:14 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
A mirror image reflection of people and buildings outside the Opera House in Oslo, Norway
Air Travel News
Norse Atlantic Launches Europe Flash Sale With Flights From $137 One-Way
March 30, 2023 07:47 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
The Foldable Kayak That You Really Can Take Anywhere
AFAR Approved
The Foldable Kayak That You Really Can Take Anywhere Is Now on Sale
March 23, 2023 03:08 AM
 · 
Tim Chester
bright red Play aircraft flying among clouds
Air Travel News
Play’s Europe Flights Are on Sale for as Low as $130 One-Way
March 14, 2023 01:40 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
people crossing a crosswalk in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris
Air Travel News
JetBlue’s Paris Flights Just Went on Sale From $479 Round Trip
March 07, 2023 09:38 AM
 · 
Michelle Baran
For New Yorkers looking to escape the cold, Puerto Vallarta from $179 each way awaits.
Air Travel News
JetBlue’s Fare Sale is Back: One-Way Flights from $44 for 1 Day Only
February 10, 2023 10:15 AM
 · 
Michelle Baran
Galapagos sea turtle swimming
Cruise News
Hurtigruten Launches Buy 1, Get 1 Free Sale on Galápagos Cruises
February 01, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
wellington's red cable car before the city skyline
Trending News
Air New Zealand Flights From $975 Round Trip With This New Year Sale
January 04, 2023 12:27 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Two people reading a map in Greece with two suitcases in front of them
Packing Tips + Gear
Save up to $100 on Luggage During Away’s Black Friday Sale
November 10, 2022 03:56 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
iceland.jpeg
Trending News
Icelandair Sale Has Flights to Europe Starting at $378–if You Act Fast
October 20, 2022 05:38 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Miami, FL
Air Travel News
JetBlue’s Big Fall Sale Has Airfare as Low as $39
August 23, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
The Roam Carry-On is marked down to $329 from $550 from July 29 to August 2.
Packing Tips + Gear
Save up to 40 Percent on Colorful Luggage During Roam’s Summer Sale
July 20, 2022 06:47 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
16 Memorial Day Sales Travelers Shouldn’t Miss
Packing Tips + Gear
May 26, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Southwest Sale Includes Hawai‘i and Puerto Rico Flights From $45 Each Way
Air Travel News
May 25, 2022 04:28 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Tickets to Japan’s Upcoming Studio Ghibli Theme Park Go on Sale This August
Trending News
May 17, 2022 03:12 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Some of the Most Epic Photos Are Now on Sale—For a Good Cause
Art + Architecture
April 29, 2022 06:06 PM
 · 
Mae Hamilton
Save Up to 40 Percent on Climate Neutral Brands During This 1-Day Flash Sale
Packing Tips + Gear
April 20, 2022 10:31 AM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Save up to 60 Percent on Ski Gear During Aether’s End-of-Season Sale
Packing Tips + Gear
March 25, 2022 03:54 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Our Favorite Waterproof, Windproof Jacket Is on Sale Right Now
Packing Tips + Gear
March 01, 2022 12:32 PM
 · 
Katherine LaGrave
Icelandair Launches Spring Fare Sale With Round-Trip Flights Starting at $379
Air Travel News
February 22, 2022 03:12 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
United’s 2/22/22 Sale Includes 22,000-Mile One-Way London Award Flights
Air Travel News
February 22, 2022 02:04 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
