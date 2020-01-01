The Best Hotels in Cancun and Riviera Maya
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Cancun and the Riviera Maya have white-sand beaches, Mayan ruins, and outdoor recreation galore. Luckily, this area on the Caribbean coast is also home to some of Mexico’s best hotels, from luxurious resorts to laidback, bohemian retreats. Whether you’re in search of wellness, romance, or adventures like zip-lining and scuba diving, you’ll find a stay that meets your needs and more.
Save Place
Paseo Kuka, Por Robalo, Isla Holbox, 77310 Isla Holbox, Q.R., Mexico
Why we love it: A family-run hotel with eye-catching design and sustainable architecture
The Highlights:
- Rustic wooden cabanas surrounded by water
- Private plunge pools in each room
- Tasty local food, including breakfast, snacks, and dinner...
The Highlights:
- Rustic wooden cabanas surrounded by water
- Private plunge pools in each room
- Tasty local food, including breakfast, snacks, and dinner...
Save Place
Blvd. Kukulcan Mz 59 Lote 1-03 Km 21.26, Nizuc, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
The 29-acre Nizuc Resort & Spa excels in size, service, and amenities. The soothing design scheme blends calming neutrals and natural materials, which recur across multiple interior elements, including lamps, furniture, and tile...
Save Place
Carretera Cancún-Tulum KM 51, Punta Maroma, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Just 25 minutes from Cancún's international airport is Belmond Maroma Resort & Spa, surrounded by 200 acres of preserved jungle. Guests here still enjoy direct access to the Caribbean Sea and its powdery, white-sand beach, as well...
Save Place
Camino predio Punta Maroma Mz 002 Lote 006, 77710 Punta Maroma, Q.R., Mexico
Why we love it: An oceanfront hideaway that marries barefoot luxury with world-class cuisine
The Highlights:
- A rooftop raw bar with prime sunset views
- A stunning infinity pool, plus access to a white-sand beach
- Fresh pastries and...
The Highlights:
- A rooftop raw bar with prime sunset views
- A stunning infinity pool, plus access to a white-sand beach
- Fresh pastries and...
Save Place
1a Avenida esquina Calle 26 Colonia Centro, Gonzalo Guerrero, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
The Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen, a luxurious beach paradise on the Riviera Maya, is among the area's newest resorts. Set on Mamitas Beach, just one block from the popular Quinta Ave., the resort houses 314 rooms and suites - some of them...
Save Place
Calle 38 norte Mz 4 Lote 3, Gonzalo Guerrero, 77720 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
“We hope you adapt to our bohemian philosophy,” say the staff at Hotel La Semilla, by way of explanation when guests ask why rooms have no televisions (there is, however, Wi-Fi and AC). With distressed walls and furniture, the hotel...
Save Place
México 307, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Secluded and service-oriented are the adjectives that best describe Rosewood Mayakoba, a resort in Playa del Carmen that opened in 2008. At 1,600 acres, the resort is expansive, offering plenty of room for guests to feel that they have their own...
Save Place
Quintana Roo, Mexico
Once the vacation home of the Italian Duchess Rosa de Ferrari, this exceptional estate was converted into a hotel in 2005. 2014 marked the arrival of a new owner and a new era for the property. Today, Hotel Esencia is an elegant...
Save Place
Boca de paila Km 5.5, 77766 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
Rustic luxury is the vibe at Amansala, where all accommodations are cabana-style. How rustic? Well, lights go out at 11 each night, after which time candles provide illumination. Ocean breezes do the work that is relegated to air-conditioners at...
Save Place
Carretera Tulum-Boca Paila Km.10, Zona Hotelera, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
Be Tulum describes itself as a resort, but with 64 rooms and a no-child-under-12 policy, the property feels considerably more intimate than its name and marketing might suggest. The hotel enjoys beachfront status, with powdered-sugar...
Save Place
Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico
As is the case with many hotels in the Tulum section of Riviera Maya, Casa de las Olas shies away from the “luxe” label, preferring to promote itself as a simple, eco-friendly retreat where intimate spaces and five-star service are...
Save Place
Carretera Fed, Av. Boca Paila km 9.5, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
Why we love it: A city slicker–approved beach retreat with a vibrant art collection
The Highlights:
- The secret indoor pool up a staircase from the main pool area
- Fresh-baked breads by pastry chef Simone Colla served daily in the...
The Highlights:
- The secret indoor pool up a staircase from the main pool area
- Fresh-baked breads by pastry chef Simone Colla served daily in the...
Save Place
Av. Tulum 106, Tulum Centro, Centro, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
Why we love it: A design-forward oasis for creative nomads
The Highlights:
- The bright and airy inner courtyard with a massive chaca tree
- Regular programming like live music and wellness workshops
- No single-use plastics in sight
The Review:
From...
The Highlights:
- The bright and airy inner courtyard with a massive chaca tree
- Regular programming like live music and wellness workshops
- No single-use plastics in sight
The Review:
From...
Save Place
KM 4.5, Av. Boca Paila, Tulum Beach, Zona Hotelera, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
Why we love it: A tented resort that’s both bohemian and ultra-sophisticated
The Highlights:
- The option to contact the front desk and concierge via WhatsApp
- Complimentary bicycles for cruising around town
- Alfresco...
The Highlights:
- The option to contact the front desk and concierge via WhatsApp
- Complimentary bicycles for cruising around town
- Alfresco...
Save Place
Carr. Tulum-Boca Paila Km 9.5, Tulum Beach, Zona Hotelera, 77760 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
Why we love it: An intimate retreat with an attentive staff that guarantees fuss-free tranquility
The Highlights:
- Personalized attention from a small, dedicated staff
- Guestrooms filled with Mexican antiques
- The all-day, oceanfront...
The Highlights:
- Personalized attention from a small, dedicated staff
- Guestrooms filled with Mexican antiques
- The all-day, oceanfront...
Save Place
Carr. Cancún - Tulum KM 10, Tulum Beach, 77880 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
Why we love it: A beachfront getaway with low-key vibes and high-design interiors
The Highlights:
- A cash-free policy that makes trips to the ATM virtually unnecessary
- The open-air La Popular restaurant and its chipotle-pineapple margaritas
-...
The Highlights:
- A cash-free policy that makes trips to the ATM virtually unnecessary
- The open-air La Popular restaurant and its chipotle-pineapple margaritas
-...
Save Place
Km 4.5, Carretera Tulum-Boca Paila, Zona Costera Tulum, 77780 Mexico, Q.R., Mexico
Papaya Playa Project, in keeping with its natural surroundings, is low-key and laid-back. Opened in 2011, the hotel's founders conceived of the property as a place where “like-minded creatives” could slow down and connect with one...
Save Place
Km 8.1, Carr. Tulum - Cancún, Tulum Beach, BOCA PLAYA, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
Why we love it: A wellness-focused stay where relaxation comes first
The Highlights:
- A staff nutritionist who can create customized menus before your arrival
- Suites with outdoor clawfoot tubs for alfresco bathing
- Yoga mats available in...
The Highlights:
- A staff nutritionist who can create customized menus before your arrival
- Suites with outdoor clawfoot tubs for alfresco bathing
- Yoga mats available in...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25