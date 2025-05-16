Destinations
Packing Tips + Gear
Whether you’re looking for recommendations on a new suitcase or how best to use a packing cube, our travel experts have a guide for you.
Packing Tips + Gear
REI Is Having Its Biggest Sale of the Year—These Are the 16 Items We’re Eyeing With Deals Starting at $20
May 16, 2025 09:18 AM
·
Danielle Hallock
Camping
The Ultimate Camping Checklist for a Comfy Night Under the Stars
May 13, 2025 01:59 PM
·
Jessie Beck
Packing Tips + Gear
19 Travel Packing Tips From Frequent Travelers
March 17, 2025 09:41 AM
·
Lyndsey Matthews
Travel Tips + Etiquette
12 Ways to Make Sure Your Bags Don’t Get Lost When You Fly
March 05, 2025 09:20 AM
·
Bailey Berg
Packing Tips + Gear
The 9 Best Packing Cubes for Travel
February 20, 2025 01:56 AM
·
Mike Arnot
Packing Tips + Gear
A Guide to Carry-On Luggage Restrictions
February 10, 2025 12:34 PM
·
Brooke Vaughan
Packing Tips + Gear
The Best Luggage Tags to Help Identify Your Bag
December 20, 2024 12:57 PM
·
Amy Jurries
Packing Tips + Gear
Want to Skip Checking a Bag? Use One of These Handy Companies That Ship Luggage
December 17, 2024 07:59 AM
·
Bailey Berg
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Your Easy Travel Checklist: 9 Steps to a Stress-Free Trip
December 03, 2024 05:55 AM
·
Bailey Berg
Packing Tips + Gear
The 60 Best Cyber Monday Travel Deals
December 02, 2024 12:00 PM
·
Bailey Berg
Packing Tips + Gear
7 Surprising Things in Afar Editors’ Carry-Ons
November 14, 2024 01:56 AM
·
Sophie Friedman
Camping
25 Great Camping Gift Ideas, According to an Avid Camper
November 05, 2024 07:21 PM
·
Jessie Beck
Holiday Travel
13 Travel Gifts Under $25
November 04, 2024 12:16 PM
·
Sophie Friedman
Packing Tips + Gear
The Afar Gift Guide
November 01, 2024 12:01 PM
Packing Tips + Gear
33 Clever Travel Gifts Under $100 You’ll Want to Keep for Yourself
October 30, 2024 03:00 PM
·
Lyndsey Matthews
Packing Tips + Gear
The 51 Best Gifts for Travelers, According to Travel Experts
October 29, 2024 02:45 PM
·
Lyndsey Matthews
Packing Tips + Gear
You Can Get Free Ski Tickets When You Buy Winter Gear From This Iconic Outerwear Brand
October 28, 2024 06:56 PM
·
Cat Sposato
Packing Tips + Gear
I Just Hiked to Everest Base Camp—Here’s Everything I Packed for the 12-Day Trek
October 25, 2024 03:39 PM
·
Michelle Heimerman
Packing Tips + Gear
The Hack That Will Solve All Your Overpacking Woes
September 27, 2024 11:06 AM
·
Aislyn Greene
Packing Tips + Gear
How to Pack a Suitcase Like a Flight Attendant
September 27, 2024 01:59 AM
·
Aislyn Greene
Air Travel News
Yes, You Can Bring Food Through TSA—With Some Exceptions
September 10, 2024 12:34 PM
·
Jessie Beck
Packing Tips + Gear
I’m a Professional Gear Reviewer, and I’d Never Buy New Luggage Without Considering These 7 Things
September 10, 2024 07:03 AM
·
Lyndsey Matthews
Packing Tips + Gear
10 Travel-Ready Fanny Packs That Are Actually Stylish
September 05, 2024 11:11 AM
·
Courtney Holden
Packing Tips + Gear
The Only Peru Packing List You’ll Ever Need
August 29, 2024 10:08 AM
·
Katherine LaGrave
Packing Tips + Gear
The REI Labor Day Sale Has Some of Our Favorite Gear Seriously Discounted
August 26, 2024 12:58 PM
·
Lyndsey Matthews
Packing Tips + Gear
9 of the Best Travel Backpacks for Your Next Trip
August 12, 2024 08:00 AM
·
Lyndsey Matthews
Packing Tips + Gear
The 9 Multi-Functional Beauty Products We Can’t Travel Without
August 02, 2024 08:26 AM
·
Danielle Walsh
Packing Tips + Gear
I’m Team Soft Luggage, But This Hardshell Carry-On May Convert Me
July 29, 2024 01:33 PM
·
Billie Cohen
Hiking + Cycling
6 Great Hiking Apps for Adventurous Travelers
July 17, 2024 06:59 AM
·
Kayla Matthews
Packing Tips + Gear
16 Travel Apps That Travel Editors Actually Use
July 11, 2024 02:28 PM
·
Sarah Buder