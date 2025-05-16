Packing Tips + Gear

Whether you’re looking for recommendations on a new suitcase or how best to use a packing cube, our travel experts have a guide for you.

REI camping gear
REI Is Having Its Biggest Sale of the Year—These Are the 16 Items We’re Eyeing With Deals Starting at $20
May 16, 2025 09:18 AM
 · 
Danielle Hallock
Camping Checklist: What to Pack for a Comfy Night Under the Stars
Camping
The Ultimate Camping Checklist for a Comfy Night Under the Stars
May 13, 2025 01:59 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
Open suitcase filled with folded clothes against a striped carpet.
Packing Tips + Gear
19 Travel Packing Tips From Frequent Travelers
March 17, 2025 09:41 AM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Baggage-ante-hamersmit--unsplash.jpg
Travel Tips + Etiquette
12 Ways to Make Sure Your Bags Don’t Get Lost When You Fly
March 05, 2025 09:20 AM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Packing packing cubes with clothes
Packing Tips + Gear
The 9 Best Packing Cubes for Travel
February 20, 2025 01:56 AM
 · 
Mike Arnot
A collage illustration of bags and tape measures meant to serve as representation of carry-on requirements and restrictions.
Packing Tips + Gear
A Guide to Carry-On Luggage Restrictions
February 10, 2025 12:34 PM
 · 
Brooke Vaughan
The Best Luggage Tags to Help Identify Your Bag
Packing Tips + Gear
December 20, 2024 12:57 PM
 · 
Amy Jurries
Loading platform of air freight to the aircraft
Packing Tips + Gear
Want to Skip Checking a Bag? Use One of These Handy Companies That Ship Luggage
December 17, 2024 07:59 AM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Writing out a list is one of the easiest ways to make sure nothing is forgotten.
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Your Easy Travel Checklist: 9 Steps to a Stress-Free Trip
December 03, 2024 05:55 AM
 · 
Bailey Berg
A fountain spills from a glass-topped building within a lush indoor garden at Singapore Changi Airport
Packing Tips + Gear
The 60 Best Cyber Monday Travel Deals
December 02, 2024 12:00 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Pregnancy is a great time to travel. But being armed with good information makes the experience all the more impactful.
Packing Tips + Gear
7 Surprising Things in Afar Editors’ Carry-Ons
November 14, 2024 01:56 AM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
The Puffy Vest drink coozy in Seafoam, Banana Yellow Brown, Tan, Green Blue1
Camping
25 Great Camping Gift Ideas, According to an Avid Camper
November 05, 2024 07:21 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
25 Travel Gifts Under $25
Holiday Travel
November 04, 2024 12:16 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
Illustration by Cristina Spanò
Packing Tips + Gear
The Afar Gift Guide
November 01, 2024 12:01 PM
Two people in snow gear outside in a snowy parking lot, one is wrapped in a colorful Rumpl travel blanket
Packing Tips + Gear
33 Clever Travel Gifts Under $100 You’ll Want to Keep for Yourself
October 30, 2024 03:00 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
People wearing woolen Glerups slippers sitting on staircase
Packing Tips + Gear
The 51 Best Gifts for Travelers, According to Travel Experts
October 29, 2024 02:45 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Two people skiing in Gstaad in the Swiss Alps on freshly groomed snow with soaring snow-topped in the background
Packing Tips + Gear
You Can Get Free Ski Tickets When You Buy Winter Gear From This Iconic Outerwear Brand
October 28, 2024 06:56 PM
 · 
Cat Sposato
Afar's Photo Director, Michelle Heimerman, shooting the Khumbu Ice Fall at Everest Base Camp.
Packing Tips + Gear
I Just Hiked to Everest Base Camp—Here’s Everything I Packed for the 12-Day Trek
October 25, 2024 03:39 PM
 · 
Michelle Heimerman
A woman rolls clothing to fit into a suitcase on a hotel room bed.
Packing Tips + Gear
The Hack That Will Solve All Your Overpacking Woes
September 27, 2024 11:06 AM
 · 
Aislyn Greene
How to Pack a Suitcase
Packing Tips + Gear
How to Pack a Suitcase Like a Flight Attendant
September 27, 2024 01:59 AM
 · 
Aislyn Greene
Yes, You Can Bring Food Through TSA—With Some Exceptions
Air Travel News
September 10, 2024 12:34 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
Two suitcases in the departure airport terminal waiting for the area
Packing Tips + Gear
I’m a Professional Gear Reviewer, and I’d Never Buy New Luggage Without Considering These 7 Things
September 10, 2024 07:03 AM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Fanny Pack
Packing Tips + Gear
10 Travel-Ready Fanny Packs That Are Actually Stylish
September 05, 2024 11:11 AM
 · 
Courtney Holden
Machu Picchu historic site in Peru with clouds and few travelers visible
Packing Tips + Gear
The Only Peru Packing List You’ll Ever Need
August 29, 2024 10:08 AM
 · 
Katherine LaGrave
Get ready for your autumn adventures with top-of-the-line outdoor gear.
Packing Tips + Gear
The REI Labor Day Sale Has Some of Our Favorite Gear Seriously Discounted
August 26, 2024 12:58 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
A grey green travel backpack
Packing Tips + Gear
9 of the Best Travel Backpacks for Your Next Trip
August 12, 2024 08:00 AM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
The 8 Multi-Function Beauty Products We Can’t Travel Without
Packing Tips + Gear
The 9 Multi-Functional Beauty Products We Can’t Travel Without
August 02, 2024 08:26 AM
 · 
Danielle Walsh
Lojel Cubo Small Carryon showing laptop sleeve flap access to main compartment. Person is pulling a white pouch out of the suitcase
Packing Tips + Gear
I’m Team Soft Luggage, But This Hardshell Carry-On May Convert Me
July 29, 2024 01:33 PM
 · 
Billie Cohen
6 Awesome Hiking Apps for Adventurous Travelers
Hiking + Cycling
6 Great Hiking Apps for Adventurous Travelers
July 17, 2024 06:59 AM
 · 
Kayla Matthews
Essential Travel Apps That Experienced Travel Editors Actually Use
Packing Tips + Gear
16 Travel Apps That Travel Editors Actually Use
July 11, 2024 02:28 PM
 · 
Sarah Buder