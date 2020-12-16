The Best Hotels in Amsterdam
Canals, culture, and cannabis are just a few of the reasons Amsterdam, the capital of the Dutch Golden Age, remains one of Europe's most popular cities. Two of the must-visit Amsterdam museums include the Anne Frank House and the Van Gogh Museum. After visiting one or both, step into one of the hundreds of coffee shops—legal marijuana dispensaries—with the more well-known ones located in the Red Light District.
Once Amsterdam’s main public library, the Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht looks like a 1970s block on the outside. But inside, renowned Dutch designer Marcel Wanders has transformed the space into a whimsical and grown-up homage to Alice in...
Nestled amid the canals of Amsterdam’s hip Jordaan neighborhood, Canal House’s romantic facade promises dark, dust-laden rooms packed with antiques, but such promises will mostly go unfulfilled. The hoteliers, also behind a handful of acclaimed...
It somehow seems appropriate that one of quirky, art-loving Amsterdam’s coolest hotels would be sandwiched between terminals and runways. This sleek airport hotel from the stylish, budget-friendly citizenM chain (it also has an outpost in the city...
The College Hotel is a grandiose Dutch Neo-Renaissance building with soaring arches and ceilings, a sunny courtyard filled with olive trees, and dramatic modern interiors in rich velvet, crystal chandeliers, and dark woods. Amsterdam’s beautiful...
Conservatorium has a fascinating past. It started as a bank and then became a music academy before renowned Italian designer Piero Lissoni transformed it into a hotel in 2012. The building itself harmoniously blends old and new, with modern steel...
The imposing De L’Europe—one of Amsterdam’s original luxury hotels, a holdover from the late 19th century’s age of Grand Tours and neoclassical architecture—has been thoughtfully restored in keeping with its opulent...
Situated canalside in the heart of Amsterdam, The Dylan is a 40-room boutique property that feels more like the flawlessly designed home of a jet-setting friend. On the outside, it evokes the Dutch Golden Age, but the interior takes on a swank,...
The Hotel de Hallen, which occupies part of a repurposed tram depot complex in the now-trendy Amsterdam Oud-West neighborhood, has a prime location with supercool neighbors, including a food market, art-house cinema, and library. The...
One could argue that the Pulitzer Amsterdam isn’t actually one hotel. Before 1960, each of its 25 buildings was an individual, 17th- or 18th-century merchant canal house. Painstaking renovations over the years have guaranteed that each room...
For its much-anticipated first outpost outside London, the hip Hoxton boutique hotel brand—named for the trendy hipster neighborhood of its first hotel—chose five 17th- and 18th-century townhouses (including a former mayoral residence) on the...
An Old World grande dame of the 19th-century tradition, the InterContinental Amstel Amsterdam presides over the Amstel River from its waterfront perch at the eastern edge of the original city. An imposing example of a Dutch take on French...
The thing about a country as small as the Netherlands is that you don’t have to go far to feel like you’ve gone very far indeed. Hidden away in a 17th-century house in the seaside village of Monnickendam, Posthoorn lures guests with...
Before it became a nine-room guesthouse, Seven One Seven was a Dutch fashion designer’s private Amsterdam pied-à-terre, a lovingly restored canal house where friends gathered for long weekends. And long before that, it was a 17th-century home...
Who is Sir Albert? This issue might perplex the uninitiated because the hotel and its staff insist that the mysterious aristocrat transformed his private mansion into a collection of sleek and fashionable pieds-à-terre for the international...
Originally a 15th-century convent, followed by stints as the headquarters of the Dutch Admiralty and Amsterdam’s town hall, the Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam—or simply, The Grand—presides over the heart of the old city....
When the Waldorf Astoria opened its Amsterdam outpost in 2014, the iconic brand took six 17th- and 18th-century canal houses—two of which used to be official residences for the mayor, and at least three of which have architectural details by...
